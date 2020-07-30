 Skip to content
(Denver Channel)   If only there was some sort of Rocky Mountain Spring water nearby   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a rare instance of fire on the piss.
 
little big man
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Huh....my cousin works there at the Golden brewery.  Glad everyone is okay.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought it was going to be a story on Rocky Mountain oysters.
A lot of f$%#ing close to water nearby.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
C'mon rain, Coors could really use a Golden shower right about now.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Heamer: C'mon rain, Coors could really use a Golden shower right about now.


toilet-guru.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.

Coors was my grandpa's beer.  (Well, one grandpa.)  I always thought it tasted weird.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Moonshiner Myths High-Speed | MythBusters
Youtube LDLzyT-9eJI
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jtown: And nothing of value was lost.

Coors was my grandpa's beer.  (Well, one grandpa.)  I always thought it tasted weird.


sh#t does indeed taste weird.  ive heard.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Rode right past it on Clear Creek Trail on Sunday. That would have been quite the spectacle, that sucker on fire.

/ maybe the meteor started the fire
 
flondrix
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: I thought it was going to be a story on Rocky Mountain oysters.
A lot of f$%#ing close to water nearby.


Also, Clear Creek.  You can even see a bit of it in the picture:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jtown: And nothing of value was lost.

Coors was my grandpa's beer.  (Well, one grandpa.)  I always thought it tasted weird.


Foam on the bottom.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So why do beer commercials always say what city they're from? Some sort of legal requirement?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jtown: And nothing of value was lost.

Coors was my grandpa's beer.  (Well, one grandpa.)  I always thought it tasted weird.


Heh.   Over 40 years ago, I was an underage bartender in Eureka, CA.   Right down on the waterfront.   So the fishermen would come in as it was the closest tavern and we had a TV, so they being from Oregon could watch the Trailblazers (they won that year I think).  They were gaga for Coors.   Because at the time it wasn't legal in Oregon.   Something about pasteurization and Coors not being that.  I remember thinking, "Yeah, okay...here you go...if that's what you really want".

Turned out nicely though because they inspired to me to go commercial fishing (a very rare thing for women in those days) and eventually moving up to Oregon because because they were people I knew.

So thanks, Coors.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jtown: And nothing of value was lost


^^^^^^^^Beat me to it^^^^^^^^
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Remember when Coors used to be good? Shiner? Now I have a brew house 500 yards from home.  2020 is not all bad.
 
Gough
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Coors to introduce their new Rauchbier.
 
Coronach
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: jtown: And nothing of value was lost.

Coors was my grandpa's beer.  (Well, one grandpa.)  I always thought it tasted weird.

Foam on the bottom.
[Fark user image image 230x368]


Ahh... the Pale Stale Ale...
Olde Frothingshosh's premium vangard.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Likely be enough water to put out the fire, if it wasn't used to make "beer"
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: jtown: And nothing of value was lost.

Coors was my grandpa's beer.  (Well, one grandpa.)  I always thought it tasted weird.

Heh.   Over 40 years ago, I was an underage bartender in Eureka, CA.   Right down on the waterfront.   So the fishermen would come in as it was the closest tavern and we had a TV, so they being from Oregon could watch the Trailblazers (they won that year I think).  They were gaga for Coors.   Because at the time it wasn't legal in Oregon.   Something about pasteurization and Coors not being that. I remember thinking, "Yeah, okay...here you go...if that's what you really want".

Turned out nicely though because they inspired to me to go commercial fishing (a very rare thing for women in those days) and eventually moving up to Oregon because because they were people I knew.

So thanks, Coors.


That was the whole premise of Smokey and the Bandit.
 
Poopspasm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Half frozen gnat urine is flammable?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
<Ron White> If only there was some kind of indicator, to tell the optimum drinking temperature... Thank you Rocky Mountain! That beer tasted like ass. Those mountains should turn brown! </Ron White>
 
