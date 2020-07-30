 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NW Florida Daily News)   Florida man buys a Porsche 911 with a brilliant, never-before-thought-of scam: He prints out a fake check on his home computer   (nwfdailynews.com) divider line
47
    More: Florida, Automobile, Walton County, Florida, Casey William Kelley, Okaloosa County, Florida, Porsche, Creative Commons, Crime, Porsche 911  
•       •       •

1242 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2020 at 8:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do people do this? Has this ever worked?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Why do people do this? Has this ever worked?


Modern problems require modern solutions:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to know what happened to the idiot at the dealership that fell for a home printer forged check and let a $130K car go off the lot.
 
otherideas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A check is a piece of paper. For safety, insist on wire transfer. A cashiers check works, but only if you call the bank and verify it's not fake.
 
phedex [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm kind of surprised that a dealership would allow someone to pay by check on something this expensive in the first place.  I could see it on a 10k daily driver but not six figures.

I do praise his choice in vehicles, i'm sure it was a fun couple days before he got caught.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: I want to know what happened to the idiot at the dealership that fell for a home printer forged check and let a $130K car go off the lot.


Oh, you mean his brother?
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Couple of weeks ago, I submitted an article about some teenagers buying $50k cars with starter checks.  Back when I first got a checking account, nobody would take those. What idiots are dealerships hiring?

/it was news because, surprise, no money in account
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did he claim to be a pilot for Pan Am?
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Who TF takes checks anymore?

/ time to buy a new car!
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
SWIM used to send letters home from college by printing "NO POSTAGE NECESSARY IF MAILED IN THE UNITED STATES" on the envelope where the stamp would normally go.

That actually did work.  Or at least that's what I heard.
 
rcain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: Why do people do this? Has this ever worked?


There's a movie called Catch Me If You Can that you should watch
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTFA: When arrested Wednesday afternoon, Kelley told investigators he printed out the cashier's checks from his home computer and did not get them from his bank.

Never talk to cops. Let me repeat that - NEVER talk to cops. There's literally nothing good which can come of it whether you're guilty or not. Their job is to find someone to pin the crime on, doesn't have to be the actual perp, and admitting your guilt does nothing but seal your fate. Talk to a lawyer, not to the police.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: Who TF takes checks anymore?


This was probably an inside job, carried out in cahoots with the salesperson.  The last time I bought a car with a check, the dealership put me through a crazy amount of bureaucratic red tape.  They even made me fill out a credit application in case the check bounced.  No way would I have gotten away with any shenanigans with the check.

I imagine the plan in this case was to sell the car and split the proceeds as soon as the title showed up in the mail.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Some time ago I knew a guy who wrote a $1,000,000 check to himself from another account and deposited it over a long weekend.

Long story short, the check was automatically cleared for something like ten grand and by the time the fraud was declined he'd bought a couple thousand dollars worth of crap, including a Dreamcast, a bunch of games and a subwoofer with some insane amp for his car that belched smoke and did 0-60 in about... well... it's probably still trying.

I'm fairly certain the only reason he did not go to prison is that his father knew a couple judges.

/ he got hit by a truck a few weeks later and lost the amp and sub
// for all I know he still has the Dreamcast
 
englaja
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mantour: edmo: Why do people do this? Has this ever worked?

Modern problems require modern solutions:

[Fark user image image 532x499]


This is pretty much the beginning of post-scarcity economics, provided enough energy and raw materials can be sourced.

General replication will probably have to be highly regulated with community printers and municipal feedstocks doing the big and controlled stuff and home printers having only basic food/homewares/clothing capability - if at all. Someone will inevitably come along and ruin it for everyone. Until then, expect specialised replication at local fabricators; place your order, pick up at the shop in a few hours or minutes, don't like it, recycle it and get a new one.

The idea of being able to 3D print my own consumer goods, including the first thing being printing spare parts and another printer, is a big dream of mine. Who needs to pay $140k for a Lamborghini when you can 3D print your own customised car for pennies to the dollar? And why buy a Van Gogh when you can 3D print all of his works that are indistinguishable from the originals right down to the molecular structure?

/Post scarcity luxury gay space communism rant over.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Also, he did this to a Porsche dealer and a Rolex dealer. Isn't this kind of a victimless crime?

/trollface.jpg
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: I want to know what happened to the idiot at the dealership that fell for a home printer forged check and let a $130K car go off the lot.


I'm wondering if the guy was that dumb, or was the counterfeit check that good?

I used to work with a retired Secret Service officer and he told great stories.  Some home brew counterfeits can be really farking good.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: KangTheMad: I want to know what happened to the idiot at the dealership that fell for a home printer forged check and let a $130K car go off the lot.

I'm wondering if the guy was that dumb, or was the counterfeit check that good?

I used to work with a retired Secret Service officer and he told great stories.  Some home brew counterfeits can be really farking good.


...and while remembering some of his stories, TFA says he printed them from his home computer.  Ok.

Now I want to know what kind of printer he had.  I'm thinking it wasn't some $79.99 Brother printer.
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jeanius!!
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A kid that went to my HS missed graduation for making his own SS checks. That was 20+ years ago.

He's probably still in jail.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So you're saying he... downloaded a car?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dready zim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Never talk to cops. Let me repeat that - NEVER talk to cops.


Don't Talk to the Police
Youtube d-7o9xYp7eE

The first half of this video is a defence lawyer explaining why you should never ever talk to cops.

The second half of this video is a cop, and in contrast he explains why you should never ever talk to cops.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There is a check verification company. It was used when I paid the full amount for a car instead of financing it. I just gave them a regular check. The company they used verified that my account was real and I did have that much money in the account. It only took maybe 20 minutes. This service can be used by any company.
 
Rev Rick White
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The moral of the story is don't push it.   A sports car is the limit.   Don't try to get jewellery on top of it.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

otherideas: A check is a piece of paper. For safety, insist on wire transfer. A cashiers check works, but only if you call the bank and verify it's not fake.


Scammers love those things, I had one attempt one on me. I wouldn't trust them.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Did he claim to be a pilot for Pan Am?


Everyoneish has seen the movie but I gotta live up to my name and say the book is way, wayyyy better and covers more.

Frank went out and got a Rent-A-Cop uniform and stood in front of a night deposit thing.  He put a sign over the night deposit thing that said "Out of order.  Give deposits to security guard."

I laughed my ass off.  That would work today if not for cameras and remote monitoring.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
CSB: Some years ago I ran out of checks and decided to save the fees for new checks by printing them up myself. The only thing I had left was deposit slips so when I set up the checks to be printed, I used the routing number from the deposit slips.I started writing checks and within a couple of days money started showing up in my checking account. Strangely, it was for the exact amounts I had written checks for. I'd pay the rent by check and in a few days it would show up in my account AND my landlord would tell me the check cleared and he was paid. This went on for a while before I figured out that the routing number for deposits and checks was different. The more I spent, the more I saved. I eventually straightened all of this out with the bank but still ended up a few hundred dollars ahead. Fun times. I don't think that the routing numbers work like that anymore. And, yes, I was a Florida citizen at the time.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

phedex: I'm kind of surprised that a dealership would allow someone to pay by check on something this expensive in the first place.  I could see it on a 10k daily driver but not six figures.

I do praise his choice in vehicles, i'm sure it was a fun couple days before he got caught.


A check is a pretty standard form of payment in the third world.
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: Why do people do this? Has this ever worked?


Probably some criminal variation of the Dunning-Kruger Effect. He probably thought he was smarter, more talented than all the other criminals that have tried this or similar scams and he just "knew" that he would succeed where they had failed. I would not be the least bit surprised if as he was printing out the check he actually exclaimed, "Ah ha! I have perfected this scam!"
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: A kid that went to my HS missed graduation for making his own SS checks. That was 20+ years ago.

He's probably still in jail.


We had the brain trust that printed $1 bills so they could get free lunch in the cafeteria. They got in some serious trouble
 
WithinReason
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: KangTheMad: I want to know what happened to the idiot at the dealership that fell for a home printer forged check and let a $130K car go off the lot.

I'm wondering if the guy was that dumb, or was the counterfeit check that good?

I used to work with a retired Secret Service officer and he told great stories.  Some home brew counterfeits can be really farking good.


I usesed to handle the cash at the end of the night, tips, cash deposits.I bought one of those counter fit markers after some old French guy payed me using a 1980 100 bill, my fault.  I was finding so much f
ake cash $1 $2 $5 $10 $20 $100 a day and reporting it to regional that my general manager threw out the markets and said they must have gotten lost.

Id bet money if you went to a busy bar at last call 20% is fake bills.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Death by Spaghettification: Who TF takes checks anymore?

This was probably an inside job, carried out in cahoots with the salesperson.  The last time I bought a car with a check, the dealership put me through a crazy amount of bureaucratic red tape.  They even made me fill out a credit application in case the check bounced.  No way would I have gotten away with any shenanigans with the check.

I imagine the plan in this case was to sell the car and split the proceeds as soon as the title showed up in the mail.


I wrote a check for my wife's car, and they were fine with it once I pulled up my banking app and showed the money in the account and matching account numbers.

But, that's paying for a $18k used Honda outright, not a Porsche that costs a third of a house.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size

Wanted for questioning
 
stuffy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: Why do people do this? Has this ever worked?


He drove off with a Porsche.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The dealer didn't bother to verify the check or available funds for a $140K check?
They're as dumb as the scammer.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: SWIM used to send letters home from college by printing "NO POSTAGE NECESSARY IF MAILED IN THE UNITED STATES" on the envelope where the stamp would normally go.

That actually did work.  Or at least that's what I heard.


I seriously doubt it worked.  Not to argue but when my sister went off to college (70s, no email and long distance calls cost money) we worked up a devilishly brilliant plan to put the stamp on with a couple layers of tape so we could peel a layer off and reuse them.

After about three times our mailman, who is sister's BFFs brother and a family friend, rang the doorbell and politely said the equivalent of "knock that shiat off, you're lucky it's only a warning."

I'm not seeing the no postage necessary thing working any better.
 
nytmare
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No one who has $140,000 could be a thief.

/circular logic
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Kumana Wanalaia: A kid that went to my HS missed graduation for making his own SS checks. That was 20+ years ago.

He's probably still in jail.

We had the brain trust that printed $1 bills so they could get free lunch in the cafeteria. They got in some serious trouble


Dumbass, he could've done that just by being poor.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wewahitchka is an interesting Seminole name with an interesting back story.  You see a group of Seminole hunters were out looking for prey, but they were not having any luck and were forced to subsist on nothing but wild berries and foraged edible leaves for several days.  After many days and nights of this, one of the hunters finally turned to his companions and said, "Oh, Wewatitchka" which roughly translates into "take shiat here."  The name has stuck ever since.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Man On Pink Corner: SWIM used to send letters home from college by printing "NO POSTAGE NECESSARY IF MAILED IN THE UNITED STATES" on the envelope where the stamp would normally go.

That actually did work.  Or at least that's what I heard.

I seriously doubt it worked.  Not to argue but when my sister went off to college (70s, no email and long distance calls cost money) we worked up a devilishly brilliant plan to put the stamp on with a couple layers of tape so we could peel a layer off and reuse them.

After about three times our mailman, who is sister's BFFs brother and a family friend, rang the doorbell and politely said the equivalent of "knock that shiat off, you're lucky it's only a warning."

I'm not seeing the no postage necessary thing working any better.


No stamp.
Intended delivery address in top-left 'sender' area.
Origination address in center area.

Mail returned to 'sender' address for insufficient postage.
(At least that's how I remember that working)
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: Why do people do this? Has this ever worked?


No.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: There is a check verification company. It was used when I paid the full amount for a car instead of financing it. I just gave them a regular check. The company they used verified that my account was real and I did have that much money in the account. It only took maybe 20 minutes. This service can be used by any company.


Screw Certegy. I lost out on being able to buy a decently nice-ish truck because Moneygram money orders are "suspicious" and had to jump through 50 bajillion hoops to get MY money. The whole point of money orders is that they're a secured form of payment.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: CFitzsimmons: Kumana Wanalaia: A kid that went to my HS missed graduation for making his own SS checks. That was 20+ years ago.

He's probably still in jail.

We had the brain trust that printed $1 bills so they could get free lunch in the cafeteria. They got in some serious trouble

Dumbass, he could've done that just by being poor.


It was a ring of 8th graders. Very funny to me now, but it was serious shiat back then. Thing is, the cafeteria food was pretty decent, but not expensive at all
 
zang
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: NotThatGuyAgain: Man On Pink Corner: SWIM used to send letters home from college by printing "NO POSTAGE NECESSARY IF MAILED IN THE UNITED STATES" on the envelope where the stamp would normally go.

That actually did work.  Or at least that's what I heard.

I seriously doubt it worked.  Not to argue but when my sister went off to college (70s, no email and long distance calls cost money) we worked up a devilishly brilliant plan to put the stamp on with a couple layers of tape so we could peel a layer off and reuse them.

After about three times our mailman, who is sister's BFFs brother and a family friend, rang the doorbell and politely said the equivalent of "knock that shiat off, you're lucky it's only a warning."

I'm not seeing the no postage necessary thing working any better.

No stamp.
Intended delivery address in top-left 'sender' area.
Origination address in center area.

Mail returned to 'sender' address for insufficient postage.
(At least that's how I remember that working)


Back in my day they cancelled stamps with either red ink or black ink.  Isopropyl alcohol dissolved the black ink.  It's like at some point they cared, but eventually realized it made more sense to use the cheap ink for a billion letters than try to stop the two or three dorks who were trading floppy disks with pirate stamps.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

englaja: /Post scarcity luxury gay space communism rant over.


And now you have a farkie. Congratulations!
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
INFO2403 Terminator 2 ATM Hacking
Youtube 3cfQKxUffqA
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ now  

CFitzsimmons: We had the brain trust that printed $1 bills so they could get free lunch in the cafeteria. They got in some serious trouble


I think a LOT of 1 dollar bills are counterfeit. So much about so many 1 dollar bills is slightly off. All the other bills are perfect. But I think a lot of people are having a go at printing 1's. The basics - the borders have to be identical - that's often off. The printing is usually pretty precise. I sometimes see smearing, not so uncommon, won't see that on an authentic bill.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.