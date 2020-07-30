 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   42,000 chickens fried due to electrical malfunction. That is what the firemen said after they wattled over and combed through the site. Didn't help that they were all cooped up, too   (wjactv.com) divider line
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
 Hmm. I can usually only handle four friend chickens. And a Coke.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did the Wheelers own the farm?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dickfreckle: Hmm. I can usually only handle four friend chickens. And a Coke.


Elwood?
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darn.  I was blinking some matter out of my eye and read that as "freed", not "fried".  That would have been cool
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll get the honey garlic sauce.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wattle ?

"This here's the wattle, the emblem of our land. You can stick it in a bottle, you can hold it in your hand."
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and I would like some dry white toast please.
 
AlfalfaMale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of poultry intellect comes up with these fowl puns?
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DORMAMU: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


welp  i am going with it anyway...
 
clownass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicken Friend Wattle is the name of my bluegrass band.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
retailhellunderground.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sounds like a farmer or processor, due to reduced production capacity caused by Covid-19, decided to torch the place for the insurance $.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Korean or Japanese fried chicken is the best.
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AlfalfaMale: What kind of poultry intellect comes up with these fowl puns?


I don't know but Subby sure thinks they're the cock of the walk.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mindlock: AlfalfaMale: What kind of poultry intellect comes up with these fowl puns?

I don't know but Subby sure thinks they're the cock of the walk.


Don't egg him on.  We don't need more of these yolks white now.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Salmon: Korean or Japanese fried chicken is the best.


This!
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wattling over?

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Extra Crispy
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds more like they were roasted or grilled, not fried.
/blackened?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Large groups of chickens can panic and die en masse. A student skydiver at a DZ I used to jump at in the 90s got blown off the field with some gusts that came up quite suddenly and landed atop a chicken house in Gilmer County GA.  While trying to walk off the roof he fell through and the chickens all ran to one end of the building and freaked out, most died.  Expensive day for him.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Last time I checked the USA alone consumes almost sixty million pounds of chicken per day.

Forty thousand birds isn't even a drop in the bucket.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fire is a horrible way for any creature to die.
 
