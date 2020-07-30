 Skip to content
(Centers for Disease Control)   Maybe it's time to pull out the kiddy wagon from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, new study suggests children may carry COVID-19 at high levels   (wwwnc.cdc.gov) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What else would you expect from Worst Korea?

// open dem skools
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Still have nightmares from that part of the movie. Benny Hill could have saved me but he didn't.
/forever in the back of the kiddy wagon
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Translation from statistics-ese please?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
one more reason to stay away from the little ankle-biting snot monsters
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
^QFT
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why is the article dated October 2020?
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968) - The Child Catcher Scene (8/12) | Movieclips
Youtube LehcJeNbFBw


Comet Ping Pong/Hillary staffer or ICE juvenile detention officer?

We report, you decide.
 
