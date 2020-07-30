 Skip to content
Cary Elwes says it all
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
WoolyManwich
2 hours ago  
That's not your line, Cary! Should have gone with:

"If you don't wear a mask:"
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Alphax
2 hours ago  
'I just think they're terribly comfortable.  Everyone will be wearing them in the future.'
 
PainInTheASP
2 hours ago  
CONCEIVABLE!
 
Ambivalence
2 hours ago  

WoolyManwich: That's not your line, Cary! Should have gone with:

"If you don't wear a mask:"
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 245x150] [View Full Size image _x_]


At first I thought Mandy Patinkin died a few years back but I may be wrong.
 
ShavedOrangutan
1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: WoolyManwich: That's not your line, Cary! Should have gone with:

"If you don't wear a mask:"
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 245x150] [View Full Size image _x_]

At first I thought Mandy Patinkin died a few years back but I may be wrong.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Every single one of you, including Cary Elwes, should be ashamed of themselves right now.
 
Jack Sabbath
1 hour ago  
Why is he wearing a mask?  Was he burned by acid or something?
 
WoolyManwich
1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: ... I thought Mandy Patinkin died a few years back


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Nah, he's still around
//He's the only reason I continued watching Homeland until the end
 
Therion
1 hour ago  
Dude is a class act.

I got to work with him once, and after the show he made it a point to shake hands with and say thank you to every person backstage.

(usually celebs wave thanks and run)
 
fragMasterFlash
29 minutes ago  
Oh, what I wouldn't give for a holocaust cloak.
 
Ambivalence
28 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Ambivalence: ... I thought Mandy Patinkin died a few years back

[Fark user image 425x191] [View Full Size image _x_]

/Nah, he's still around
//He's the only reason I continued watching Homeland until the end


there was some big news story about him a few years ago, I just know it. That's why I thought that.
 
KingBiefWhistle
28 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Ambivalence: WoolyManwich: That's not your line, Cary! Should have gone with:

"If you don't wear a mask:"
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 245x150] [View Full Size image _x_]

At first I thought Mandy Patinkin died a few years back but I may be wrong.

[Fark user image 417x442]

Every single one of you, including Cary Elwes, should be ashamed of themselves right now.


Give him some credit. He knows what the most memorable lines from the film are and Patinkin can't make the tweet because he doesn't do the MyFace Tweet-tok thing
 
Mad_Radhu
26 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Ambivalence: WoolyManwich: That's not your line, Cary! Should have gone with:

"If you don't wear a mask:"
[1.bp.blogspot.com image 245x150] [View Full Size image _x_]

At first I thought Mandy Patinkin died a few years back but I may be wrong.

[Fark user image image 417x442]

Every single one of you, including Cary Elwes, should be ashamed of themselves right now.


After going through a few different options, we finally found some that were made of out of a nice comfortable   synthetic blend so they don't get nasty when it is hot like cotton ones do.

They feel a lot like wearing nice panties on your face.
 
rnatalie
25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
24 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Ambivalence: ... I thought Mandy Patinkin died a few years back

[Fark user image image 425x191]

/Nah, he's still around
//He's the only reason I continued watching Homeland until the end


It took me two seasons of Homeland to realize that was the same actor.
 
cyberspacedout
24 minutes ago  
WEAR A MASK, AND I MEAN IT!
 
jman144
21 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: WEAR A MASK, AND I MEAN IT!


Anybody want a peanut?
 
LewDux
20 minutes ago  
And why would the people listen to him?
 
johnny queso
20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

from a previous thread
 
Shrapnel
19 minutes ago  

Therion: Dude is a class act.

I got to work with him once, and after the show he made it a point to shake hands with and say thank you to every person backstage.

(usually celebs wave thanks and run)


You are correct.

/shout out from 320!
 
WilderKWight
13 minutes ago  
And of course the Twitter thread is full of Trump-Covidians all using exactly the same talking points and being dicks.

Nothing but a bunch of Humperdinks.
 
Therion
8 minutes ago  

Shrapnel: Therion: Dude is a class act.

I got to work with him once, and after the show he made it a point to shake hands with and say thank you to every person backstage.

(usually celebs wave thanks and run)

You are correct.

/shout out from 320!


(waves in 205)
 
Imaginativescreenname
7 minutes ago  
Should have gone with a saw reference instead.

"Not wearing a mask is like chopping off your leg when the answer is right in front of you."
 
Abox
6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
1 minute ago  
From the comments: "Coronavirus to anti-maskers: Good night. Good work. Sleep well. I'll most likely kill you in the morning."
 
