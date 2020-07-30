 Skip to content
(LA Times)   California lowers the bar for the bar   (latimes.com) divider line
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched HBO Perry Mason.
He passed the Bar.

How hard can it be?
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am waiting until I can get my law degree and practice based on attending University of Phoenix part-time online in 12 months.  The way this year is going I figure I should have my shingle hanging out sometime in 2022
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have semen demons in the medical field, wont be long before we have flat earth believers in the judicial system.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: I watched HBO Perry Mason.
He passed the Bar.

How hard can it be?


Raymond Burr was a regular speaker at McGeorge school of law in Sacramento for a bit of trivia.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we have a thread a week or two ago where it was splained that the bar exam is racist and we're should let anybody practice law
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a very fine line between making sure you have a competent attorney and artificially limiting supply to boost pay rates. Lord knows the public defender's office needs more warm bodies just to fill out the farking paperwork.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lowering the bar should get a Prop. 65 warning.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone will hawking a new book soon, "Yes, you too can be a shyster."
 
oldcub [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There is absolutely no evidence that shows having a higher score makes for better lawyers," said UCLA School of Law Dean Jennifer L. Mnookin, a longtime supporter of lowering the passing score.

Hmmmm.. I'm sure there is a point where a low enough score would correlate to being a less-good lawyer. Maybe there just isn't evidence yet. Perhaps she just wants to lower scores to provide that evidence for analysis.
Actually, I'm not even sure what measurements are used to determine lawyer goodness. I hope it is ethics-based and measures how much value each lawyer brings to the betterment of mankind.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get underdog on the job.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: Raymond Burr was a regular speaker at McGeorge school of law in Sacramento for a bit of trivia.


He was also very popular at the law school in Tokyo ゴジラ!...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: We have semen demons in the medical field


This is a great development. Now we can also rebuke them out of our aisle in the grocery store.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should pass easy. I even know how to mix a Harvey Wallbanger.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does the world need more than crappy lawyers?

MORE CRAPPY LAWYERS!
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size


And here we see a future lawyer causally looking at another student's answers.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to become a lawyer, but I'm incapable of passing a bar.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark attorneys, rejoice!! Congratulations on the new gig.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shaggai: Someone will hawking a new book soon, "Yes, you too can be a shyster."


Yea, more shysters to not only sue nursing homes out of business - but they also "cast a wide net" and sue the Medical Director/Doctor/Physician'sAss​istant/NursePractioner/Nurses/Administ​rators/Janitors/Hospitals/SNIFS
and Rehab so that it turns into a shirt-storm for everyone - and now with an extra dose of Pandemic to choose from!
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I tried to become a lawyer, but I'm incapable of passing a bar.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'd better hurry up, Trump's running out of potential SCOTUS picks.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear FSM, theirs was already tragicomically low before.

/unaccredited law school? no problem! just walk through these few hoops and you're gold.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Trocadero: There's a very fine line between making sure you have a competent attorney and artificially limiting supply to boost pay rates. Lord knows the public defender's office needs more warm bodies just to fill out the farking paperwork.


Yup. The Bar is basically a lobbying group for lawyers, the same way the AMA is a lobbying group for doctors. If they served the purpose they claimed they serve, People would actually be disbarred for perjury and crackpot doctors wouldn't be able to practice medicine.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm very conflicted on this.

I took the CA bar three times and never passed. I have a friend who's taken it 7 times at last count. Both of us studied until we were half-dead of exhaustion every time and both of us know the law inside out. People getting to skip out on that just doesn't seem fair.

ON THE OTHER HAND law school and especially the bar exam have zero to do with being a lawyer. Law school teaches you about the law.  It has as much to do with the practice of law as learning the names of bones has to do with being a doctor. Everything I know about the practice of law I learned as a legal secretary and paralegal for various attorneys after law school--having a degree only made it easier to read all the documents and understand legal theory. Easier; but it could have been learned elsewhere.

What the bar does is sort the sheep from the goats. If you dont' have the stamina to sit the exam, you for sure won't have the brains or intestinal fortitude to sit in a law office week after week and do the dull, boring shiat lawyers do. The bar is the last chance to weed out the real losers before they become lawyers and then we have to go through the tedious disbarment process.

I dunno. I think the LSATs should be harder, actually.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
California's bar score has been unrealistically high for far too long.

It seems like there's no downside to high standards, but I once worked for a company that insisted on only hiring the best of the best, nothing else would do.

They were chronically understaffed, which led to low job satisfaction, which led to me leaving.

Nothing is free (especially not when lawyers are involved :P)
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

shaggai: Someone will hawking a new book soon, "Yes, you too can be a shyster."


Before someone accuses you incorrectly of being anti-Semitic, it should be pointed out that the word you used comes from "Scheißer" meaning "shiatter" or a shiatty person.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm very conflicted on this.

I took the CA bar three times and never passed. I have a friend who's taken it 7 times at last count. Both of us studied until we were half-dead of exhaustion every time and both of us know the law inside out. People getting to skip out on that just doesn't seem fair.

ON THE OTHER HAND law school and especially the bar exam have zero to do with being a lawyer. Law school teaches you about the law.  It has as much to do with the practice of law as learning the names of bones has to do with being a doctor. Everything I know about the practice of law I learned as a legal secretary and paralegal for various attorneys after law school--having a degree only made it easier to read all the documents and understand legal theory. Easier; but it could have been learned elsewhere.

What the bar does is sort the sheep from the goats. If you dont' have the stamina to sit the exam, you for sure won't have the brains or intestinal fortitude to sit in a law office week after week and do the dull, boring shiat lawyers do. The bar is the last chance to weed out the real losers before they become lawyers and then we have to go through the tedious disbarment process.

I dunno. I think the LSATs should be harder, actually.


Definitely. If even one person can get a 180 w/ no wrong answers, it's not hard enough. And that's happened how many times now?  Good LSAT prep teachers manage to do that a few times in their careers.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rogue Surf: shaggai: Someone will hawking a new book soon, "Yes, you too can be a shyster."

Yea, more shysters to not only sue nursing homes out of business - but they also "cast a wide net" and sue the Medical Director/Doctor/Physician'sAss​istant/NursePractioner/Nurses/Administ​rators/Janitors/Hospitals/SNIFS
and Rehab so that it turns into a shirt-storm for everyone - and now with an extra dose of Pandemic to choose from!


The shysters around here have ads with scary music by non attorney spokespersons that go after Roundup, talcum powder, The Boy Scouts and the Catholic Church.
 
don't understand
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"No lawyer left behind."

It makes sense. Perfect sense. It's called employment. There's a huge amount of people out of work, and there are a lot people who need to be sued. I say f*ck it, let everyone get a law degree so they can sue everyone who's ever wronged them.  What could possibly go wrong?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: California's bar score has been unrealistically high for far too long.


California and New York and Illinois should really have more than one bar exam, since they're such complex states, legally.  Maybe do it like actuaries - have a few levels of testing and limit practice to [x] until achievement unlocked.  Or maybe have more than one type, w/ each allowing practice in [x] grouping(s) of the law, but not all... each could have some overlap for the more general legal principles of the state.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: [ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 485x272]

And here we see a future lawyer causally looking at another student's answers.


Having been in all three, engineers and b-schoolers are way, way worse.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm very conflicted on this.

I took the CA bar three times and never passed. I have a friend who's taken it 7 times at last count. Both of us studied until we were half-dead of exhaustion every time and both of us know the law inside out. People getting to skip out on that just doesn't seem fair.

ON THE OTHER HAND law school and especially the bar exam have zero to do with being a lawyer. Law school teaches you about the law.  It has as much to do with the practice of law as learning the names of bones has to do with being a doctor. Everything I know about the practice of law I learned as a legal secretary and paralegal for various attorneys after law school--having a degree only made it easier to read all the documents and understand legal theory. Easier; but it could have been learned elsewhere.

What the bar does is sort the sheep from the goats. If you dont' have the stamina to sit the exam, you for sure won't have the brains or intestinal fortitude to sit in a law office week after week and do the dull, boring shiat lawyers do. The bar is the last chance to weed out the real losers before they become lawyers and then we have to go through the tedious disbarment process.

I dunno. I think the LSATs should be harder, actually.


Not a lawyer (though I did kick the ass of a few MD assistant AG's in court as a pro-se litigant), but I have worked in a few MD courts. If people think passing the bar makes you a good lawyer, they'd have been shocked watching lawyers walk into state court asking me what to do at trial or how to file a motion.
 
GallantPelham
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
To be known as the Kim Kardashian ruling.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: Rogue Surf: shaggai: Someone will hawking a new book soon, "Yes, you too can be a shyster."

Yea, more shysters to not only sue nursing homes out of business - but they also "cast a wide net" and sue the Medical Director/Doctor/Physician'sAss​istant/NursePractioner/Nurses/Administ​rators/Janitors/Hospitals/SNIFS
and Rehab so that it turns into a shirt-storm for everyone - and now with an extra dose of Pandemic to choose from!

The shysters around here have ads with scary music by non attorney spokespersons that go after Roundup, talcum powder, The Boy Scouts and the Catholic Church.


Uh, those are all things that still haven't paid their dues for overall damage to society.  Even talcum powder self-regulation ...LOLOL self-regulation... to cut down on asbestos is just a set of guidelines, all nice and optional.

Maybe worry about how industrial interests swamp the courts to clog up the system, to try to run the clock out or to outspend the proverbial little guy until the little guy can't get his day.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So the bar's been lowered, what exactly does that mean? Not only sons and nephews of law partners get in, but second cousins too?
 
rcain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There needs to be a moratorium on MBAs, JDs  and surgeons - there far too many of these assholes and they are all in it for the money. Self serving leeches the whole lot. We need to start rearing and educating youth not to be thinking solely for themselves at the expense of others, but for ways they can contribute to society in meaningful and rewarding ways, and not just financially rewarding

We need to stop worshiping wealth for wealths sake and start focusing on and treating STEM contributors and humanitarians as rockstars, not rejects

And we should treat the Rona Times as the time to instigate that change. We've already seen the kibosh put down on Professional  Sports and Hollywood productions - so let's use this as an opportunity to re-evaluate and make some meaningful change in academia as well. Put a hard limit on the number of MBA and JD degrees, limit the number of surgeon undergrads and instead push people to vocational training, General Medical Practice and STEM degrees

And to aid to that end, let's start making media that glorifies acts of positive collaboration and invention instead of focusing on personality cults in that area or portraying intellectuals as antisocial creeps - start showing them as heroes and people to be admired and respected

When a significant portion of humanity can start valuing the human intellect and collaboration over human muscle and our capacity for violence to "solve problems" and the notion of a stand alone "hero", we might actually advance as a species on the genetic level as we adapt to being more competitive on the cerebral and collaborative level rather than the kill or be killed level which we are still stuck in and all
the bigotry and paranoia that bring with it.

TL;DNR: We know that we evolve and formed the ability to wield tools, let's evolve to being the tool. There is no greater resource than the output of the human intellect, so let's do all we can to start harnessing it and cultivating it better. Like that old adage goes "we are only using 10% of our brain", let's start adjusting attitudes and behaviors to culturally learn to harness more capability from our greatest asset collectively to promote evolution in that direction and truly master our destiny
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DayeOfJustice: If people think passing the bar makes you a good lawyer, they'd have been shocked watching lawyers walk into state court asking me what to do at trial or how to file a motion.


Neither the Bar nor law school teach or test procedural or practice skills. Theoretically, it's supposed to teach you to argue persuasively and issue spot, but I've got some real idiot associates.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: Rogue Surf: shaggai: Someone will hawking a new book soon, "Yes, you too can be a shyster."

Yea, more shysters to not only sue nursing homes out of business - but they also "cast a wide net" and sue the Medical Director/Doctor/Physician'sAss​istant/NursePractioner/Nurses/Administ​rators/Janitors/Hospitals/SNIFS
and Rehab so that it turns into a shirt-storm for everyone - and now with an extra dose of Pandemic to choose from!

The shysters around here have ads with scary music by non attorney spokespersons that go after Roundup, talcum powder, The Boy Scouts and the Catholic Church.


Hey, I'm all for going after kiddie diddler protectors and poison polluting and Pill pushing Pharma outfits that give us cancer, O/D's and flipper babies, but getting sued for patients on HOSPICE???  WTF is wrong and how can we fix it!  Not by bringing on more Lawyers and more lawsuits that sue everyone including the ambulance driver!
Our front-line workers fighting a rear-guard action against a invisible yet deadly enemy deserve better then this! Like everyone else - many MD's/PA's, nurses and other staff are getting sick and dying and the stress of getting sued by caldron of yahoo lawyers in addition to everyday stress is wounding and killing the medical profession! Talking about Co-morbidities -  stress is  a real killer!
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If this guy can pass, how hard can it be?
Bob Loblaw - English
Youtube mwWAsNZTnug
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can we make the driver's exam easier too?  It gets boring on the road with all these flawless drivers who know and follow every rule.
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As a lifelong California resident, I know a few terrible and incompetent people who graduated from law school and wanted to become practicing attorneys.  The bar was the only thing that kept them from doing so.  Thank God we are getting rid of that hurdle and letting more incompetent, stupid, and unethical people into the field.  That is EXACTLY what we need right now...
 
