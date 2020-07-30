 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Suddenly, ducks
16
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is where all our 'ducks' end up
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I dont trust any bird that spends most of its time walking.
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A pox on the Admin greenlighting these "Suddenly," headlines.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How many times can they repeat "dozens of ducks"  and how did they know the ducks motivation, again repeating over and over the ducks wanted food.  No mention of Dr Doolittle
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The video needs a John Carpenter soundtrack.
 
Spindle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is why I have zero ducks to give
 
zez
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
in a row?
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The footage was recovered from an unmarked grave.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Goose!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That looks like an almost scary amount of ducks, which is something I never thought I would write down.
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Oreminer: A pox on the Admin greenlighting these "Suddenly," headlines.


ALl they need is "Seymour"
 
Dave2042
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's not suddenly ducks.  This is suddenly ducks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size

/oblig
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: I dont trust any bird that spends most of its time walking.


Doesn't look like he trusts you either.
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wait until they get the bill.
 
