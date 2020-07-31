 Skip to content
(Some Monster)   Caption this alligator, man   (wtfflorida.com)
28
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
wtfflorida.comView Full Size
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ALICE! THAT IS SO WARM BLOODED OF YOU!
 
Nothing To See Here [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure my hands and feet are small, but get a load of the size of my tail - you know what that means?!
 
Nothing To See Here [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the Alligator asked if her lost dog was this size, Alice realized Toto was gone forever.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and that's why you should vote libertarian.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And that's how I won the Capital One mascot challenge in '15.  Anyway, do you have any good lotions for dry and cracking skin?"


I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After a while, crocodile.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Person, woman, alligator-man, camera, TV.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm afraid a cloaca does not work like that Alice.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well congressman, first to be clear what you are referring to happened on Twitter so its hard for me to speak on that"
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You be nice to me, and I'll tell you some things about this place!"

From the actual movie.

/I know, I'm odd
//not spoken by alligator man
///but still
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sorry to startle you ma'am, but I need your help!

.....I need about tree-fiddy."
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Mom, didn't somebody warn you about this alien DNA thing before you married dad?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I said grab your cheeks I was thinking lower.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"No. Please. I need my ears to hear."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"La, la, la, la la. I can't hear you."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Stop your crying, Alice. I said lagoon. Straight to the lagoon."
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I just realised I forgot to turn the oven off before we left"

"Again?  Do you have any idea how high our electricity bill was last month?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Karen, where's your mask?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gorn lives matter
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They took my son to make a purse. :(
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I saved you this much on your car insurance. Yeah. Everyone thinks I'm a little geckko thing.  I don't know where they get that.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Alice knew that their affair was over when Wally confessed to having reptile disfunction.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Take me to your leader.  Oh, it's him?  I'll come back in January.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I said I have some Gatorades, not gator AIDS."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Give me some sugar, baby."
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lady - "Get me a sandwich and make it snappy"
Alligator - "Sorry, this is a DIY store"
 
