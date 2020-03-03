 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Covid experts recommend immediately locking down Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arizona, Tennessee, Georgia, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Idaho, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Care to guess what they all have in common?   (yahoo.com) divider line
97
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of Covid-19?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedumbs?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They all have two-letter abbreviations?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abundance of common clay?
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Delicious fatty food, high rates of diabetes?
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most naked old men in gym locker rooms..?
 
basemetal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot governors?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are states where Cliff Clavin hasn't been to?
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 14 teeth between them all?
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love that the last few months have all been for abso-farking-lutely nothing. I've learned to hate my fellow citizens in ways I never dreamed possible.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been in most of their kitchens?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covidiots?
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: I love that the last few months have all been for abso-farking-lutely nothing. I've learned to hate my fellow citizens in ways I never dreamed possible.


This is the most frustrating part.
I've been careful since the first week of March, wearing a mask when people really looked at you funny when you wore a mask and we are still farked and we still caught it.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The motto in all those states: who needs doctors when you have Jesus!
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are all states that won't do it?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're already locked down? (AZ)
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southern states in hot areas with an abundance of air conditioning.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say "the dumb" but Missouri seems to have somehow narrowly escaped the line drawn.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you add in Missouri then you have most of the top 20 cities with the highest murder rates per capita?
/Chicago isn't even on the list BTW
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That they won't listen to experts?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're all states that have never been in my kitchen?
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: I've been in most of their kitchens?


Well at least you turned the lights off before you left...
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So of course, each of those States will have concerts and parades.
😭
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TrumpleThinSkin loving republicans?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Triple-deep-fried Twinkies?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, 9 of those states are among the top 11 most religious states in the country. Maybe insisting on going to church services has, in fact, turned out to be a significant way to spread the disease after all.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_​U.S._states_and_territories_by_religio​sity#U.S._states_and_D.C.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: They're already locked down? (AZ)


*looks around*

We have?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're all states that have never been in my kitchen?

/ask your parents
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harvard.  What do they know?
 
dbirchall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idaho makes it tricky, but... uh... rednecks, racists, white-supremacists, anti-government sorts?  Or do they all have Hustler Hollywood stores, like the new one in Boise?
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But... but... but, its summer the heat and humidity is supposed to stop it.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Abundance of common clay?


salt of the earth?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A love of fatty foods?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The KKK?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bukharin: GardenWeasel: Abundance of common clay?

salt of the earth?


You know, morons.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: They're all states that have never been in my kitchen?

/ask your parents


Technically, you did not state your answer in the form of a question (although, you do have a question mark)....

No partial credit for you, Cliff.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are filled with Americans?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Harvard.  What do they know?


Big deal.  I've got one of those.
frinkiac.comView Full Size

Otto actually attended Brown.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: I've learned to hate my fellow citizens in ways I never dreamed possible.


There's a lot of that going around on all sides.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No cable?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
PERCENT BLACK/AFRICAN AMERICAN RANKING, 2000
States Ranked by Percent of Population Selecting Race of Black/African American Alone

1. Mississippi 36.33%
2. Louisiana 32.32%
3. South Carolina 29.48%
4. Georgia 28.61%
5. Maryland 27.72%
6. Alabama 25.93%
7. North Carolina 21.54%
8. Virginia 19.55%
9. Delaware 18.99%
10. Tennessee 16.34%
11. New York 15.74%
12. Arkansas 15.63%
13. Illinois 15.01%
14. Florida 14.47%
15. Michigan 14.10%

Those mostly are states with the largest percentage of African-American population?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Professor_Doctor: I love that the last few months have all been for abso-farking-lutely nothing. I've learned to hate my fellow citizens in ways I never dreamed possible.

This is the most frustrating part.
I've been careful since the first week of March, wearing a mask when people really looked at you funny when you wore a mask and we are still farked and we still caught it.


I know people who were moving out of Florida, and driving through the South just over a month ago. They said the same thing about people looking at them funny because they were wearing masks.

They were smart to get out, apparently.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JesseL: fark'emfeed'emfish: They're already locked down? (AZ)

*looks around*

We have?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.azfamily.com/news/continu​i​ng_coverage/coronavirus_coverage/list-​these-arizona-cities-and-counties-are-​requiring-face-masks-in-public/article​_83403294-b1a0-11ea-9c3a-abc7286a8c77.​html

... Not sure if Prescott counts though.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Benevolent Misanthrope: flucto: Way to cherry pick the data there pal...[Fark user image 850x1187]

Dang, that is some dedicated bullshiatting right there.

Look at TFA and get back to us.Protip: it's about what a group of experts say needs to happen, where and most importantly, why there.

Where did the post you are referring to go?


That damn political data strikes again!
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: PERCENT BLACK/AFRICAN AMERICAN RANKING, 2000
States Ranked by Percent of Population Selecting Race of Black/African American Alone

1. Mississippi 36.33%
2. Louisiana 32.32%
3. South Carolina 29.48%
4. Georgia 28.61%
5. Maryland 27.72%
6. Alabama 25.93%
7. North Carolina 21.54%
8. Virginia 19.55%
9. Delaware 18.99%
10. Tennessee 16.34%
11. New York 15.74%
12. Arkansas 15.63%
13. Illinois 15.01%
14. Florida 14.47%
15. Michigan 14.10%

Those mostly are states with the largest percentage of African-American population?


What's your racist point?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Triple-deep-fried Twinkies?


That sounds good
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Professor_Doctor: I love that the last few months have all been for abso-farking-lutely nothing. I've learned to hate my fellow citizens in ways I never dreamed possible.

This is the most frustrating part.
I've been careful since the first week of March, wearing a mask when people really looked at you funny when you wore a mask and we are still farked and we still caught it.


Yesterday I really really wanted to say fark it and get a Western Bacon Cheeseburger and onion rings from Carl's junior, but the right thing to do was for me to make & eat my 7 millionth tuna sandwich, so that's what I did.

I'm so angry at the people who just want to go to the farking beach.
 
sifumokung
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Those are all places where Herman Cain licked all the doorknobs.
 
