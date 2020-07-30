 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   The Bronx zoo once displayed an African man in the monkey house   (apnews.com) divider line
26
    More: Asinine, Bronx Zoo, Racism, Scientific racism, Wildlife Conservation Society, Eugenics, Anthropology, Ota Benga, racial injustice  
•       •       •

897 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2020 at 3:50 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That Dollop episode was illuminating.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Look, I can give a pass, of displaying other cultures in traditional garb, with traditional tools and food, but did it have to be in a zoo?
And DEAR GOD, did it have to be in the minkey exhibit?!
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Trump thought this was a current exhibit and started running around yelling "Ooh! Ooh! Can we go, Melania?? Pleeeease??!!"
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah....we knew that.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Philly zoo is way better anyway
 
JRoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And now we have a monkey in the White House.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Harry Enfield - Mr Cholmondley-Warner on Life in 1990
Youtube gou1cspUfdY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JZ0​jRu​ASVEQ
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought the photo looked familiar, and it is - this guy ran in the craziest Olympic marathon ever.

https://mg.co.za/article/2016-07-07-0​0​-story-of-south-africas-first-black-ol​ympians-keeps-us-guessing/

Don't believe me? Here's a video that explains it in detail:

RAT POISON AND BRANDY: THE 1904 ST. LOUIS OLYMPIC MARATHON.
Youtube M4AhABManTw
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Where is the apology to the chimpanzee community? Great apes gotta stick together.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, we ARE primates.  I guess having a human in a monkey house isn't entirely wrong.  The main issue would be only showing a black human, and not other races as well.
 
rcain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

JRoo: And now we have a monkey in the White House.



There's a huge difference between a monkey and an orangutang, you oaf
 
khatores
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Look, I can give a pass, of displaying other cultures in traditional garb, with traditional tools and food, but did it have to be in a zoo?
And DEAR GOD, did it have to be in the minkey exhibit?!


As my background includes Scottish, Irish and Jews, can I be displayed in some heavy winter clothing in a pile of gold coins? I promise I won't stash any in my heavy winter clothing.

/Also I need a box truck; it's part of my cultural garb
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Where is the apology to the chimpanzee community?



Fark user imageView Full Size


They're easy to please.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JRoo: And now we have a monkey in the White House.


Hey, don't besmirch our good name.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He was supposed to go back to Africa but the guys on Amtrak screwed up and sent him there.  The collapse of the Orange Juice futures made all the headlines at the time.

South African maybe why not.
 
Zipf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Honestly, I don't know how to deal with this.

He died by suicide in 1916.

How does Bronx zoo make this right?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rcain: JRoo: And now we have a monkey in the White House.


There's a huge difference between a monkey and an orangutang, you oaf


Oook!
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zipf: Honestly, I don't know how to deal with this.

He died by suicide in 1916.

How does Bronx zoo make this right?


Give back all their World Series trophies?
 
ng2810
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Look, I can give a pass, of displaying other cultures in traditional garb, with traditional tools and food, but did it have to be in a zoo?
And DEAR GOD, did it have to be in the minkey exhibit?!


Oh, so you'd be willing to give this a pass then?

/And you wonder why non-white folks are angry
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zipf: Honestly, I don't know how to deal with this.

He died by suicide in 1916.

How does Bronx zoo make this right?


Season tickets...?
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Zipf: Honestly, I don't know how to deal with this.
He died by suicide in 1916.
How does Bronx zoo make this right?


Kill everyone involved?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It would've been far more entertaining to put white guys with top hats into the polar bear exhibit.

/ "Joy! Penguins!"
 
Bruce Campbell vs Army of Farkness
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Europe and the US did this frequently.  Leopold II of Belgium had a full-time exhibit for awhile.  We also paraded Native Americans around in travelling shows.

images.boredomfiles.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ng2810: Resident Muslim: Look, I can give a pass, of displaying other cultures in traditional garb, with traditional tools and food, but did it have to be in a zoo?
And DEAR GOD, did it have to be in the minkey exhibit?!

Oh, so you'd be willing to give this a pass then?

/And you wonder why non-white folks are angry


And now they are in charge of HR
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The teaching zoo at the college I work for has a small kids playground in the middle of it.  I keep asking them to put up the same style sign they use on the animal enclosures on the gate for it...
 
Gooch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Time to cancel the Zoo!!
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.