(The Smoking Gun)   Hot flight attendant beats husband when she comes home and finds him "engaged in sexual intercourse" with another woman, cops say   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
105
    Marriage, Nicole Denison, criminal complaint, Wife, Legal terms, wife's arrest, sexual intercourse, Florida Woman  
•       •       •

105 Comments     (+0 »)
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never mind Jake, it's Florida...
 
Altoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.  The headline wasn't a setup... she is pretty hot.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must be hotter
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Altoid: Wow.  The headline wasn't a setup... she is pretty hot.


No matter how attractive, someone, somewhere is sick of her shiat.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she wearing the Infinity Gauntlet in that second picture?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Infidelity in the time of Covid?  In Florida?

I'm not saying she was right, but I understand.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its a fool who looks for logic in the chambers of the human heart.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Altoid: Wow.  The headline wasn't a setup... she is pretty hot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"fark around and find out, hubby"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It wasn't me."
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. 4.5. I've had hotter.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Denison, police allege, punched her 34-year-old spouse "in his left eye causing a 'black eye.'"

Then, in a move straight out of "Animal House," Denison allegedly took her husband's acoustic guitar and smashed it against the wall, destroying the instrument and "leaving a gaping hole in the wall."


i gave my love a black eye, cuz i couldn't rip off his stones...
 
WGJ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I've seen documentaries where this happens and the wife joins in
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: "It wasn't me."


Husband-like typing detected.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Its a fool who looks for logic in the chambers of the human heart.


And the heart has more rooms than a whorehouse.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: Is she wearing the Infinity Gauntlet in that second picture?


halifaxdatageek: [Fark user image 225x218]


She snaps her fingers and half his dick falls off...
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems neither news nor fark worthy.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Violence is easier than divorce, a process through which her litany of boyfriends at ever major airline hub in north america could be exposed.  Maybe lacking in self-control, but not dumb.
 
2KanZam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two16: Altoid: Wow.  The headline wasn't a setup... she is pretty hot.

[Fark user image 568x604]


I genuinely laugh every time see that because I can't help but find my self in the danger zone over and over an over again... my last several relationships: Hairdresser> Hairdresser>  Hairdresser>  Redhead> Hairdresser> back to same redhead... (strippers seem to love me too)

several of those solidly in the 9th level of hotness, but ALL of them at the 9th or 10th level of crazy.  The graphic is true!!

It's really fun until it isn't... and I keep getting sucked in.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Meh. 4.5. I've had hotter.


Are they aware of this?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: The Bunyip: Is she wearing the Infinity Gauntlet in that second picture?

halifaxdatageek: [Fark user image 225x218]

She snaps her fingers and half his dick falls off...


Length-wise, or just the end half?
Also, the old "smoking hot" bit only worked for British tabloid links.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So shes's single?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gnosis301: MythDragon: "It wasn't me."

Shaggy-like typing detected.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Bunyip: Is she wearing the Infinity Gauntlet in that second picture?


Fark user imageView Full Size
Mybe she's a goa'uld

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/kids these days...
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instagram account, anybody?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dereksmalls: [Fark user image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_][Fark user image 480x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size


/yeah, and "Hell Hath No Fury" territory
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to go all of the way to the end to find the reason for her rage:
A criminal complaint does not reveal how Denison, who works for Allegiant Air

She spends more time waiting for flights that are cancelled than she does working.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not bad.

9/10, would stick my dick in that crazy

/not really
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blu Cantrell - Hit 'Em Up Style (Oops!) (Official Video)
Youtube LMOKlXfXn50
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: The Bunyip: Is she wearing the Infinity Gauntlet in that second picture?

[Fark user image 225x218]Maybe she's a goa'uld

[Fark user image 850x478]


FTFM
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I would give anyone a pass for punching their S.O. if they catch them sexing it up with someone else.  Just one good thump, though.

But smashing their guitar?  That's just mean.

/My gal would wear herself out before she smashed all of mine
//First one would be smashed upside my hay-ed and she'd probably use the Les Paul
///First offender joke, etc
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, we are all fine with spousal abuse?  Flip the tables.  If the dude came how to his wife screwing another woman, would you all be cheering him for giving her a black eye?  People should be free to have sex with whoever they want.  Nobody should dictate the choices another person makes with their body.  Unless we all get to dictate the decisions in a perfect Borg society of pure and absolute democracy for every action a unit makes.

Hell the judge didn't even Barr the abuser from contacting the victim.  If the tables were flipped, not only would the abuser have a restraining order, but likely not even be out on bail.  The abuser in TFA is out non own recognizance.  Ain't that some shiat.  And the abuser isn't even barred from contacting the children.

After a fair trial, ALL convicted abusers, should be sent to cannibal island where the have to live out their days fighting and eating each other to live one more day.  No matter their gender or sex.  Make all abusers fight to live, until they die.

Admit it, if the husband came home to the wife having sex with the same woman the husband was screwing and the husband did the things the wife did, things would be very different.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: waxbeans: Meh. 4.5. I've had hotter.

Are they aware of this?


Actually. That reminds me. This one gal claimed to not recall me.
Difficulty: the cops came and removed her from my bedroom. She had ran away from home and I told her she could live in my bedroom.
In hindsight, I don't know what I was thinking and I'm lucky I didn't get in trouble. WTF?
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She gave him the Safety Harbor Dance.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she married a guy who is BOTH a bartender AND a fitness instructor? She shoulda known she was probably gonna be cheated on.

Not saying he's in the right, just that people who work those two jobs are, statistically, among the most likely to cheat. Add them together? Oh, brother.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You realize the dude deserved every bit of the beating?
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been cheated on, but found out after the fact. I felt like shiat when I found out. I can't imagine how it feels to find out by catching your partner while they are farking another person.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AmbassadorBoozeHell the judge didn't even Barr the abuser from contacting the victim.

Trump-like typing detected here.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: So, we are all fine with spousal abuse?  Flip the tables.  If the dude came how to his wife screwing another woman, would you all be cheering him for giving her a black eye?  People should be free to have sex with whoever they want.  Nobody should dictate the choices another person makes with their body.  Unless we all get to dictate the decisions in a perfect Borg society of pure and absolute democracy for every action a unit makes.

Hell the judge didn't even Barr the abuser from contacting the victim.  If the tables were flipped, not only would the abuser have a restraining order, but likely not even be out on bail.  The abuser in TFA is out non own recognizance.  Ain't that some shiat.  And the abuser isn't even barred from contacting the children.

After a fair trial, ALL convicted abusers, should be sent to cannibal island where the have to live out their days fighting and eating each other to live one more day.  No matter their gender or sex.  Make all abusers fight to live, until they die.

Admit it, if the husband came home to the wife having sex with the same woman the husband was screwing and the husband did the things the wife did, things would be very different.


There might be three dead bodies.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I think I would give anyone a pass for punching their S.O. if they catch them sexing it up with someone else.  Just one good thump, though.

But smashing their guitar?  That's just mean.

/My gal would wear herself out before she smashed all of mine
//First one would be smashed upside my hay-ed and she'd probably use the Les Paul
///First offender joke, etc


I tossed an armoire on top of my wife and my best friend when I caught them. Then I tossed him out. He was couch surfing at my place. I gave her a black eye.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Altoid: Wow.  The headline wasn't a setup... she is pretty hot.

No matter how attractive, someone, somewhere is sick of her shiat.


Sometimes the someone has to be assaulted first.

But I agree.

/just about to quit dating
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: I've been cheated on, but found out after the fact. I felt like shiat when I found out. I can't imagine how it feels to find out by catching your partner while they are farking another person.

[Fark user image image 425x340]


Should this ever happen to me again, I'm just going to try to join in. LOL.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why they always have pics of the chick and not the dude.  Whatever, enjoy your spank bank material.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goldfrapp - Rocket
Youtube rJppnG1tflU
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a relative who did some time in jail for beating up a guy he caught with his cheating girlfriend.

He is one of the most even tempered people you will ever meet but in the wrong circumstances old instincts come out.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Meh. 4.5. I've had hotter.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
