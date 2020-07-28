 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Turns out those mysterious unsolicited seeds you received from China don't grow zombies, but they do mean you need to change your Amazon password and maybe your credit card number   (twincities.com) divider line
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seed what you did there...

/got nuthin'
 
RedCastleBowser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awww....i was hoping for a zombie apocalypse reset button.....would have an had apocalypse bingo!!!
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I planted mine.  Is that bad?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EyeHaveRisen: I planted mine.  Is that bad?


Now you owe $29.99 a month forever
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is China also responsible for the farkin' paywall that blocks me from reading the article, Subbo?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what DO they grow, if not zombies?
 
clownass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EyeHaveRisen: I planted mine.  Is that bad?


Same. I smoked that shiat and got high AF.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EyeHaveRisen: I planted mine.  Is that bad?


I"m sure it's fine...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EVERYONE PLANT YOUR SEEDS!

(I have Triffids for August on my card.)
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EyeHaveRisen: I planted mine.  Is that bad?


Honestly, if i received some I would be sorely tempted to plant some in a planter (not in the ground) just to see what grows.

/I planted some herb seeds (like basil, ya pot heads) on 7/19 and they sprouted 7/22
//So what if it's a little late in the season, the thyme oughta survive a Georgia Winter, anyhow
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EyeHaveRisen: I planted mine.  Is that bad?


A friend actually planted hers, and they're growing nicely. I don't know what kind of plant they are, but I linked her this article to see her reaction. I'll let you know what she says.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SUBBY~SCREAMS

SUBBY~SCREAMS
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: But what DO they grow, if not zombies?


An army of Spartans?

Look, it's from China, you don't always get what you order.
They might be dragon's teeth, YOU DON'T KNOW.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's all knotweed and kudzu. Bio-agricultural attack!
 
MasterPython
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: I planted mine.  Is that bad?


What is it growing?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: But what DO they grow, if not zombies?


[Image reference in discussion context]
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I can't even grow a chia pet. If I got seeds they would die on the vine.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: EyeHaveRisen: I planted mine.  Is that bad?

Honestly, if i received some I would be sorely tempted to plant some in a planter (not in the ground) just to see what grows.

/I planted some herb seeds (like basil, ya pot heads) on 7/19 and they sprouted 7/22
//So what if it's a little late in the season, the thyme oughta survive a Georgia Winter, anyhow


I hope the thyme survives your winter. Here it grows perennially, turns into a bush if not trimmed regularly.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sure, it won't hurt much to change your password.
But they're probably not using your account. They probably just bought a mailing list (of Jeep owners or Sprite buyers or those who dig gardening) and created their own account for this order.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I saw two photos of them. One looked like lemon seeds, the other unsalted unroasted pumpkin seeds. I wouldn't be afraid of planting them, I just wouldn't plant them at all because ... why?

/ Now if they start sending me avocado pits game on baby!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I can't even grow a chia pet. If I got seeds they would die on the vine.


You guys got vines? Lucky.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/china-se​e​ds-americans-mail-unsolicited/

Better link if youre interested in the killer China virus seeds.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Anyone who receives unsolicited packages should change their Amazon password and monitor their credit report, bank accounts and credit card bills, according to the BBB.

No you don't need to do any of that stuff.
They didn't "hack" your account.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Anyone who receives unsolicited packages should change their Amazon password and monitor their credit report, bank accounts and credit card bills, according to the BBB."

Ah, the BBB, noted experts on nothing, but especially on security and financial scams.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: I planted mine.  Is that bad?


It's wrong, definitely. It's tough to say if it's bad. As outlined in the articles, it's potentially bad, because you don't know what they are and they might be invasive.

It's definitely wrong, because the seeds went through customs illegally are were not legally imported, so growing them is legally wrong to do.
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Is China also responsible for the farkin' paywall that blocks me from reading the article, Subbo?


https://fortune.com/2020/07/30/what-i​s​-brushing-scam-china-mystery-seeds/
the Googles to the rescue
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My poppy seeds that I bought off ebay were postmarked from Afghanistan. I assume I helped fund the Taliban with that purchase.
/Afghan whites
//for bagels, i swear
 
phedex [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: EyeHaveRisen: I planted mine.  Is that bad?

It's wrong, definitely. It's tough to say if it's bad. As outlined in the articles, it's potentially bad, because you don't know what they are and they might be invasive.

It's definitely wrong, because the seeds went through customs illegally are were not legally imported, so growing them is legally wrong to do.


If i get some, I would be really tempted to sneak out in the middle of the night and plant them in the neighbor yard who has a "trump 2020" flag.
 
chawco
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Simpsons did it!
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Subtonic: It's all knotweed and kudzu. Bio-agricultural attack!


I haven't heard of any reports that the seeds have turned out to be anything worrisome, but the number of people who have planted them demonstrates that if the tactic were used for malicious purposes it would almost certainly succeed.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They are implanted with stolen US nanotechnological listening devices and then sent to monitor unsuspecting intelligence targets in... (let me double check)... Minnesota?

/ be sure to use real tin foil
// someone one told me that aluminum foil hats don't filter out all the rays
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Used to be, every time I traveled to Mexico, I'd come back and discover my CC# had been stolen.

The first clue would be I'd start getting sample sized packages of weird shiat and "welcome to the club" membership packages from random organizations.

Thieves verifying the card is legit by making small online purchases... somehow they also got my address.

Nowadays, when I travel abroad, I ask my bank to issue me a card just for that purpose, and cancel it when I get back.  They're quite happy to, since per Visa/MC rules, they cover the costs of any fraud so the extra precaution is in their interest.

NEVER use a debit card abroad.  Or online.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: Anyone who receives unsolicited packages should change their Amazon password and monitor their credit report, bank accounts and credit card bills, according to the BBB."

Ah, the BBB, noted experts on nothing, but especially on security and financial scams.


The BBB are idiots. I went to their website and they say about this  scam "The fact that someone was able to have the items sent to you as if you purchased them indicates that they probably have some of your personal information such as your name, address, and possibly, your phone number. Once the information is out there on the internet, it could be used for numerous crooked enterprises. "

You can LITERALLY get that information from the phone book. Kids, phone books are where you find people's names, addresses and DEFINITELY their phone number. Also all this information is on mailing lists shared by vendors. You were not "hacked", you were simply sent free stuff, and then the person that sent them writes good reviews to boost their ratings.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
WI DNR is telling people to call them if they receive the seeds.
 
bsmz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This makes sense if it appears that the person receiving the seeds ordered them. Is that what is happening?

If it appears that the seeds are a gift from someone else, I don't see how to get the story to fit the "brushing" scam.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think, since it's 2020 and all, we should just assume that the seeds are genetically engineered to harbor devastating plant blights and diseases, in hopes that if enough people plant them, we'll significantly impact agriculture in the US.

I mean, famine is one of the four horseman, right?

/adjusts foil
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Subtonic: It's all knotweed and kudzu. Bio-agricultural attack!

I haven't heard of any reports that the seeds have turned out to be anything worrisome, but the number of people who have planted them demonstrates that if the tactic were used for malicious purposes it would almost certainly succeed.


Which is what the powers that be. Because it's them that would never allow us to sue people for unsolicited correspondence/items. Free enterprise is just code for bugging people. We won't outlaw it or anything else so maybe we should all die from it's stupidity?
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If they were space seeds, you'd at least have a chance at cultivating a cute buxom blonde plant-woman.
If they were shipped from Gotham, then you'd have a chance at cultivating a psychotic* redhead.

*text struck out due to redundancy
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: EyeHaveRisen: I planted mine.  Is that bad?

A friend actually planted hers, and they're growing nicely. I don't know what kind of plant they are, but I linked her this article to see her reaction. I'll let you know what she says.


According to her, they're some sort of cucumber plant. Also, she doesn't even have an Amazon account, but she's been given gifts through there, so that's concerning.

She contacted the authorities, but no response as of yet.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Received an unsolicited shipment of seeds"

Narrator: Was raped by a treant.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MellowMauiMan: NotThatGuyAgain: EyeHaveRisen: I planted mine.  Is that bad?

Honestly, if i received some I would be sorely tempted to plant some in a planter (not in the ground) just to see what grows.

/I planted some herb seeds (like basil, ya pot heads) on 7/19 and they sprouted 7/22
//So what if it's a little late in the season, the thyme oughta survive a Georgia Winter, anyhow

I hope the thyme survives your winter. Here it grows perennially, turns into a bush if not trimmed regularly.


You'll be fine. I live in SE Wisconsin and as long as the winter isn't way colder than normal my thyme comes back in spring.
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: EyeHaveRisen: I planted mine.  Is that bad?

Honestly, if i received some I would be sorely tempted to plant some in a planter (not in the ground) just to see what grows.

/I planted some herb seeds (like basil, ya pot heads) on 7/19 and they sprouted 7/22
//So what if it's a little late in the season, the thyme oughta survive a Georgia Winter, anyhow


Same here. I got some clementines the other week with lots of seeds in so I figured why not and now I've got a few little sprouts. I also have a patch of parsley in the corner that started with a few seeds a few years ago. I don't even like parsley but I found that black swallowtail caterpillars absolutely love it and now I have a no-maintenance butterfly garden.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Paywalled, please downvote.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They grow into 5G aerials, which spread coronavirus.
 
12349876
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The seeds are whatever is cheap in Chinese grocery/garden stores.
 
trerro [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought you grow the plants to FIGHT the zombies!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
