(MSN)   It's official, US economy worst ever in history but barely makes the news because how bad everything else is
Calypsocookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He's gonna run the country just like his businesses!"

How right they were.
 
Pocket Ninja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it barely makes the news because Trump, by some crazy coincidence, decided to Tweet this very morning that he wanted to delay the election and even though he has absolutely no power to do so it's super dooper important that every new agency switch to 24/7 analysis of that. Also, Herman Cain died from coronavirus and it's really, really important to talk about that being all ironical and stuff because that's how you pwn conservatives.
 
meat0918
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's barely making news because the powers that be don't want it news and for things to contract even further.
 
growinthings
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump did to our economy, what he did to his business, right into thee toilet.
 
cretinbob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These chickens will be coming home to roost for over a decade.
Fantastic work.
I will never forgive Trump voters for this.
 
NewportBarGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: "He's gonna run the country just like his businesses!"

How right they were.


financetwitter.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between Herman Cain dying of karma and Trump officially publishing a Letter Of Intent to dick around with the elections, the fact that stonks are not doing as well as the power brokers would like hardly seems important.
 
UberDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing that worries me is that the virus only sped up this inevitably.  Had we reached it naturally we could, maybe, better deal with the shiat that led to it.  Now it's simply going to get blamed on the virus.
 
ThomasPaineTrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Economy's in the shiatter. Nasdaq up 30 points.
 
NewportBarGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Economy's in the shiatter. Nasdaq up 30 points.


Pure panic... they have no idea what to do. Crash imminent.
 
Martian_Astronomer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Economy's in the shiatter. Nasdaq up 30 points.


Yeah, I'm still not sure how the stock market is doing so well. I know that conventional wisdom is that you can't time the market, but I also don't know that I'd bet against it taking a dump in the next 4 months.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: ThomasPaineTrain: Economy's in the shiatter. Nasdaq up 30 points.

Yeah, I'm still not sure how the stock market is doing so well. I know that conventional wisdom is that you can't time the market, but I also don't know that I'd bet against it taking a dump in the next 4 months.


Expectation is the Senate will send them more money from the Treasury.
 
Unobtanium
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm listening to John Lews' funeral on NPR. Our President may be willfully ignorant, but his timing for distraction is still working.
 
UberDave
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

meat0918: Martian_Astronomer: ThomasPaineTrain: Economy's in the shiatter. Nasdaq up 30 points.

Yeah, I'm still not sure how the stock market is doing so well. I know that conventional wisdom is that you can't time the market, but I also don't know that I'd bet against it taking a dump in the next 4 months.

Expectation is the Senate will send them more money from the Treasury.


Yep.  But Secretary Mnuchin's wife will roll around in it naked before sending it.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm not a fan of trump at all. I still am not clear on how the current state of the economy is his fault.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Economy's in the shiatter. Nasdaq up 30 points.


The Fed is propping up Wall Street (they have basically said they will buy as much corporate debt as needed).  Congress and Trump are refusing to do the same for Main Street.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 640x352]


Is there some sort of joke behind the caption on that? Because if not... wow.
 
Cache
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Republicans have the solution - Tax Cuts!
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: No, it barely makes the news because Trump, by some crazy coincidence, decided to Tweet this very morning that he wanted to delay the election and even though he has absolutely no power to do so it's super dooper important that every new agency switch to 24/7 analysis of that. Also, Herman Cain died from coronavirus and it's really, really important to talk about that being all ironical and stuff because that's how you pwn conservatives.


Think you covered the entire talking points of 15 threads and 150000 posts since this morning.. like every day.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: I'm not a fan of trump at all. I still am not clear on how the current state of the economy is his fault.


Had he handled the virus better, the economy would be better, since the economy is only failing because of the virus.

/now, again, the original sin here is the Chinese government's bad safety practices which led to the Covid virus jumping from animal to human, so, ultimately, all of it is their fault
//but Trump certainly has made things worse
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: I'm not a fan of trump at all. I still am not clear on how the current state of the economy is his fault.


It's trumps fault people had to stay home because of COVID.

Hillary would not have made people stay home and the economy would not have suffered
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Whaddya mean "barely makes the news," submitter? You're submitting a USA Today link. The shiatty economic report was on ALL the morning shows today. The dipshiats on HLN (LOL) didn't even bother trying to "bright side" the report, that's how depressing it was.

It's in the news. Believe me, people saw it and are hearing about it right now.
 
doremifaq
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: I'm not a fan of trump at all. I still am not clear on how the current state of the economy is his fault.


Uh, tax cuts for the rich, maybe?
 
Sumo Surfer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gee, it's almost as if there's a pandemic affecting economies and trade everywhere
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

meat0918: It's barely making news because the powers that be don't want it news and for things to contract even further.


The fed propped up stock marked is doing alright.

But it hasnt been connected to the real economy for awhile now.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Whaddya mean "barely makes the news," submitter? You're submitting a USA Today link. The shiatty economic report was on ALL the morning shows today. The dipshiats on HLN (LOL) didn't even bother trying to "bright side" the report, that's how depressing it was.


This, it made the news, it's all over the farking news
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: I'm not a fan of trump at all. I still am not clear on how the current state of the economy is his fault.


The state of the economy is a byproduct of his mishandling of the pandemic.

You can't fix one without fixing the other and for some reason, Trump refuses to acknowledge that reality.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Economy's in the shiatter. Nasdaq up 30 points.


Courtesy of the Fed.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sumo Surfer: Gee, it's almost as if there's a pandemic affecting economies and trade everywhere


So our bad response to the pandemic is what's causing our economy to be in such bad shape?
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who knew that when he said "Great Again" he meant circa 1929?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: ThomasPaineTrain: Economy's in the shiatter. Nasdaq up 30 points.

Yeah, I'm still not sure how the stock market is doing so well. I know that conventional wisdom is that you can't time the market, but I also don't know that I'd bet against it taking a dump in the next 4 months.


The gov (fed) is propping up the stock market.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Geotpf: ThomasPaineTrain: Economy's in the shiatter. Nasdaq up 30 points.

The Fed is propping up Wall Street (they have basically said they will buy as much corporate debt as needed).  Congress and Trump are refusing to do the same for Main Street.


So...what is the eventual downside of that? I assume that can only last so long before something pops. Or can it indeed sustain that way for however long it's needed?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Geotpf: ThomasPaineTrain: Economy's in the shiatter. Nasdaq up 30 points.

The Fed is propping up Wall Street (they have basically said they will buy as much corporate debt as needed).  Congress and Trump are refusing to do the same for Main Street.


Thank you

This thread is done.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: Martian_Astronomer: ThomasPaineTrain: Economy's in the shiatter. Nasdaq up 30 points.

Yeah, I'm still not sure how the stock market is doing so well. I know that conventional wisdom is that you can't time the market, but I also don't know that I'd bet against it taking a dump in the next 4 months.

The gov (fed) is propping up the stock market.


And the Fed doesn't answer to anybody.  They have the power to just fix shiat in the markets if and when such is needed.

Meanwhile, the Republicans in the Senate are whining about the farking deficit.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've always wondered... why do people accept that when politicians ruin the lives of millions of people with their BS... the only consequence for them is losing their job?

I mean... people take drugs to screw their own bodies... and get prison if they get caught. You rape or kill one person, you go to jail for life. You do malpractice, it costs you millions. Your incompetence causes death, you go to prison. You drive wrecklessly and hurt/kill someone, you go to prison. In 99% of crimes, only one other person is affected... and your life is over. Politicians screw MILLIONS OF PEOPLE AT A TIME.

Politicians can ruin the lives of MILLIONS of people, bankrupt them, make them homeless, kill em, lead them to commit suicide... etc... and they have ZERO REAL CONSEQUENCES??

Seems to me, consequences for politicians should be MUCH, MUCH WORSE. Like raped to death by a horse worse.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Sumo Surfer: Gee, it's almost as if there's a pandemic affecting economies and trade everywhere

So our bad response to the pandemic is what's causing our economy to be in such bad shape?


A big part of it
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Pocket Ninja: No, it barely makes the news because Trump, by some crazy coincidence, decided to Tweet this very morning that he wanted to delay the election and even though he has absolutely no power to do so it's super dooper important that every new agency switch to 24/7 analysis of that. Also, Herman Cain died from coronavirus and it's really, really important to talk about that being all ironical and stuff because that's how you pwn conservatives.

Think you covered the entire talking points of 15 threads and 150000 posts since this morning.. like every day.


Pretty much.
 
Tman144
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Sumo Surfer: Gee, it's almost as if there's a pandemic affecting economies and trade everywhere

So our bad response to the pandemic is what's causing our economy to be in such bad shape?


Yes, Germany just released their report and their GDP is only down 10% while we are down 33%
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: ThomasPaineTrain: Economy's in the shiatter. Nasdaq up 30 points.

Pure panic... they have no idea what to do. Crash imminent.


Be so ironic that when the economy crashes and these Wall Street weasels jump out from their windows, they land on all the spikes they had ordered to be set into the pavement in order to keep the homeless from sleeping near their precious farking towers.

images.newindianexpress.comView Full Size
 
meat0918
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I've always wondered... why do people accept that when politicians ruin the lives of millions of people with their BS... the only consequence for them is losing their job?


They don't even lose their jobs!!!

You see the number of politicians that constantly get re-elected?

It's always some other Senator or Representative's fault, because my Senator or Representative is awesome.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh come on libs, you all claimed this was Obama's economy that Trump just took credit for, so obviously this is Obama's depression

</s>
 
Geotpf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Geotpf: ThomasPaineTrain: Economy's in the shiatter. Nasdaq up 30 points.

The Fed is propping up Wall Street (they have basically said they will buy as much corporate debt as needed).  Congress and Trump are refusing to do the same for Main Street.

So...what is the eventual downside of that? I assume that can only last so long before something pops. Or can it indeed sustain that way for however long it's needed?


The Fed can basically print money if needed, and the usual downside of that (high inflation) doesn't really apply (the US Dollar is the world's Reserve Currency, so demand is artificially high in general, plus every other government on the planet is also deficit spending to deal with the farking virus).

Now, eventually, shiat has to hit some fans, but if a company wants to be a zombie, kept alive by Fed-purchased debt, it can kick around for quite awhile.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: Who knew that when he said "Great Again" he meant circa 1929?


Well, 65 million of us had an inkling ... based on his previous experience of not making money selling meat, liquor, football and gambling.
 
Glockenspiel Hero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Linux_Yes: Martian_Astronomer: ThomasPaineTrain: Economy's in the shiatter. Nasdaq up 30 points.

Yeah, I'm still not sure how the stock market is doing so well. I know that conventional wisdom is that you can't time the market, but I also don't know that I'd bet against it taking a dump in the next 4 months.

The gov (fed) is propping up the stock market.

And the Fed doesn't answer to anybody.  They have the power to just fix shiat in the markets if and when such is needed.

Meanwhile, the Republicans in the Senate are whining about the farking deficit.


You know, if they'd followed basic Keynesian economics and built up some savings during the good years we'd be able to employ massive government spending in the bad ones to soften all of this without having to worry about deficits.

But giving billionaires their tax cuts so they can buy that third yacht was more important.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sumo Surfer: Gee, it's almost as if there's a pandemic affecting economies and trade everywhere


It'll get better when we re-open schools.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The Fed can basically print money if needed, and the usual downside of that (high inflation) doesn't really apply (the US Dollar is the world's Reserve Currency, so demand is artificially high in general, plus every other government on the planet is also deficit spending to deal with the farking virus).


More important than the fact that the dollar is a reserve currency, when there is a massive contraction of the economy, the government can print money without spiking inflation because it's essentially shoveling dirt in the hole.  The fed would be replacing lost money (due to decreased velocity) in the money supply and would not actually be increasing the money supply.

In a time like this, we should not be wringing our hands about taking on debt.  Just print money and put it in the hands of those in need.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image 850x573]


We should be so lucky.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.