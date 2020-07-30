 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Buddy, the first dog to test positive for Coronavirus, has died. Was he a good boy? Damn right he was   (yahoo.com) divider line
24
    More: Sad, United States Presidential pets, New York City, Death, Millie, veterinary groups, Veterinarian, Staten Island, American Veterinary Medical Association  
•       •       •

761 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2020 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
:(
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*patriotic barking noises*
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: *patriotic barking noises*


Very sad... It's gonna be hard to get dogs to wear masks.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill Gates is finally coming for your dogs, too! Is there no end to his silicon bloodlust?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, article says the dog had freaking cancer.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least now we know humping the couch won't cure the 'Rona.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Uh, article says the dog had freaking cancer.


Cancer ceased killing people about six months ago.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A good boy? Why didn't he wear a mask??
 
Chemlight Battery [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid covidiot didn't wear a muzzle. Must have been a Republicanine.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


F*ck cancer. Yeah, I'm no vet, but I'd have to say it was the cancer, not the COVID.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What makes me sad about animals getting ill is they have no idea what's happening to them.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 370x527]

F*ck cancer. Yeah, I'm no vet, but I'd have to say it was the cancer, not the COVID.


Never watch John Wick.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buddy's family and doctors were unable to confirm whether it was the lymphoma or the virus that ultimately took his life.

Technically the nod goes to the pentobarbital the vet administered.  Either way it sucks to lose a pet no matter the reason and sympathy to the family.  It always hurts.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 370x527]

F*ck cancer. Yeah, I'm no vet, but I'd have to say it was the cancer, not the COVID.

Never watch John Wick.


LOL. I usually accompany that meme with the words "I'M LOOKING AT YOU, JOHN WICK!!"
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: What makes me sad about animals getting ill is they have no idea what's happening to them.


Are you trying to make me cry?
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damn you Trump this is on you. I hope every dog in NYC takes a squat on the doormats of trump tower now and forever more
 
Jclark666
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Alternative take at The Onion
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

rcain: God damn you Trump this is on you. I hope every dog in NYC takes a squat on the doormats of trump tower now and forever more


Why stop at the doormats?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Uh, article says the dog had freaking cancer.


Sheesh, harsh the narrative why doncha'
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He's in doggo heaven now. Sniffing assholes and eating cat turds.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sad and glad dogs aren't as receptive to Covid......

Fark user imageView Full Size



From the Farkives
April 14th:
Coronavirus detectable in crotch area

May 16th:
Dogs who can already smell cancer and Parkinson's Disease now being trained to sniff out COVID-19. Good boi? Nope, goodest boi

June:
Couldn't find one in because the President said first wave was over.

July 25th:
Dogs can sniff out all sorts of things. Drugs, explosives, coronavirus. Say what??

This is almost as frequent as stories about toddlers having gunfights
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Rough
 
DrunkenBob
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: From the Farkives
April 14th:
Coronavirus detectable in crotch area

May 16th:
Dogs who can already smell cancer and Parkinson's Disease now being trained to sniff out COVID-19. Good boi? Nope, goodest boi

July 25th:
Dogs can sniff out all sorts of things. Drugs, explosives, coronavirus. Say what??


Looks like we'll find out the hard way how vulnerable dogs are to the disease.
 
aggievet92
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm a vet and if BW showed "he almost certainly had lymphoma", then almost certainly that is what caused his deterioration. Lymphoma affects the immune system and could very well be why he was able to contract COVID 19.  Lymphoma is bad news and rarely if ever curable in dogs.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.