 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Government agrees to 3.5 billion in reparations to oppressed minorities   (apnews.com) divider line
50
    More: Interesting, Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front, Zimbabwe, Money, Land reform in Zimbabwe, Solomon Mujuru, former white farmers, Ian Smith, Morgan Tsvangirai  
•       •       •

2380 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2020 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"But because the government does not readily have the money, the farmers will be part of a team tasked with raising the cash."

I'm guessing those farmers aren't down at the Maybach dealership quite yet.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difficulty: It's in the old Zimbabwean dollars....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
O.o
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Difficulty: It's in the old Zimbabwean dollars....

[Fark user image image 850x478]


They were worth more as a novelty than the face value.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Weeoooooo
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "But because the government does not readily have the money, the farmers will be part of a team tasked with raising the cash."

I'm guessing those farmers aren't down at the Maybach dealership quite yet.


Raising the cash from whom?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "But because the government does not readily have the money, the farmers will be part of a team tasked with raising the cash."

I'm guessing those farmers aren't down at the Maybach dealership quite yet.


They have the farms though. They could return the farms in lieu of cash payments. Call it even.
 
sifumokung
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Finally white people catch a break.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: BigNumber12: "But because the government does not readily have the money, the farmers will be part of a team tasked with raising the cash."

I'm guessing those farmers aren't down at the Maybach dealership quite yet.

Raising the cash from whom?


They're farmers. They can grow cash crops. Duh.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I know nothing about Zimbabwe's history, but I wonder how all those white folks came to be in possession of land in Africa in the first place.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So all those All Lives Matters people will shut up?
 
bigdanc
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mugabe really farked his country over.

And south africa is on the same trajectory.

I wish there was a good way to right the wrongs of colonialism, slavery and apartheid, and I hope we can learn what not to do, after watching communist russia and some african countries place all the value on the land and none on the expertise of those working it.

It seems like, after engineering a famine in their own country, a lot of refugees from zimbabwe are intent on doing the same thing to south africa.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Weird. Earlier I was trying to remember the dude that was the Gold King of Africa, the guy that to this day was the richest man on Earth. I searched "Greater Zimbabwe" but I got jack squat from useless Google ( really sucks for academic stuff LIKE THE WWW WAS BUILT TO DO AEEIIERGHHR ) searches. My vague bourbonized memory fails me with History. But if I recall the dude was way cool, got so rich he just said fark it and went on a caravan across the known world throwing gold at folks.

/ Bling bling, knaves, party on.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: BigNumber12: "But because the government does not readily have the money, the farmers will be part of a team tasked with raising the cash."

I'm guessing those farmers aren't down at the Maybach dealership quite yet.

Raising the cash from whom?


Details are for the little people to figure out.
 
Bruce Campbell vs Army of Farkness
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Weird. Earlier I was trying to remember the dude that was the Gold King of Africa, the guy that to this day was the richest man on Earth. I searched "Greater Zimbabwe" but I got jack squat from useless Google ( really sucks for academic stuff LIKE THE WWW WAS BUILT TO DO AEEIIERGHHR ) searches. My vague bourbonized memory fails me with History. But if I recall the dude was way cool, got so rich he just said fark it and went on a caravan across the known world throwing gold at folks.

/ Bling bling, knaves, party on.


Mansa Musa.  He was in West Africa, not Great Zimbabwe
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
President Emmerson Mnangagwa

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Doot-doo  doo-doo-doot!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That is $9.67 million USD. That is a whopping $2,417 per farmer. I doubt they'll be visiting the Maybach dealership......ever.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"We are going to pay you reparations..."
YAY!

"we will need you to work for us to help raise the funds"

Hey, wait a farking second!
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I know nothing about Zimbabwe's history, but I wonder how all those white folks came to be in possession of land in Africa in the first place.



Their ancestors came in with a bunch of guns and said "Mine!"

Just like the United States.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I know nothing about Zimbabwe's history, but I wonder how all those white folks came to be in possession of land in Africa in the first place.


colonialism at first then the land was passed down through generations.

Mugabe seized the land and gave it to native Africans who didn't have the expertise to work it.  Until then Zimbabwe had been the bread basket of africa and now struggles to feed its own people.  I think it's getting better, but I'm not sure.

The people were replaceable, their technical expertise was not.

There's an eastern african union forming that I think will be the next super power.  The chinese haven't figured out how important people are, the africans have, and it's going to make them a hell of a lot stronger than the chinese.  I think by the end of my lifetime sub saharan africa is going to be the place to be.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: Nick Nostril: I know nothing about Zimbabwe's history, but I wonder how all those white folks came to be in possession of land in Africa in the first place.


Their ancestors came in with a bunch of guns and said "Mine!"

Just like the United States.


Just like everywhere in the world.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bruce Campbell vs Army of Farkness: CrazyCurt: Weird. Earlier I was trying to remember the dude that was the Gold King of Africa, the guy that to this day was the richest man on Earth. I searched "Greater Zimbabwe" but I got jack squat from useless Google ( really sucks for academic stuff LIKE THE WWW WAS BUILT TO DO AEEIIERGHHR ) searches. My vague bourbonized memory fails me with History. But if I recall the dude was way cool, got so rich he just said fark it and went on a caravan across the known world throwing gold at folks.

/ Bling bling, knaves, party on.

Mansa Musa.  He was in West Africa, not Great Zimbabwe


it's also worth noting that he made his money mostly in the slave trade.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I know nothing about Zimbabwe's history, but I wonder how all those white folks came to be in possession of land in Africa in the first place.


Most of it was unwanted territory that the white settlers turned into highly productive farms and got quite rich off of it.  Zimbabwe's problem, which South Africa seems bound and determined to follow, is to take the farms from the whites and turn them over to political cronies who do not know how to run farms, which will end up in people starving to death again.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: That is $9.67 million USD. That is a whopping $2,417 per farmer. I doubt they'll be visiting the Maybach dealership......ever.



So how does " $3.5 billion" equal $9.67 million?
There is nothing in the article indicating the figures aren't in USD.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bigdanc: There's an eastern african union forming that I think will be the next super power.  The chinese haven't figured out how important people are, the africans have, and it's going to make them a hell of a lot stronger than the chinese.  I think by the end of my lifetime sub saharan africa is going to be the place to be.


Perhaps, but as always, Climate Change will have the final say. Africa could be (an even bigger) desert in 50 years.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Weird. Earlier I was trying to remember the dude that was the Gold King of Africa, the guy that to this day was the richest man on Earth. I searched "Greater Zimbabwe" but I got jack squat from useless Google ( really sucks for academic stuff LIKE THE WWW WAS BUILT TO DO AEEIIERGHHR ) searches. My vague bourbonized memory fails me with History. But if I recall the dude was way cool, got so rich he just said fark it and went on a caravan across the known world throwing gold at folks.

/ Bling bling, knaves, party on.


All blacks look alike to you? Mali, where Mansa Musa was from, is nowhere near Zimbabwe.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: That is $9.67 million USD. That is a whopping $2,417 per farmer. I doubt they'll be visiting the Maybach dealership......ever.


40 acres and a mule?
 
stuffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Thats about $3.50 USD.
 
zang
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: Nick Nostril: I know nothing about Zimbabwe's history, but I wonder how all those white folks came to be in possession of land in Africa in the first place.


Their ancestors came in with a bunch of guns and said "Mine!"

Just like the United States.


And I love how everyone's like...

"American colonialists farked over the First Nations and Native Americans 200 years ago! Death to the United States!"

"European colonialists farked over literally everyone else in the whole world 300 years ago!  Get my beret and slim cigarettes, I want to rub one out to my fond memories of backpacking the Alps and drinking from the Grand Canal!"
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: Yellow Beard: That is $9.67 million USD. That is a whopping $2,417 per farmer. I doubt they'll be visiting the Maybach dealership......ever.


So how does " $3.5 billion" equal $9.67 million?
There is nothing in the article indicating the figures aren't in USD.


So, it seems like they're using USD. For starters, when the potential for confusion exists, "Z$" is used for Zimbabwean dollars. I haven't seen a single source do that for the "billion" figure. Secondly, FTFA:

"The farmers initially wanted over $5 billion."

From this article:

"The former farmers are demanding nearly US$7 billion in compensation"

Not a perfect match, but as far as orders of magnitude, supports the 5 billion USD theory.
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bruce Campbell vs Army of Farkness: CrazyCurt: Weird. Earlier I was trying to remember the dude that was the Gold King of Africa, the guy that to this day was the richest man on Earth. I searched "Greater Zimbabwe" but I got jack squat from useless Google ( really sucks for academic stuff LIKE THE WWW WAS BUILT TO DO AEEIIERGHHR ) searches. My vague bourbonized memory fails me with History. But if I recall the dude was way cool, got so rich he just said fark it and went on a caravan across the known world throwing gold at folks.

/ Bling bling, knaves, party on.

Mansa Musa.  He was in West Africa Civ VI, not Great Zimbabwe

FTFY
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I know nothing about Zimbabwe's history, but I wonder how all those white folks came to be in possession of land in Africa in the first place.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: BigNumber12: "But because the government does not readily have the money, the farmers will be part of a team tasked with raising the cash."

I'm guessing those farmers aren't down at the Maybach dealership quite yet.

Raising the cash from whom?


I took that to mean the farmers that are currently on the land because this is supposedly about paying for the infrastructure that was in place when the white farmers flee. There may be some irony here because the current farmers could be second or third generation and asking, "Why should I have to pay for the sins of my ancestors? I didn't do anything but farm this land."
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dwrash: Nick Nostril: I know nothing about Zimbabwe's history, but I wonder how all those white folks came to be in possession of land in Africa in the first place.

Most of it was unwanted territory that the white settlers turned into highly productive farms and got quite rich off of it.  Zimbabwe's problem, which South Africa seems bound and determined to follow, is to take the farms from the whites and turn them over to political cronies who do not know how to run farms, which will end up in people starving to death again.



Cecil Rhodes and troops of the British South Africa Company invaded lands belonging to the Ndebele and the Shona. After two shooting wars, the indigenous people surrendered.
Because the gold and diamond deposits weren't quite as rich as they were further South, more of the colonizers became farmers and ranchers.
Rhodes wound up as the de facto ruler.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: That is $9.67 million USD. That is a whopping $2,417 per farmer. I doubt they'll be visiting the Maybach dealership......ever.


3.5bil USD
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stuffy: Thats about $3.50 USD.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does that include compensating the ones who were killed in the process?
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think what they really want is to get some people farming who have some knowledge of what farming entails whose only skillset doesn't involve working the bolt on an AK.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

zang: give me doughnuts: Nick Nostril: I know nothing about Zimbabwe's history, but I wonder how all those white folks came to be in possession of land in Africa in the first place.


Their ancestors came in with a bunch of guns and said "Mine!"

Just like the United States.

And I love how everyone's like...

"American colonialists farked over the First Nations and Native Americans 200 years ago! Death to the United States!"

"European colonialists farked over literally everyone else in the whole world 300 years ago!  Get my beret and slim cigarettes, I want to rub one out to my fond memories of backpacking the Alps and drinking from the Grand Canal!"


artsjournal.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
bigdanc:
Mugabe seized the land and gave it to native Africans who didn't have the expertise to work it.  Until then Zimbabwe had been the bread basket of africa and now struggles to feed its own people.  I think it's getting better, but I'm not sure.

There were plenty of Zimbabweans who had the expertise to farm. A lot of White Zimbabweans tried to sell or even give the land to people they knew before the seizure. But Mugabe handed it out to his cronies and people who gave him kickbacks. Black farmers got screwed over. White farmers got screwed over. Zimbabwe got screwed over. But Mugabe got richer and bought some loyalty with other people's hard work, and that's all that matters.

And yeah, South Africa is heading down the same stupid path. At least Zambia got some educated workers and a serious bump in its agricultural productivity out of all this. They've been welcoming displaced Zimbabweans and South Africans who have been more than happy to put their experience to good use in a relatively same country that considers feeding its citizens to be a priority
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: Nick Nostril: I know nothing about Zimbabwe's history, but I wonder how all those white folks came to be in possession of land in Africa in the first place.


Their ancestors came in with a bunch of guns and said "Mine!"

Just like the United States.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: Nick Nostril: I know nothing about Zimbabwe's history, but I wonder how all those white folks came to be in possession of land in Africa in the first place.


Their ancestors came in with a bunch of guns and said "Mine!"

Just like the United States.


The white settlers came with guns and said "mine" and stole it from the Ndebele people who had rightfully showed up with guns roughly twenty years prior and said "mine" to steal it from the Rowzi people...
 
geggam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Difficulty: It's in the old Zimbabwean dollars....

[Fark user image 850x478]


Startup I used to work at the CTO would hand out trillion dollar bills as a "good job" prize :)
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Nick Nostril: I know nothing about Zimbabwe's history, but I wonder how all those white folks came to be in possession of land in Africa in the first place.

[Fark user image image 357x280]


*Bravo, Sir or Madam!*
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: BigNumber12: "But because the government does not readily have the money, the farmers will be part of a team tasked with raising the cash."

I'm guessing those farmers aren't down at the Maybach dealership quite yet.

Raising the cash from whom?


They will be frantically filling out US COVID-19 relief funds applications.
 
nursetim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image image 425x128]
Weeoooooo


Future Fark headline;
Old and busted; Nigerian email scams
New Hotness; Zimbabwean email scams.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

madgonad: give me doughnuts: Nick Nostril: I know nothing about Zimbabwe's history, but I wonder how all those white folks came to be in possession of land in Africa in the first place.


Their ancestors came in with a bunch of guns and said "Mine!"

Just like the United States.

Just like everywhere in the world.


 
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Sam Walton heirs?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marcos P: O.o


Do you know the history?

Zimbabwe (up till that point the breadbasket of Southern Africa) repatriated the white people's farms.

As you can imagine...things went south. Not because white people are better farmers, but the locals they gave it to had no experience *running* the business side of the farm and also the corruption of the government they gave it to cronies.

/communism and nationalization doesn't work
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.