(Some New Wave Guy)   This week's 3 hour serving of vintage 80's alt/post-punk/goth/new wave includes music from Hüsker Dü, Thomas Leer, Julian Cope, and Quando Quango. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on PastFORWARD #144. Starts 1PM ET LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning/afternoon/evening you lot, wherever you are.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey there.
Just time enough for something to eat, then 3 hours of gloriousness
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
Sgt Oddball [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hello to everyone, hope you're well. Hectic day so I'll check in and out as I can.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Here goes
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
here. we. gooooo...
 
RoxnSox [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice, I've been listening to a lot of Julian Cope lately.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ooh Squeeze.
Saw them supporting Blondie one time.
Double result that show.
Triple if you count the company ...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pista:

Triple if you count the company ...

and why wouldn't you???
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wow!
What a brilliant cover
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pista: Wow!
What a brilliant cover


prolly my 2nd favourite cover of that tune. i really really love the peter tosh version.
 
