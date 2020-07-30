 Skip to content
(NBC News) NewsFlash Cain no longer able   (nbcnews.com) divider line
565
bobobolinskii
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's a start
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cain said he was dying to attend that rally in Tulsa.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I do not know if that headline is hilarious or just in bad taste.
 
SeraphicSorcerer [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess he got the republican cure.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aw shucky ducky.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How's that masks not required at the Trump rally shiat working out for you now?
 
Iowan73
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I guess he really showed us libs.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well I guess we don't need to worry about him taking corona virus seriously any more.
:/
 
zorkmcgork
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
trump supporters dying from the covid they caught at a trump rally is objectively funny
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wow. I didn't care for the guy's politics and he was SO FARKING STUPID to go to events without wearing a mask, but that's still sad.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's the oldest meme in the world.  But it checks out.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I call dibs on his boots
 
Billlbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aww shucky ducky.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Still having a "fantastic time" buddy?
Maybe you should have listened to science instead of Trump.
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dimensio: I do not know if that headline is hilarious or just in bad taste.


Yes.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This guy was really dedicated to owning the libs.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Iowan73: I guess he really showed us libs.


9-9-9
 
NINEv2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Theory was going around it was his PR team tweeting, guess that was true.

/not even this will be a wakeup call for anti-maskers
 
palelizard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Dammit, I was going to go with "Herman Caint".
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Awww shucky ducky
 
CthulhuCalling
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dimensio: I do not know if that headline is hilarious or just in bad taste.


It's Fark. Porque no los los?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Here he is at the Tulsa Trump campaign rally. No mask.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Wow. I didn't care for the guy's politics and he was SO FARKING STUPID to go to events without wearing a mask, but that's still sad.


Is it?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can't lie, heard this and smiled

Damn the republicans have made me meaner
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So what is this, like a 25 percent drop in the number of black Republicans?
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My condolences to his family.

I hope this will be a wake up call for the rest of the Covidiots - especially those in the WH - who are downplaying the risks.
 
Hung Like A Tic-Tac
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Holy shiat
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
fo_sho!
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not a good look, seeing as he went into hospital 10 days after the Tulsa rally.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He didn't say 'grain', he said 'Cain'.
 
Generation_D
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Trumpers won't care, the black guy died.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


RIP
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well then. Democrat Hoax Virus strikes again.
 
NotTooLittleRichard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

Mr 999, welcome to area code 666.
 
bluenovaman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ROFLMAO
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
First we see the GDP results of the last quarter (see: Economic Depression aka Trump Economy), then Trump tries to distract us by saying he wants to delay his potential national "You're Fired" moment so we all forget about the economy and now this.

I wonder if the GOP will take the virus seriously now. I guess we have to wait for a few white people in power to die first eh?
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He has had his reward.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Min5trel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There was a post about Gohmert from yesterday, hoping Congressman Covid would bounce back from the disease just like Herman Cain (posting a link to the fact that Cain was still hospitalized).

/THAT aged well.
//Still kindof agree with the sentiment.
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Condolences to his friends and family, I'm sure they found something to like about him.

Let some good come of this - hopefully the pro-plague idiots learn and start taking steps to prevent more deaths. But I doubt it.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I can do this all day.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I mean, with the median age of famous Republicans being like 75*, it was only a matter of time before the Rona got one of them.

* Not intended to be a factual number

/ RIP, Mr 9-9-9
 
12349876
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was thinking...

DIED DIED DIED
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Aw shucky ducky.


He had a catchphrase like Arnold on Diffrent Strokes or JJ on Good Times or Rerun on What's Happening.  It was crazy how stereotypical it was, but even moreso that he regularly performed it.
 
Apocalyptic Inferno [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's bad to take schadenfreude in someone's death, but that level of willful stupidity should be terminal.  Hope Trump thinks it was worth it.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, did he take the Hydroxy?
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x428]


Ta da!
 
