 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Austin News KXAN)   Austin has identified its first "probable human case" of West Nile Virus in 2020 because why the hell not?   (kxan.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, Mosquito, West Nile virus, West Nile Virus, DEET, Mosquito control, Insect repellent, Travis County, good news  
•       •       •

304 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2020 at 12:24 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's been a problem in Texas for many years now.

I'm saying this isn't some fresh hell.  Just the usual hell.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buttercat: It's been a problem in Texas for many years now.

I'm saying this isn't some fresh hell.  Just the usual hell.


I was about to say that myself.
West Nile's been progressing through the continent pretty slowly, but steadily year on year.
It's not new to 2020.

My guess is that a people are just paying more attention this year than usual so things feel a bit worse.
Like all the murders etc that get reported on, violent crime is way down in general, there's just more information now.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear your mosquito masks, people.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The west nile is 100% certain.  The question is, is the host human?  It's Austin.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh, West Nile Virus has entered the Austin chatroom? What a stunner!
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wake me when the sodomy geese get here.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

buttercat: It's been a problem in Texas for many years now.

I'm saying this isn't some fresh hell.  Just the usual hell.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.