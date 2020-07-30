 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Steve Jobs was wrong. Is this headline about his: a) refusal to wear deodorant, b) habit of soaking his feet in the work toilet, c) his cancer treatment decisions, d) *waves vaguely at everything*?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
41
898 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2020 at 1:05 PM



41 Comments
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh yeah, that new biography I need to get my hands on!
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At a pedantic level we are all wrong at pretty much everything
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm no Apple fan, but I often wonder how the world would be different had he gotten, you know, medical treatment for his cancer and not magical treatment.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Steve Jobs was right about one thing:

640k is not enough for anyone
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Steve Jobs was a weird asshole. The only thing interesting about that is that it's become a model for success.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: I'm no Apple fan, but I often wonder how the world would be different had he gotten, you know, medical treatment for his cancer and not magical treatment.


Well, he'd still be around, for starters
 
bigdanc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
sounds like this guy had asbergers
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JesseL: Steve Jobs was a weird asshole. The only thing interesting about that is that it's become a model for success.


He was successful despite being an asshole, not because he was one
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cormee: JesseL: Steve Jobs was a weird asshole. The only thing interesting about that is that it's become a model for success.

He was successful despite being an asshole, not because he was one


People always screw that one up
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I am an Apple fan (when they're crushed and fermented) and I too often wonder how the world would be different had he gotten, you know, medical treatment for his cancer and not magical treatment.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jobs and his wife are both a-holes..He needed some mental treatment to go with that cancer treatment.
He was so high on his own farts that's probably what gave him cancer...Sure, his attention to detail
gave the world some well done high end products..But the dude was a wacky, narcissistic, a-hole
with OCD on his best days...
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cormee: JesseL: Steve Jobs was a weird asshole. The only thing interesting about that is that it's become a model for success.

He was successful despite being an asshole, not because he was one


But that's not what I said.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bigdanc: sounds like this guy had asbergers


Or he was an ass burger?
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cormee: JesseL: Steve Jobs was a weird asshole. The only thing interesting about that is that it's become a model for success.

He was successful despite being an asshole, not because he was one


I was just about to say that -- completely agree.   Though, I have run into plenty of people who seem to have it reversed.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Exhibit A debunking the conspiracy that the ultra-rich have a secret cancer cure.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Jobs and his wife are both a-holes..He needed some mental treatment to go with that cancer treatment.
He was so high on his own farts that's probably what gave him cancer...Sure, his attention to detail
gave the world some well done high end products..But the dude was a wacky, narcissistic, a-hole
with OCD on his best days...


Oh yeah no power button. Oh and permanent battery.
Horse pucky his products are overpriced garbage.
 
bthom37
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bigdanc: sounds like this guy had asbergers


Did he pull them out of the work toilet after he was done soaking his feet in it?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's almost like rich white assholes aren't really geniuses and don't know everything.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Exhibit A debunking the conspiracy that the ultra-rich have a secret cancer cure.


I ALWAYS wonder if rich people have a secret store for water and food that is clean ? Given how they act.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fano: Cormee: JesseL: Steve Jobs was a weird asshole. The only thing interesting about that is that it's become a model for success.

He was successful despite being an asshole, not because he was one

People always screw that one up


What's the correct way of saying it? I didn't realise there was a way of saying it
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JesseL: Cormee: JesseL: Steve Jobs was a weird asshole. The only thing interesting about that is that it's become a model for success.

He was successful despite being an asshole, not because he was one

But that's not what I said.


You said he was a weird asshole, I was addressing the asshole bit.
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Cormee: Fano: Cormee: JesseL: Steve Jobs was a weird asshole. The only thing interesting about that is that it's become a model for success.

He was successful despite being an asshole, not because he was one

People always screw that one up

What's the correct way of saying it? I didn't realise there was a way of saying it


You said it correctly. I mean to say lots of people see the assholery and attempt to emulate that in the hopes that it will create genius.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: It's almost like rich white assholes aren't really geniuses and don't know everything.


Somebody wearing a black turtleneck and giving a "talk" whilst wearing a remote mic and using dramatic hand gestures can fool anybody into thinking anything.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bigdanc: sounds like this guy had asbergers


NPD. Aspies care when people are hurting, even if they don't look like it. This guy by all accounts treated people like expendable cogs.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fano: Cormee: Fano: Cormee: JesseL: Steve Jobs was a weird asshole. The only thing interesting about that is that it's become a model for success.

He was successful despite being an asshole, not because he was one

People always screw that one up

What's the correct way of saying it? I didn't realise there was a way of saying it

You said it correctly. I mean to say lots of people see the assholery and attempt to emulate that in the hopes that it will create genius.


Ah, with you now. 👍
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bill Burr destroyed Steve Jobs
Youtube E3s-qZsjK8I
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fano: Cormee: Fano: Cormee: JesseL: Steve Jobs was a weird asshole. The only thing interesting about that is that it's become a model for success.

He was successful despite being an asshole, not because he was one

People always screw that one up

What's the correct way of saying it? I didn't realise there was a way of saying it

You said it correctly. I mean to say lots of people see the assholery and attempt to emulate that in the hopes that it will create genius.


Being smart, gives you some amount of power and that in turn, changes people in asses.
/We need to regularly punch powerful people in the face and and balls. To keep them grounded. See: Hustler. In an out house with mum.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: .

Somebody wearing a black turtleneck and giving a "talk" whilst wearing a remote mic and using dramatic hand gestures can fool anybody into thinking anything.


Exactly.

How damn motions does it take to make a phone call? To damn many.
30 years ago I could make a cell phone call with holding down one button. F++k Jobs and his 🐑
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I worked for a guy who was similar.

Brilliant fsking engineer.  Well, an amazing craftsman anyway, because the idea of setting requirements, writing specifications and testing to them was offensive to him.  I learned a lot from him about electronics, especially RF amplifiers, antennas, etc.

But he was a miserably incompetent manager.  Not just incompetent, but a narcissistic asshole.  Definitely on the spectrum.  And came to work unbathed and stinky half the time.

Not just "stand next to him and realize he hasn't bathed" stinky, but walk in the main door, take a whiff, and realize "Jeff's here today, better avoid his office if I want to keep my breakfast down."

And his idea of a schedule was to promise it to the customer on Friday, then make you work a 30 hour weekend so he could deliver it first thing Monday morning instead.  And if it didn't work by Monday morning, it was YOUR fault, because his designs were infallible.

I realized after a couple of years that this must be what it was like to work for Jobs.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ralphjr: [Fark user image image 425x394]


🤮🤣💀😈
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JesseL: Steve Jobs was a weird asshole. The only thing interesting about that is that it's become a model for success.


If he was so successful then he wouldn't be dead.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: It's almost like rich white assholes aren't really geniuses and don't know everything.


Oh man awesome. I was hoping somebody would bring race into a talk about a guy that ate a lot of apples.
 
camaroash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Steve liked to park in handicapped spaces while handicapped people made handicapped faces.

/ Don't be like Steve.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
uhm, why are we greening 2011 articles about the "new release!" of a book surely researched and edited over 10 years ago?

wait, are we in a do-over? is trump gone? is this obama's time machine again?
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fano: Cormee: Fano: Cormee: JesseL: Steve Jobs was a weird asshole. The only thing interesting about that is that it's become a model for success.

He was successful despite being an asshole, not because he was one

People always screw that one up

What's the correct way of saying it? I didn't realise there was a way of saying it

You said it correctly. I mean to say lots of people see the assholery and attempt to emulate that in the hopes that it will create genius.


That's exactly where I meant to go with my Boobies.

The sad thing is it kinda works. Not in creating genius, but in gaining corporate reward.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bigdanc: sounds like this guy had asbergers


Eating ass burgers probably didn't help the no deodorant thing.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JesseL: That's exactly where I meant to go with my Boobies.


lolololololol
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheCubsFan: JesseL: Steve Jobs was a weird asshole. The only thing interesting about that is that it's become a model for success.

If he was so successful then he wouldn't be dead.


I said he was a model for success. As in what's emulated by people who want to be successful.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Smelly Pirate Hooker: It's almost like rich white assholes aren't really geniuses and don't know everything.

Somebody wearing a black turtleneck and giving a "talk" whilst wearing a remote mic and using dramatic hand gestures can fool anybody into thinking anything.


It's not a coincidence that one of his greatest followers/copy cats, Elizabeth Holmes, was also full of shiat.
 
