(The Hill)   The goggles do something   (thehill.com)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I first read that as Googles.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I first read that as Googles.


Then you probably need a new pair of gasses.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I first read that as Googles.



They also do nothing.  Bu could help you get some new glasses.

https://www.google.com/search?q=new+gl​asses
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a new policy of universal rue protection to go along with universal making at our hospital. Now everyone will need to suffer through figuring out how to prevent eyewear fog. Four-eyes have our revenge! Muhahaha!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sure as hell do, subby.  Just be careful what you ask for....


newskarnataka.comView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got two pairs of goggles last week. (before it was cool)
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf clap.

Also now people can make fake "medical exemption" cards for this too.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NBC's virologist, Dr. Joseph Fair, (who serves as a science contributor for MSNBC and NBC News), had previously told reporters that he thought he caught Covid-19 on a crowded flight.  He was masked -- but speculated that the lack of eye protection may have been the reason.  (This is at least a four-week old story.)
 
EnderWiggnz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunglasses will get you there as well.  Keeps the spittle out.  TMYK.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad I found a reason to wear my goggles around.

Man, everyone wearing masks and goggles? The future we were promised on film is finally here!
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: They sure as hell do, subby.  Just be careful what you ask for....


[newskarnataka.com image 640x405]


What's wrong with that?
Fat shaming how...
...novel
 
God_Given_Disability
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not trolling...and I pray I'm not jinxin' me/us...At first, I was really concerned but I work in the service industry in one of the "hot spots". We've been open for over two months and we serve hundreds of people every day. We all range in ages from college to AARP. We are as close as a cross-section of America as one can get. Weight, Race, Age, etc. etc. We don't do the 6-foot rule, we don't wear masks, we deal with customer's dirty dishes, etc. etc...and, not one...not ONE of us have contracted the Corona Virus. I'm not gloating. I really don't understand. Were we not told that people were dropping dead like flies on the streets in China? This virus was supposed to be so contagious that we had to shut down and destroy the world's economy and our only hope was to isolate everyone. Why is everyone I work with perfectly fine, in a service business, in a hot spot..inconceivable coincidence? or is everyone that works with me so fortunate that we are all asymptomatic? or is this all really blown out of proportion to an absolutely ludicrous level? Why is this not adding up?... I sincerely want to understand...and please be gentle, I'm sensitive and I know I'm on Fark
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnderWiggnz: Sunglasses will get you there as well.  Keeps the spittle out.  TMYK.


Mostly

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Deucednuisance [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY contender?   Short, sweet, to the point.  Brevity is the soul of wit, and all that.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: They sure as hell do, subby.  Just be careful what you ask for....


[newskarnataka.com image 640x405]

What's wrong with that?
Fat shaming how...
...novel


Location: Mankato, MN

Yes it makes sense now
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck getting the plague rats to ride the glass bottom boat.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnderWiggnz: Sunglasses will get you there as well.  Keeps the spittle out.  TMYK.


I bought swimming goggles because they're air- and water-tight. Glasses would protect you from most spittle but if it's aerosolized goggles would protect you from both.

Haven't tested them out in the grocery store yet but hopefully I won't have any fogging issues.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God_Given_Disability: I'm not trolling...and I pray I'm not jinxin' me/us...At first, I was really concerned but I work in the service industry in one of the "hot spots". We've been open for over two months and we serve hundreds of people every day. We all range in ages from college to AARP. We are as close as a cross-section of America as one can get. Weight, Race, Age, etc. etc. We don't do the 6-foot rule, we don't wear masks, we deal with customer's dirty dishes, etc. etc...and, not one...not ONE of us have contracted the Corona Virus. I'm not gloating. I really don't understand. Were we not told that people were dropping dead like flies on the streets in China? This virus was supposed to be so contagious that we had to shut down and destroy the world's economy and our only hope was to isolate everyone. Why is everyone I work with perfectly fine, in a service business, in a hot spot..inconceivable coincidence? or is everyone that works with me so fortunate that we are all asymptomatic? or is this all really blown out of proportion to an absolutely ludicrous level? Why is this not adding up?... I sincerely want to understand...and please be gentle, I'm sensitive and I know I'm on Fark


Do you and your buddies lick the plates? No? Might have something to do with your good fortune.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: They sure as hell do, subby.  Just be careful what you ask for....


[newskarnataka.com image 640x405]

What's wrong with that?
Fat shaming how...
...novel

Location: Mankato, MN

Yes it makes sense now


A man should not be ashamed of his fetishes
 
stuffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Hows that face recognition working for you.
 
skyotter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Stibium: God_Given_Disability: I'm not trolling...and I pray I'm not jinxin' me/us...At first, I was really concerned but I work in the service industry in one of the "hot spots". We've been open for over two months and we serve hundreds of people every day. We all range in ages from college to AARP. We are as close as a cross-section of America as one can get. Weight, Race, Age, etc. etc. We don't do the 6-foot rule, we don't wear masks, we deal with customer's dirty dishes, etc. etc...and, not one...not ONE of us have contracted the Corona Virus. I'm not gloating. I really don't understand. Were we not told that people were dropping dead like flies on the streets in China? This virus was supposed to be so contagious that we had to shut down and destroy the world's economy and our only hope was to isolate everyone. Why is everyone I work with perfectly fine, in a service business, in a hot spot..inconceivable coincidence? or is everyone that works with me so fortunate that we are all asymptomatic? or is this all really blown out of proportion to an absolutely ludicrous level? Why is this not adding up?... I sincerely want to understand...and please be gentle, I'm sensitive and I know I'm on Fark

Do you and your buddies lick the plates? No? Might have something to do with your good fortune.


His profile picture lets you know he's super-serious and posting in good faith.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: They sure as hell do, subby.  Just be careful what you ask for....


[newskarnataka.com image 640x405]

What's wrong with that?
Fat shaming how...
...novel

Location: Mankato, MN

Yes it makes sense now

A man should not be ashamed of his fetishes


Nor should he shame others for not having that fetish
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: EnderWiggnz: Sunglasses will get you there as well.  Keeps the spittle out.  TMYK.

I bought swimming goggles because they're air- and water-tight. Glasses would protect you from most spittle but if it's aerosolized goggles would protect you from both.

Haven't tested them out in the grocery store yet but hopefully I won't have any fogging issues.


I've been wearing plastic goggles/glasses since the beginning. I managed to eliminate fogging by making sure my n95 has a good seal
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: They sure as hell do, subby.  Just be careful what you ask for....


[newskarnataka.com image 640x405]

What's wrong with that?
Fat shaming how...
...novel

Location: Mankato, MN

Yes it makes sense now

A man should not be ashamed of his fetishes

Nor should he shame others for not having that fetish


Not having  != mocking
Don't mock fat people it's not nice
Pick on trumpers instead, more fulfilling
 
vestona22
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've been wearing wrap around shooting glasses for a couple months simply based on the fact that all the footage I see of ER or ICU workers shows them with eye shields.  I figured they must know something.

The only drawback is when combined with a mask, they tend to fog up.  But there's product called "Cat Crap" that I use on the inside of my motorcycle helmet that's anti-fog.  Realized it would work on these also!!!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: They sure as hell do, subby.  Just be careful what you ask for....


[newskarnataka.com image 640x405]

What's wrong with that?
Fat shaming how...
...novel

Location: Mankato, MN

Yes it makes sense now

A man should not be ashamed of his fetishes

Nor should he shame others for not having that fetish

Not having  != mocking
Don't mock fat people it's not nice
Pick on trumpers instead, more fulfilling


Welcome to Fark. Eat a salad
 
God_Given_Disability
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
lol well it depends on what they had...I wash my hands and sanitize all the time but it is impossible to be 100% all day...picking up dirty plates and used utensils/napkins is about as intimate as you can get with someone besides kissing them or licking their plates...I guess my point is that I thought without a doubt when we first opened that we'd all have the virus within 2-3 weeks...Its been 10 or 12 weeks and thousands of people from all over the country and nothing...I was just hoping some gregarious person here could help explain what's going on...
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: I got two pairs of goggles last week. (before it was cool)


I'm planning a long (12 hour) flight. Have ordered a 3M respirator/P100 filters ($28) and will be wearing a pair of fairly face-conforming clear safety glasses or a sleep mask for the duration of the flight. Not being paranoid, just figure that if I can reduce the chance of being infected for under $50, why not?

Because, I would rather take advice from Dr. Fauci, who has spent his life doing real science about infectious diseases and seems a sensible, rational expert, than from an orange-hued failure of a real estate speculator or a Nigerian doctor who believes in dream sex and counts on Jesus to take down Facebook's servers.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: They sure as hell do, subby.  Just be careful what you ask for....


[newskarnataka.com image 640x405]

What's wrong with that?
Fat shaming how...
...novel

Location: Mankato, MN

Yes it makes sense now

A man should not be ashamed of his fetishes

Nor should he shame others for not having that fetish

Not having  != mocking
Don't mock fat people it's not nice
Pick on trumpers instead, more fulfilling

Welcome to Fark. Eat a salad


Herman Cain died so no salad required
 
Resin33
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This should go over well with the nutters.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: They sure as hell do, subby.  Just be careful what you ask for....


[newskarnataka.com image 640x405]

What's wrong with that?
Fat shaming how...
...novel

Location: Mankato, MN

Yes it makes sense now

A man should not be ashamed of his fetishes

Nor should he shame others for not having that fetish

Not having  != mocking
Don't mock fat people it's not nice
Pick on trumpers instead, more fulfilling

Welcome to Fark. Eat a salad

Herman Cain died so no salad required


Now that's a weird fetish
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: They sure as hell do, subby.  Just be careful what you ask for....


[newskarnataka.com image 640x405]

What's wrong with that?
Fat shaming how...
...novel

Location: Mankato, MN

Yes it makes sense now

A man should not be ashamed of his fetishes

Nor should he shame others for not having that fetish

Not having  != mocking
Don't mock fat people it's not nice
Pick on trumpers instead, more fulfilling

Welcome to Fark. Eat a salad

Herman Cain died so no salad required

Now that's a weird fetish


iat's catching on
the thread is unkind to him

/BTW do you have the original of that ( picture)?
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
having a little bean head, i've been wearing not-too-darkly tinted, Bono cos-play wrap-arounds all this time, just to keep my mask in place.  condensation accumulates, disperses, accumulates... it's hot in there, but i didn't fly into a murderous rage when some broad sneezed near me the other day.   so there's that.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

God_Given_Disability: I'm not trolling...and I pray I'm not jinxin' me/us...At first, I was really concerned but I work in the service industry in one of the "hot spots". We've been open for over two months and we serve hundreds of people every day. We all range in ages from college to AARP. We are as close as a cross-section of America as one can get. Weight, Race, Age, etc. etc. We don't do the 6-foot rule, we don't wear masks, we deal with customer's dirty dishes, etc. etc...and, not one...not ONE of us have contracted the Corona Virus. I'm not gloating. I really don't understand. Were we not told that people were dropping dead like flies on the streets in China? This virus was supposed to be so contagious that we had to shut down and destroy the world's economy and our only hope was to isolate everyone. Why is everyone I work with perfectly fine, in a service business, in a hot spot..inconceivable coincidence? or is everyone that works with me so fortunate that we are all asymptomatic? or is this all really blown out of proportion to an absolutely ludicrous level? Why is this not adding up?... I sincerely want to understand...and please be gentle, I'm sensitive and I know I'm on Fark


What is the # of cases in your area as a fraction of the total population? Even in a "hot spot" most of the people don't have the disease. Yet.

It also clusters a lot around a small number of highly infectious people. Most people might only infect 1 or 2 family members while one lucky guy might hit 15 others at a house party.

This virus doesn't break any records in terms of being highly lethal or highly contagious. It's also not "just the flu". It's in that sweet spot where the average individual risk is low but the consequences for an entire population catching it are severe.

Is there any particular reason you guys are choosing not to wear masks? I'll accept that it might not be possible to do the 6-foot distancing but anyone can wear a face cover. You've been lucky so far but don't assume that will continue forever.
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You Might Rabbit You Might 1
Youtube d0TB3l9l0iU
asked if goggles might help.

"They might, rabbit. They might."
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vestona22: I've been wearing wrap around shooting glasses for a couple months simply based on the fact that all the footage I see of ER or ICU workers shows them with eye shields.  I figured they must know something.

The only drawback is when combined with a mask, they tend to fog up.  But there's product called "Cat Crap" that I use on the inside of my motorcycle helmet that's anti-fog.  Realized it would work on these also!!!


They wear them because they are around and in close proximity to sick people all day. The glasses help keep spurting fluids from getting in their eyes. Don't think you would really need them in everyday life...

/Mmm... Spurting fluids...
//Wearing my Juliets anyway
///Your mom should really start wearing goggles
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
New office-wear:

varusteleka.comView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fano: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/d0TB3l9l​0iU] asked if goggles might help.

"They might, rabbit. They might."


Book 'em, Fano.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: EnderWiggnz: Sunglasses will get you there as well.  Keeps the spittle out.  TMYK.

Mostly

[media1.tenor.com image 498x278] [View Full Size image _x_]


Was that horse or elephant spittle ?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: johnny_vegas: EnderWiggnz: Sunglasses will get you there as well.  Keeps the spittle out.  TMYK.

Mostly

[media1.tenor.com image 498x278] [View Full Size image _x_]

Was that horse or elephant spittle ?


Awwww, shucks
*blushes*
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least they don't protect other people.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: They sure as hell do, subby.  Just be careful what you ask for....


[newskarnataka.com image 640x405]

What's wrong with that?
Fat shaming how...
...novel

Location: Mankato, MN

Yes it makes sense now

A man should not be ashamed of his fetishes

Nor should he shame others for not having that fetish

Not having  != mocking
Don't mock fat people it's not nice
Pick on trumpers instead, more fulfilling

Welcome to Fark. Eat a salad

Herman Cain died so no salad required

Now that's a weird fetish

iat's catching on
the thread is unkind to him

/BTW do you have the original of that ( picture)?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: They sure as hell do, subby.  Just be careful what you ask for....


[newskarnataka.com image 640x405]

What's wrong with that?
Fat shaming how...
...novel

Location: Mankato, MN

Yes it makes sense now

A man should not be ashamed of his fetishes

Nor should he shame others for not having that fetish

Not having  != mocking
Don't mock fat people it's not nice
Pick on trumpers instead, more fulfilling

Welcome to Fark. Eat a salad

Herman Cain died so no salad required

Now that's a weird fetish

iat's catching on
the thread is unkind to him

/BTW do you have the original of that ( picture)?

[Fark user image 160x200]


\0/
 
bfh0417
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: Cornelis de Gyselaer: johnny_vegas: They sure as hell do, subby.  Just be careful what you ask for....


[newskarnataka.com image 640x405]

What's wrong with that?
Fat shaming how...
...novel

Location: Mankato, MN

Yes it makes sense now

A man should not be ashamed of his fetishes

Nor should he shame others for not having that fetish

Not having  != mocking
Don't mock fat people it's not nice
Pick on trumpers instead, more fulfilling


We get it. You like the fatties. Not everyone dies. Calm down.
 
