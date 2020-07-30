 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bloomberg)   As if a young couple would want to bring a baby into (gestures vaguely) this   (bloomberg.com) divider line
32
    More: Interesting, Opera, support team, inquiries, Terms of Service, reference ID, information, message, browser  
•       •       •

1009 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2020 at 11:05 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm working 40 hours and can barely afford the shiatty motel room I live in (still about $100 month cheaper than a regular apt). I don't have enough money to date, let alone start a family.

Pay people more, subsidize/regulate housing, allow people to make an actual living at a single job without overtime wnd they will start having kids again. Every few months we get these articles which always glosses over the fact that people just can't afford kids.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You know, we could encourage immigration to bulk up those numbers but...oh, that's right, some folks seem to have a problem with those people living The American Dream, don't they?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm ok with this.
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thats why republicans are so pro immigration, they just want what is best for the economy
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's all part of the plan.

"Under no circumstances go to P4C-970"

http://www.stargate-sg1-solutions.com​/​wiki/P4C-970
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i decided this decades ago. if i have to work for every dollar i have, i ain't sharing it with a baby. fark babies. they can work too.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe you should adopt any of the thousands of needy children in the foster care system, article writer.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If the overlords want us to breed for them, then maybe they should stop driving the world over a cliff for profit.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bad for the economy, great for the planet... I'd take the planet over the economy anyday.
 
rcain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well if these uppity millennials wont become docile debt slaves, then we will simply find ways to make them actual slaves!
 
Parrahs
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, a voluntary reduction of the population would help a lot with the climate and other environmental issues. Though it probably would require a significant re-wiring of the economy since it's currently in "eternal exponential growth or collapse"-mode, and something tells me an awful lot of money doesn't like the sound of that. Still, since said money also doesn't like the sound of stuff like what tjsands1118 suggested above it may not get much of a choice in the end. Let's just hope the rest of us make it through the ensuing crash somewhat un-mauled.
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Because just what the Earth needs. More people.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I became pregnant in March (surprise!). We've been married over 8 years and it never happened for us, who would've thought? No, this isn't an optimal time to have a kid at all. Everything is up in the air, nothing is certain. I don't even know for sure if my husband can be in the delivery room with me in December much less if our jobs are stable in the long run.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: I'm working 40 hours and can barely afford the shiatty motel room I live in (still about $100 month cheaper than a regular apt). I don't have enough money to date, let alone start a family.

Pay people more, subsidize/regulate housing, allow people to make an actual living at a single job without overtime wnd they will start having kids again. Every few months we get these articles which always glosses over the fact that people just can't afford kids.


Try moving? I did, made a huge difference in finding work. I wasn't in an economically depressed area either, I was in Toronto. Problem was there are so many well-educated people there, that people who only have high school like myself are left with crap jobs. The small city I moved who has the opposite issue: all the young people who went to university in big cities didn't come back, so there is a lack of good workers. Also, because there are less people applying for the same job, employers are less likely to find the exact person they want, and are much more willing to train.

Went from working construction labour and call center at $15/h, to machinist apprentice, now $22, and expect $30 when I'm done.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hubby got a vasectomy last year. Best gift ever.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm not seeing a problem here. Ohhhhhhhhh... the article mentioned the EU specifically... so it's WHITE people not having babies these researchers are concerned with? Did they even bother to check the rest of the planet? The other 88.5% of us?

Get back to me when that happens. Still not concerned.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: I'm working 40 hours and can barely afford the shiatty motel room I live in (still about $100 month cheaper than a regular apt). I don't have enough money to date, let alone start a family.

Pay people more, subsidize/regulate housing, allow people to make an actual living at a single job without overtime wnd they will start having kids again. Every few months we get these articles which always glosses over the fact that people just can't afford kids.


My wife and I are financially stable and we came to the same conclusion. We both make good money but the cost of having a kid is outrageous. And then either one of us stays home which cuts our income in half or we send the kid to a daycare which costs thousands a year. Either way we'd be cutting our income significantly while simultaneously adding another mouth to feed. Adding a kid would move us from solidly middle class to borderline poor.

We like not having to worry about bills or money or food on the table so we'll pass on having a kid thank you very much.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Americans Aren't Making Babies, and That's Bad for the Economy

God damn it, for ONCE will you assholes stop thinking about money?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A couple things...

First, a natural consequence of a country modernizing is that its citizens have fewer babies. As the healthcare situation improves infant mortality drops and the people are moved off of agrarian and subsistence lifestyles where they need the extra labor (and were previously having lots of kids because the mortality rate for the children was high enough they needed spares) there are incentives to have fewer children. This happens pretty consistently across the world as underdeveloped nations get developed and modernize. It is natural, and not a bad thing.

But here in the US we have been allowing our oligarchs to wage largely unchecked class warfare against everyone else for decades. People are less financially able to support children, and we don't all live on farms now so children are a cost and not free labor now, so they will have fewer of them. It's why I didn't have any - my wife and I were living just about paycheck to paycheck until we got to our late 30's, and by that point we had gotten so old that having children would be possible but problematic in a few different ways.

Just think about the situation here in the US. Back when baby boomers (who've been setting policy for decades) were born there was usually one "head of household" earning income while the other parent could care for the kids. Now two income households are the norm, with many people even having second jobs on top of that. Childcare is thus in very high demand, and so extremely expensive, making it hard to have children because you've already got both parents working to make ends meet as it is. So there's another disincentive.

If you want to see more births, without even getting in to the issue of whether that's really a good idea or not, then you have to address income inequality in America.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whidbey: Americans Aren't Making Babies, and That's Bad for the Economy

God damn it, for ONCE will you assholes stop thinking about money?


Profit is sacred to our people.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No one ever told economists that growth forever in a closed system is unsustainable.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm thank the gods every day that my kids are grown.

/No grandchildren  would be fine with me.
// Dogs are nice
///fark the economy
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: I became pregnant in March (surprise!). We've been married over 8 years and it never happened for us, who would've thought? No, this isn't an optimal time to have a kid at all. Everything is up in the air, nothing is certain. I don't even know for sure if my husband can be in the delivery room with me in December much less if our jobs are stable in the long run.


Ugh. I hadn't thought of the delivery room. I'm getting my IUD pulled next month because I don't have to go back to work until January and damnit, if I'm going to puke in the morning, I'm going to do it in my own bathroom!
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My hysterectomy is the greatest thing I have ever spent money on.

That said, if you spend decades ripping up every social safety net, making college exponentially more expensive, annihilating the job market, letting jobs go overseas, ramping up the cost of housing, preventing the increase of minimum wage, then you burn down the economy for giggles... you have no right to judge people for refusing to have children.

/the world is burning and you want us to have more victims of the fire?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: It's all part of the plan.

"Under no circumstances go to P4C-970"

http://www.stargate-sg1-solutions.com/​wiki/P4C-970


That's the only episode of Stargate I've watched.  It was okay.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

whidbey: Americans Aren't Making Babies, and That's Bad for the Economy

God damn it, for ONCE will you assholes stop thinking about money?


It's a Bloomberg article.  Bloomberg is business (money) news specifically.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: A couple things...

First, a natural consequence of a country modernizing is that its citizens have fewer babies. As the healthcare situation improves infant mortality drops and the people are moved off of agrarian and subsistence lifestyles where they need the extra labor (and were previously having lots of kids because the mortality rate for the children was high enough they needed spares) there are incentives to have fewer children. This happens pretty consistently across the world as underdeveloped nations get developed and modernize. It is natural, and not a bad thing.

But here in the US we have been allowing our oligarchs to wage largely unchecked class warfare against everyone else for decades. People are less financially able to support children, and we don't all live on farms now so children are a cost and not free labor now, so they will have fewer of them. It's why I didn't have any - my wife and I were living just about paycheck to paycheck until we got to our late 30's, and by that point we had gotten so old that having children would be possible but problematic in a few different ways.

Just think about the situation here in the US. Back when baby boomers (who've been setting policy for decades) were born there was usually one "head of household" earning income while the other parent could care for the kids. Now two income households are the norm, with many people even having second jobs on top of that. Childcare is thus in very high demand, and so extremely expensive, making it hard to have children because you've already got both parents working to make ends meet as it is. So there's another disincentive.

If you want to see more births, without even getting in to the issue of whether that's really a good idea or not, then you have to address income inequality in America.


Your logic is faulty, and you actually touch upon why.

If poor people in the US were less poor, they would have fewer kids.  Properly addressing income inequality would lower the birth rate, not raise it.
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

To The Escape Zeppelin!: We both make good money but the cost of having a kid is outrageous.


Have you considered neglect?  That may be the best option for you.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Always willing to help the economy.  My services are always available"  -- Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick, aka the Texas guy, from Baltimore, who is never photographed with a Texas flag


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: You know, we could encourage immigration to bulk up those numbers but...oh, that's right, some folks seem to have a problem with those people living The American Dream, don't they?


hells no, that's a great idea. dad making top wages working at Burger King or wielding a leaf blower. have a dozen kids, get paid under the table, don't pay taxes, don't have insurance. america needs more of this coast to coast. what could go wrong?
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Long after the pandemic is over?? Lol

This pandemic will last the rest of our lifetimes.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.