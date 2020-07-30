 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   NJ Governor introduces the 'Knucklehead Hall of Fame.' This being NJ, expansion plans immediately announced and a toll will be charged to exit   (nj.com) divider line
10
•       •       •

RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Knucklehead
Youtube 6nuDRO7gY94
 
bthom37
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is why we have Jersey barriers, people.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is why we love our governor. Yay Murph!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bthom37: This is why we have Jersey barriers, people.


So that'swhy they call it that.

But shouldn't they be perpendicular to the road instead of parallel to it?
 
Derek Force
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I live here in blue NJ, but there are plenty of idiots all around.   I happen to live between two trumpers, and they both have parties ALL THE TIME.  People always coming and going.  Its just a matter of time before one of those clans get infected.

These people are why I cant go to the beach this summer.   jackasses.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My neighbors planned to have a party but didn't want all the negative press, so they put up protest signs to mask the true intent.  Strangers stopped by to donate to the cause, not knowing it was just a crowded party.
/ I didn't go because I like not having covid.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I live on the Jersey Shore.  I had to stop going to my favorite restaurant because the restaurant NEXT to it and 2 ACROSS from it shoved a bunch of patio furniture onto the sidewalk, no barriers, no detours, no mask enforcement, nothing.  Now there's no way to walk from the parking lot to my restaurant without risking exposure or getting hit by a Bennie flying down a 25mph street.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: bthom37: This is why we have Jersey barriers, people.

So that'swhy they call it that.

But shouldn't they be perpendicular to the road instead of parallel to it?


That's the "Jersey" part
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
New Jersey is the wrong state to host the Nucklehead Hall of Fame.

It's really quite tiny state. Texas, now that has room to build. You might even not need stories or sub-basements. Most building in Texas is on a slab of concrete at best..
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: I live on the Jersey Shore.  I had to stop going to my favorite restaurant because the restaurant NEXT to it and 2 ACROSS from it shoved a bunch of patio furniture onto the sidewalk, no barriers, no detours, no mask enforcement, nothing.  Now there's no way to walk from the parking lot to my restaurant without risking exposure or getting hit by a Bennie flying down a 25mph street.


He who lives on the sward, dies on the sward. Of such is the patience of the Saints. Patience, my son, for South Jersey is sure to be one of the first Covidiot clear zones in a few months.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

