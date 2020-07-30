 Skip to content
(CNN)   Texas is now outpacing New York in number of coronavirus cases
27
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NY has some thick-ass population density.  We have a whole lot of, "Nu uh!  Them doctors and science people aren't smarter than me!  I do what I want!".
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
we're #4!  we're #4! woohoo!

down to 3rd in per capita as well
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I can't help but think that if I hadn't been wearing a mask so much in the last 10 days or so, I really wonder if I would have gotten it," Gohmert added. "You know, moving the mask around, getting it just right, we're bound to put some virus on the mask that I sucked in. That's most likely what happened."

Sure, whatever, asshole. At least you weren't spreading it was easily to others... Not like you give a fark about that.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Everything's bigger in Texas!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Every thing is bigger in Texas.
🤔😡😷😷😷😷😷😷😷😷😷😷💀😲😰
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Everything's bigger in Texas y'all.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm very upset that California let the pandemic get so much worse.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My god man

:0

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I just want to thank conservatism, we couldn't have done it without you.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's too bad.  Your victory was so short-lived.  It must have been great to feel like you were so much better than someone else without having done anything.  You were living the dream.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UberDave: NY has some thick-ass population density.  We have a whole lot of, "Nu uh!  Them doctors and science people aren't smarter than me!  I do what I want!".


thick ass-population
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Everything is bigger in Texas - especially the body count!
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcos P: My god man

:0

[Fark user image 425x693]


Even the simulposts.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So Texas really is turning blue?
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
See, there is a a good side to this.....
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The obvious flaw in this reasoning is that NY had an explosion of cases before testing was widely available. The antibody studies indicate there have been MILLIONS of cases in NY as I'm sure there have been in Texas. Positive test results aren't a metric easily compared between two time periods that had vastly different testing capabilities.

If CNN was a news organization instead of a political activist group with a cable channel, they'd have mentioned this. Luckily you all have old Grinz here to set you straight.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: The obvious flaw in this reasoning is that NY had an explosion of cases before testing was widely available. The antibody studies indicate there have been MILLIONS of cases in NY as I'm sure there have been in Texas. Positive test results aren't a metric easily compared between two time periods that had vastly different testing capabilities.

If CNN was a news organization instead of a political activist group with a cable channel, they'd have mentioned this. Luckily you all have old Grinz here to set you straight.


Thanks Grinz.  I have you 8 smart votes.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UberDave: NY has some thick-ass population density.  We have a whole lot of, "Nu uh!  Them doctors and science people aren't smarter than me!  I do what I want!".


Yep.

Close the thread no need for more comments
 
Cache
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Has anyone mentioned that everything is bigger in Texas?

The number of conservatives is the significant count.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: That's too bad.  Your victory was so short-lived.  It must have been great to feel like you were so much better than someone else without having done anything.  You were living the dream.


Thats like, the conservative way.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: The obvious flaw in this reasoning is that NY had an explosion of cases before testing was widely available. The antibody studies indicate there have been MILLIONS of cases in NY as I'm sure there have been in Texas. Positive test results aren't a metric easily compared between two time periods that had vastly different testing capabilities.

If CNN was a news organization instead of a political activist group with a cable channel, they'd have mentioned this. Luckily you all have old Grinz here to set you straight.


This sounds like a damning indictment of Texas' failures regarding keeping the virus under control.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In bigger Texas everything's.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Will the aholes from FreedomWorks stop playing commercials, constantly on my Hulu, about how we should reopen the economy now because TX and FL did some much better than NYC in handling the pandemic, and Cuomo is a big doodie head?


More of a rhetorical question. All the thinking folk already know that the stupid trash won't let a few things like facts get in the way of their idiocy.
 
smunns
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Great statistic, but but who has the greater death rate.  I got it and got over it with nary an issue, but then again I'm a Marine.   Not a millennial commentator.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
oh no! the country is getting a little smarter and literate, and BBQ is improving  by the day. oh the humanity! *goes to fetch fainting couch*.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: GrinzGrimly: The obvious flaw in this reasoning is that NY had an explosion of cases before testing was widely available. The antibody studies indicate there have been MILLIONS of cases in NY as I'm sure there have been in Texas. Positive test results aren't a metric easily compared between two time periods that had vastly different testing capabilities.

If CNN was a news organization instead of a political activist group with a cable channel, they'd have mentioned this. Luckily you all have old Grinz here to set you straight.

This sounds like a damning indictment of Texas' failures regarding keeping the virus under control.


True, hospitalizations and deaths are much more relevant.
 
