(NPR)   The Commerce Department's GDP report for the 3rd quarter will show the single greatest contraction of the economy in all American history. As in, there has never been a greater contraction. It was THE BIGGEST CONTRACTION EVER. See? Winning   (npr.org) divider line
Blue_Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I am not tired of winning yet.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I am not tired of winning yet.


I'm certainly tired of all of his WHINNING!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
twitchy.comView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Restaurant owner Cameron Mitchell likens the pandemic to a hurricane. What appeared to be a business rebound in June turned out to be merely the eye of the storm, and he's now being buffeted by gale-force winds again."

Eye of the storm? Social distancing and lockdowns started to work, and then idiot president boy began screaming to reopen the economy because look! things are returning to normal! Get back to work!

Now the economy's a wreck, the virus is spreading like wildfire and to fix the mess will require extreme measures to correct.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bigliest Bankruptcy yet - Believe me.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Trumpian Depression sounds like a good name for it...
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bloobeary: "Restaurant owner Cameron Mitchell likens the pandemic to a hurricane. What appeared to be a business rebound in June turned out to be merely the eye of the storm, and he's now being buffeted by gale-force winds again."

Eye of the storm? Social distancing and lockdowns started to work, and then idiot president boy began screaming to reopen the economy because look! things are returning to normal! Get back to work!

Now the economy's a wreck, the virus is spreading like wildfire and to fix the mess will require extreme measures to correct.


Yep.  And anything Biden does, sensible or not, will see Tea Party 2 - Electric Boogaloo.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
To continue my earlier thought, now that I have had my coffee: this is not an eye-of-the-storm situation. That assumes we're halfway through it, and there's no sign of that.

This is more akin to "the dam has burst, the flood is rising, and the rain is still coming down hard."

And the GOP are arguing about how much should be spent on life preservers, and who should get the nicest ones.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why yes, I *am* tired of all this winning. Why do you ask?
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I suspect this means if the current quarter shows expansion, Trump will brag about how it's the biggest quarterly growth ever, even if we don't get back anywhere close to what was lost.

And much of the country will think he's saved us. Right before the election.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RodneyToady: I suspect this means if the current quarter shows expansion, Trump will brag about how it's the biggest quarterly growth ever, even if we don't get back anywhere close to what was lost.

And much of the country will think he's saved us. Right before the election.


Somehow, I doubt we're going to see much in the way of expansion.  Especially with how fast the virus is starting to get out of control.

He'll be lucky if we're not seeing a contraction of 50% before October.
 
