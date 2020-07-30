 Skip to content
 
Tiger populations are making comeback. It's GRRREAT
    Tiger, Tiger King, Conservation biology, conservation efforts, number of wild tigers, wildlife charity WWF  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One might almost say they're burning bright in the night forests, and wonder at the same time about the person brave enough to have made them. I mean, think about how terrifying a tiger is and the sheer mastery that must be involved in assembling all of a tiger's component parts together: Their fiery eyes, the twisted sinews of their heart. I tell you what, your average tiger manufacturer would have to be downright fearless to make something so dreadfully powerful. Downright fearless. And you'd really have to wonder about the tools he used. I mean, forging a tiger? I can't even begin to imagine the hammer, the anvil, the furnace that would require. You'd have to be dreadfully brave to even begin that project. But I bet they're pretty proud each time they finish one, though. I bet they smile every time. I wonder if the lamb manufacturers work in the same forge or somewhere else.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well done, Pocket Nynja
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tigers populations are making comeback. It's GRRREAT

At least we think it's great. Maybe everyone should quickly get back into the car.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's a good thing they don't have to make that comeback in Americuh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Must be due to all the work done by private zoos, right?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Prophet Muhammad!  It's a Tiger!  Get in the Benz!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tigers are beautiful creatures and their pee smells like popcorn.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Could be worse.....

Tiger in Your Tank
Youtube RMU7Ky-Vg1A


Gonna need more than a hunting rifle to penetrate the tank.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Buddha!  It's a tiger!  Get in the jeepney!
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Except on Twitter where the furries won.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Never get out of the boat... never get out of the boat...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Whatever happens we have got
The Maxim gun,
and tigers have not.
 
sleze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ryu better watch out!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good big kitties.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

For a real life version:

The Strange Ambush of Team Rock Mat, Vietnam 1970
Youtube zpDnlGT3LxY
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not so great for the villagers who live near them.  It's a sad fact that tigers and other big cats kill a lot of people each year.  It's good that tiger numbers are increasing.  But it's a little hollow for us to cheer about it when we're not the ones who have to live with their impact.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It was probably that biatch, Carol Baskins' fault.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
they just need a few dna fixer upper to be bulletproof and like human meat more and we could get a good weapon against global warming.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's right biatches....Spencer Torkelson is going to help us turn this around! BACK FROM THE DEAD, BABY!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
RussianPotato

But it's a little hollow for us to cheer about it when we're not the ones who have to live with their impact.

That part of the world is over run with humans.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Post lacks symmetry.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

No, not really.

One of the things that humans are really, really good at is killing things that are bigger than ourselves.  It's kind of our trademark as a species.

In fact, there is no species of megafauna that we have coexisted with that we haven't been able to kill with nothing more complex than pointed sticks.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

It's pretty callous but humans are not on the verge of extinction.Tigers are.

I say let the kitties eat to their heart's content. I've got a magical rock that keeps tigers away so I'm pretty safe.There's a label on the bottom that says "Not valid in Asia" though. So as long as I stay in the US I'm good.
 
