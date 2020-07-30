 Skip to content
(Reuters)   'So far, so good, so get out the governmental checkbooks regardless' says AstraZeneca on its covid vaccine research   (reuters.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pouring taxpayer dollars into researching, developing, producing and distributing a vaccine that is the key to pulling us out of this shiatpit is corporate welfare I can get behind.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Pouring taxpayer dollars into researching, developing, producing and distributing a vaccine that is the key to pulling us out of this shiatpit is corporate welfare I can get behind.


Yup, drop in the bucket, next to $5T in economic stimulus and the largest hit to GDP in US history a few billion for a potential cure is small potatoes.
 
Snort
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This pandemic is the biggest government money grab opportunity is ages.
 
