(The US Sun)   Um.... Wow, just wow   (the-sun.com) divider line
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I for one wouldn't miss FB one bit!
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wouldn't surpise me TweetofGod is on twitter, so knocking off the competition sounds like something God would do.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump Twitter doc Dr Stella Immanuel says Jesus will destroy Facebook if it doesn't put her corona virus vid back online

...yeah, but he's a pederast.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Another Immanuel claim, according to the Daily Beast, said that an Iluminati [sic] plan had been concocted by a 'witch' to destroy the world using abortion, gay marriage, and children's toys."

Fark user imageView Full Size


NOW I AM BECOME DEATH, THE DESTROYER OF WORLDS
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I said previously. If the first thing Jesus did on his comeback tour was destroy Facebook, their servers and infrastructure. Well. That would be one hell of an opening act
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where would I go to get a ring side seat for this destruction?  Or could I just hang out at home and watch it?  I seriously think Jesus would be making whips and cleansing some temples, just maybe in some areas other than the internet.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will say, though, that Jesus has functioned a vindictive force for Christians pretty much since the beginning of Christianity, so Dr. Stella's attempt at invoking Jesus here is actually fairly on-brand. Any time any person or organization did something they didn't like or said something they didn't like and they didn't have more immediate recourse, Christians would just invoke imminent divine punishment as a way of making themselves feel like they were still right and still winning.

Another sect says that your theology is wrong? Oh, Jesus is going to smack them, so they better change their tune. ("Hey, I'm not being vindictive, I'm just telling you what God told me.")

Religious leaders make fun of you? We'll see who's laughing when Jesus is in charge.

The Roman Empire is persecuting you and exiles you to an island somewhere? Take a shiat-ton of hallucinogens and write and entire book of trippy prophecies where you tell all the churches you can think of what is wrong with them, imagine all the different ways God could smite the Earth, personify the Roman Empire as a Beast that is easy to conflate with Satan, and finish up by fantasizing about everyone you hate being tortured forever while you go live on a glowing city spaceship. (Then have other Christians spend 1900 years insisting that the stuff in your bad trip is really a message from God about things that haven't happened yet.)

So with that in mind, I think you could argue that there's a significant first-century vibe to Dr. Stella's Christianity. Of course, she's also nuts, which is a lot more of a PR problem in a century when we have mass access to social media.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um.... Wow, just wow....a repeat from days ago.
Did this news just hit the UK or something?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look out everyone. Predictions of this type are almost never wrong.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It cannot be overstated how farking stupid this whole thing is.

That video may have been taken down by FB and Twitter.  But it went farking SUPERviral anyway.  And the current line on FB is that this woman is telling the TRUTH!!  And this is MORE reason to support Trump!

This is not just a simple matter of misinformation.  This is deadly stupid and dangerous.  And the POTUS is encouraging it.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hm.

If Jesus destroys Facebook, her stupid video and many more like it will die in obscurity.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


GO JESUS!
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<ring>
<ring>
<bzzzt>"You have reached the prayer hotline of....Jesus the Son of God...I can't attend to your request right now, so please leave a message at the beep, and I'll get right on it as soon as I can....."
<beep!>
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if Facebook's got to go then it's got to go.
 
th0th [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something something, pride is a sin and so is claiming to know or order the will of God.

I don't think these people read their own instruction manual properly.
 
darch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All joking and snark aside, do not think for a SECOND that Trump had anything to do with choosing this loon. This has Steven Miller all OVER it. It's the classic "hey! Look over here!" move designed exclusively to distract us while he continues to wreck the country like the good little bald Nazi he is.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our draft dodging leader knows how to back the right horse, every time he gets it right.

Also, fark this medieval bullshiat. Giving people like this any kind of legitimacy is a primary reason this country is going down the shiatter faster than a Taco Bell Party Pack.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Look out everyone. Predictions of this type are almost never wrong.


OK, Satan
 
Supadope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My computer crashed and I was certain that it was God. It turned out to be a failing disk drive.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She garbled that transmission, what Hay-Soos was trying to tell her is that if she eats one more FB (Fajita Bowl) he's going to destroy her colon.
 
Katolu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure I've ever encountered an illiterate doctor.

"Hello Facebook put back my profile page and videos up or your computers with start crashing till you do.
You are not bigger that God. I promise you. If my page is not back up face book will be down in Jesus name."
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the garbage flying around right now I'm totally sure Jesus would make Facebook his first farking priority 🙄
 
Bobby_and_The_Gorilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DAT biatch CRAY CRAY!
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this person is a real physician then anyone getting treatment by her is at serious risk of death from treatable conditions.
What medical school graduated her and how did she complete any residency?
The answers to those questions will say a lot about other physicians from the same program.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because God cares about social media. Also, that's not how anything works. You'd think He'd destroy COVID first. Probably, anyway.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leaving aside her blasphemy that God works at her command, she's a doctor.
How insane do you have be to consult this woman for medical advice and care?
And, how is she not under some kind of investigation for possible malpractice?
 
imapirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She will absolutely be viewed as an equal to Dr. Fauci by my sister in law, a megakaren who get all her news from facebook.

Seriously, Zuck, take pity on humanity and just turn it off.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uh oh, she's sending Hacker Jesus after the Zuck!
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey religious people, what the fark is wrong with you?
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Well if Facebook's got to go then it's got to go.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I like how the 4meg gif I had lined up was rejected for being too large..
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, facebook going down wouldn't the end of the world as it would simultaneously take down the antimaskers and the Trump obsessed.

Almost as great an offense to me is the failure to proofread the article, not the direct quotes, but article itself.
 
No1farker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is humble just the way Christ said you should act.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: It cannot be overstated how farking stupid this whole thing is.

That video may have been taken down by FB and Twitter.  But it went farking SUPERviral anyway.  And the current line on FB is that this woman is telling the TRUTH!!  And this is MORE reason to support Trump!

This is not just a simple matter of misinformation.  This is deadly stupid and dangerous.  And the POTUS is encouraging it.


I find this statement supremely ironic on a website that is actively promoting a patently false claim that the US Government is intentionally farking with the reproductive systems of protesters:

https://www.fark.com/comments/1090001​4​/Forget-about-gay-frogs-The-government​-is-testing-chemicals-designed-to-disr​upt-human-reproductive-cycles-on-non-c​onsenting-people-in-guise-of-crowd-con​trol-Vote


Fark is just as bad as the people you claim to hate.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Man, this is great!  You just can't make this shiat up.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All that shiat she says really triggers some "Satanic Panic" memories for me.

Have her thought processes not evolved beyond that?  She wants to ban He-Man cartoons, doesn't she?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It only it were true.  This woman has a magic about her -- healer of people, destroyer of tech.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pastor here, checking in. (Presbyterian, for those that are curious)
This isn't how Jesus works. She's a nutter. There's nutters in every group.
That is all. Please resume your Christian-bashing, or whatever.
 
hammettman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: It cannot be overstated how farking stupid this whole thing is.

That video may have been taken down by FB and Twitter.  But it went farking SUPERviral anyway.  And the current line on FB is that this woman is telling the TRUTH!!  And this is MORE reason to support Trump!

This is not just a simple matter of misinformation.  This is deadly stupid and dangerous.  And the POTUS is encouraging it.


Trying to picture the decision making Trump went through to run with this:

--A Houston doctor endorses hydroxychloroquine         [circus fanfare]
--but she's black                                 ​[sad trombone]
--but she's big on the religion                              ​[circus fanfare]
--Madonna is into it                                    ​[wait for Kanye]
--?
--profit                              ​[circus fanfare]
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A "friend" actually posted that shiat video on her FB page, already blocked by FB by the time I saw it, then had the stones to repost it within the comments. It too, ended up blocked.

Someone needs to run "Dr" Stella's face through a Snapchat duck face filter.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Well, facebook going down wouldn't the end of the world as it would simultaneously take down the antimaskers and the Trump obsessed.


Pretty sure the platform isn't the problem. We had nutters before FB, we'll have them after.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Raug the Dwarf: All that shiat she says really triggers some "Satanic Panic" memories for me.

Have her thought processes not evolved beyond that?  She wants to ban He-Man cartoons, doesn't she?


Ah, I think I found the problem...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: Because God cares about social media. Also, that's not how anything works. You'd think He'd destroy COVID first. Probably, anyway.


One would certainly hope all that omniscience would lend itself to priorities.

Then again, some argue it was delivered unto us by the Almighty ala the plagues of Egypt for our continued general naughtiness.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Can we release the lions already?  Didn't this work in Roman times?
 
Flincher
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Our President gets all of his advice from the National Inquirer.

That is all.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That might make me a believer.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's kind of burying the lede that Madonna is one of the engineers on this crazy train:

Madonna, 61, captioned the video with a note claiming, without evidence, that a vaccine for the disease has "been found and proven and has been available for months. They would rather let fear control the people and let the rich get richer and the poor get poorer and sick get sicker." She also called Immanuel her "hero" and wrote that "some people don't want to hear the truth." (source, possibly paywalled)
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dittybopper: durbnpoisn: It cannot be overstated how farking stupid this whole thing is.

That video may have been taken down by FB and Twitter.  But it went farking SUPERviral anyway.  And the current line on FB is that this woman is telling the TRUTH!!  And this is MORE reason to support Trump!

This is not just a simple matter of misinformation.  This is deadly stupid and dangerous.  And the POTUS is encouraging it.

I find this statement supremely ironic on a website that is actively promoting a patently false claim that the US Government is intentionally farking with the reproductive systems of protesters:

https://www.fark.com/comments/10900014​/Forget-about-gay-frogs-The-government​-is-testing-chemicals-designed-to-disr​upt-human-reproductive-cycles-on-non-c​onsenting-people-in-guise-of-crowd-con​trol-Vote


Fark is just as bad as the people you claim to hate.


Hint:

One of these entities is a website posting information promoted by the President of the United States
One of these entities is a website posting random headlines mostly about beer and squirrel balls submitted by drunk idiots between porn browsing sessions.

Can you tell the difference?

/Second hint: the one with beer and squirrel balls is the mostly rational one.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Come on Jesus throw that thunderbolt!
 
