New Jack the Ripper victim comes forward with 'details' of her slashies after partaking in 'past life regression' trend
23
    Jack the Ripper, past life regression therapy, TikTok trend, Catherine Eddowes  
•       •       •

Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
See!  If reincarnation were true, not everyone could possibly have been royalty or some great heroic or tragic figure.  Most would have been "Bob or Jill the common peasant."  While this girl has still identified with some sort of celebrity, she has at least chosen a gutted and disfigured whore, so she at least toned down her expectations.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vansthing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe they are not true past lives but actual ancestor memories.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That is at least some inventive attention-whoring. I should go around telling folks I was murdered by Sweeney Todd in a past life.
 
stuffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wasn't that whole past life regression, a thing in the 70s?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did he say FIVE?

Water
Youtube kO3bbCZxWiA
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
New Jack?

Fark user imageView Full Size


(Yes his forehead is that farked up)
 
genner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: See!  If reincarnation were true, not everyone could possibly have been royalty or some great heroic or tragic figure.  Most would have been "Bob or Jill the common peasant."  While this girl has still identified with some sort of celebrity, she has at least chosen a gutted and disfigured whore, so she at least toned down her expectations.

[Fark user image 225x225]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One of Kenneth Branagh's worst movies.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: That is at least some inventive attention-whoring. I should go around telling folks I was murdered by Sweeney Todd in a past life.


I think I was a lynched slave and a Jew during the war.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stuffy: Wasn't that whole past life regression, a thing in the 70s?


People were desperate to escape the 70s one way or another.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stuffy: Wasn't that whole past life regression, a thing in the 70s?


Like all things, it come back around from time to time.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I imagine two Chinese spies with headphones on watching this and turning to each other with whatever a Chinese WTF face looks like.
 
rcain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"... the teen compares her appearance to Eddowes' using photos of the slain 46-year-old."

Because if/when you reincarnate, you will be born into a body that looks similar to the one you have now!

As an aside though...  if reincarnation is in fact real, then that would mean we are quite literally in hell, suffering the fate of Sisyphus, living life only to die and be born again to die over and over and over again. Which would explain quite a lot about why the world we live in is the way it is
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A TikTok user says "pay attention to meeeeeee".  This is my shocked face.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Antipsychotics are cheap and available.
 
rcain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: Antipsychotics are cheap and available.


Oh get off it you dolt. She underwent a form of hypnotherapy, which made her mind more open to suggestion and heightened her subconscious activity. Her account of what she experienced should be treated with the same regard as the recounting of a dream

Or are you really daft as to think anyone who participates in a hypnotist show needs to be dosed with anti-psychotics?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

rcain: reincarnation is in fact real, then that would mean we are quite literally in hell, suffering the fate of Sisyphus, living life only to die and be born again to die over and over and over again. Explaining quite a lot about why the world we live in is the way it is


FTFY. 😁
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: Antipsychotics are cheap and available.


*if you got insurance or 150 for a f++king doctors vist. WTF?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: Antipsychotics are cheap and available.


User name checks out
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stuffy: Wasn't that whole past life regression, a thing in the 70s?


in the early 80's there was an white american blonde woman fleecing the masses really well in the guise of being some 'R'ah!' of ancient Egypt. she had the cash coming in and got TV coverage. beats working.

there was a lot of seek your self things in the 70's. EST. meditation. controlled sleeping; lot of good drugs, too.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can we make it a thing where blonde, white girls arent allowed to talk for, like, sixty days?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No time for bullshiat any more, thanks.
 
Hitchens' Personal Assistant
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Did he say FIVE?

[YouTube video: Water]


Probably the funniest comedian working right now.
 
