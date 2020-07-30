 Skip to content
(New Zealand Herald) Americans are applying to emigrate to New Zealand. Fark: 250,000 of them since March
    More: Murica, New Zealand, United States, President of the United States, Immigration New Zealand website, Last month, United States citizens, largest number, Donald Trump  
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lorelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A Kiwi demographics expert says the spike in interest from United States citizens reflects a failure of the American political and public health system, and disillusionment with the leadership of United States President Donald Trump.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't let them in, NZ.

Not that all Americans are bad (like Trump and his idiot fans) but even good Americans don't belong in a place like New Zealand. We're a big people, and we need a big place with room for our big appetites, big personalities and our big flaws. A nice quiet place like yours needs a gentler type of people.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Leadership.

jensorensen.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd pay $11 to watch a White House reporter ask Donald Trump to find New Zealand on a globe.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

My brother and his wife moved there maybe 8 years ago.  They were under 40 and both had degrees so getting a work visa was easy.  They've now applied for citizenship.  It's an amazing place but I hope having more American show up doesn't screw the place up.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do you want to get fat and stupid New Zealand?  Because this is how you get fat and stupid.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

They had to ban foreigners from buying property.  Apparently all the billionaires think it's a nice bolt hole, and they were pricing everything out of sight.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Im hoping to do the same, just to Malta, but timing is everything.  My ducks arent in a row, yet.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malta is a great choice.  There is an ancient, noble breed of dogs, one of nature's most majestic beasts, that the Greek historian Strabo, in the early first century AD, identifies as originating from the Mediterranean island.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

😊
So. CUTE!!!
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

😊
So. CUTE!!!


Mochi says thanks!
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lot of these on youtube nowadays.   Just in case anyone wants to research.  No reason.

The Top 10 Easiest Countries to Immigrate To
Youtube 1mwW8U_S7w8
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Of course they are.  They helped suck everything they could out of this country, now those with the means are going to take their loot and abandon ship, like the sneaky, underhanded capitalists they are.  They prepared.

Then they'll attend a bunch of meetings in their new home, urging the locals not to let a bunch of immigrants in, lest they ruin the delightful beauty of your new home.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The fact is right now, unless you're a NZ citizen or permanent resident (or maybe are shooting a film here) you won't be allowed in for the foreseeable future. There are 5 million people living in New Zealand and a diaspora of around 750,000 around the world. A lot of these people are repatriating - about 6,000 a week. Right now a NZ passport is pretty much a winning lottery ticket.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Now that is delightful: the top 10 easiest countries to move to, if you're in the top 5%, and probably white.

But we're not entitled or anything.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA, they're not all applying, they're just visiting the Immigration NZ website.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

It's an amazing place but I hope having more American show up doesn't screw the place up.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, this headline is a big fat bald-faced lie.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I should have done this 25 years ago when an old English engineer / coworker of mine told me to. He could see the writing on the wall even back then. Now I'm too old to, but my kids aren't.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The American left is about to have a tough lesson in how immigration works in other countries. If you don't have value to them (and have the right color), they don't want you. Even if you do, it's  unlikely they want you as a citizen unless you're wealthy. Let's not forget that Australia and New Zealand currently run concentration camps to keep out brown people.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nauru​_​Regional_Processing_Centre
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like a caravan of diseases to me.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

There was an emotional lure a "bait" if you will to get people to move their mouse over and select the link causing a "click" on the article

It was well done and you should be proud of their entrepreneurial, strap-o-the-boot spirit
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The American right is about to have a tough lesson in how brain drain works, and what sectors actually have value to other countries.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

It's not like the white guys who settled New Zealand didn't eliminate the natives either.  In fact, they did a "better" job, completely wiping them out by 1933.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

"The American left" actually tends to obtain an education and work for a living, so it's generally easier for them to move about than it is for all the conservative crybabies schlurping down Coors Light in the local bar whining about how the Mexicans stole their jerbs nailing windshields onto Studebakers.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Malta is a great choice.

There is an ancient, noble breed of dogs, one of nature's most majestic beasts, that the Greek historian Strabo, in the early first century AD, identifies as originating from the Mediterranean island.

And that, of course, is your completely unbiased opinion, right?
(What a cutie!)
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My wife and I have tossed this idea around more and more seriously the last couple months. New Zealand sounds wonderful but we're probably more likely to get into Australia. It will ultimately depend on the presidential election. I want to stay and fight for my county, but I also know that my ancestors were smart enough to leave Germany before WWII started.

Do any fellow farkers have advice on the expat/immigrant experience?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
[fast forward five years]
Headline: "Kiwis fed up with American ex-pats; demand they go back where they came from and stop trying to make NZ into the disaster that is California"

/see also: ex-Californians in Texas
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Good day, New Zealand & welcome to 'Bug-oot-ville'.
Might I suggest stocking nothing but all-dressed chips on your store shelves & making mayonnaise a standard condiment on your burgers?
This might discourage the derp-stampede to your pristine land.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Great, just another country for them to shiat on and ruin.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I never understood the threat to leave this country if you hate the present leadership.

Now more than ever, people who hate Trump but still believe there are enough decent people who believe in change should stay.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
New Zealand sounds nice, but my job is in San Jose, and that's a helluva daily commute.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
if those people are all decently rich that amount would throw the NZ economy into chaos. not sure how the vast majority of the population will feel with housing tripling in price and becoming second rate citizen in their own country(i'm talking overnight).
 
LowbrowDeluxe [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Depends on the person, I'd imagine.  For some, I'd think, It's not about finding somewhere better.  It's acknowledging that the current leadership is proof that the experiment has failed.  Staying requires continuing to try.  A work or retirement visa has no such onus of moral responsibility for what is going on.
 
Cache
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dear New Zealand, please hear this heart felt message from a Texan....

DO NOT, DO NOT, DO NOT let conservatives in.  American conservatives are cancer of the soul
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

If you feel like more maple syrup and fewer animals that'll kill you, the Atlantic Immigration Pilot might be worth a look.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

It's not like the white guys who settled New Zealand didn't eliminate the natives either.  In fact, they did a "better" job, completely wiping them out by 1933.


I'm not completely up on my NZ history but I don't think that's the case.  There's a lot of Maori on New Zealand now and they get along pretty well with the European descendants.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/M%C4%​8​1ori_people
 
