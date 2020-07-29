 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   Isn't ironic?   (politico.com) divider line
28
    More: Ironic, Donald Trump, young conservative star Charlie Kirk, Ivana Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Bill Montgomery, Point USA, Eric Trump, Turning Point USA  
•       •       •

1372 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2020 at 6:31 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No irony there. This is to be expected from that sort of behavior.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is why you don't get high on your own supply
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He was eighty years old and running a Young Turk Republican group? Now, THAT, is ironic, begging your pardon. Even by Repug standardds, 80 is past "youthful indescetions". You should have those worked out of your system by the age of 65, Senator!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"It's not dangerous! I'll do it myself and show you!" have been the last words of many an idiot.

Live dumb, die stupid and leave a confused looking corpse.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ok, so, yeah, poetic justice... (which is technically a kind of irony) But not normal irony, because I fully expect covidiots to get covid. But it is amusing
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yes. I'm sorry the guy died of COVID, but I hope this is an educational experience for all of them.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

make me some tea: Yes. I'm sorry the guy died of COVID, but I hope this is an educational experience for all of them.

I really wish people would just stop politicizing this pandemic and grow up while innocent people around us are dying," Hull also said. "You have no idea how painful it is to be forced to sit at home while your loved one dies alone in a hospital."


Nope
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He got what he wanted.

May all of us be so lucky. For me that would be watching trump rage-quit the presidency after losing to biden/warren while celebrating with the 24 yr old bartender with the baywatch titties.
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
See? 2020 isn't ALL bad.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I guess Caleb has decided he has too much irony in his diet.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
sourballs
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

brantgoose: He was eighty years old and running a Young Turk Republican group? Now, THAT, is ironic, begging your pardon. Even by Repug standardds, 80 is past "youthful indescetions". You should have those worked out of your system by the age of 65, Senator!


Those withered loins saw a lot of action
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I really wish people would just stop politicizing this pandemic and grow up while innocent people around us are dying," Hull also said.

Hell no, eat an economy sized bag o' dicks and fark your feelings.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bill walks warily down the street
With the brim pulled way down low
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He got what he deserved.
 
evilbryan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In the slow but steady battle between stupidity and infection, Infection wins against the stupid again.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"innocent"
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd like to say that I'm sad about this.

I'd like to, but that would be a lie.
 
groppet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well I never felt more owned in my entire life, he sure showed me. Good riddance, it is just too bad he probably infected some people that didn't agree with him.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

evilbryan: In the slow but steady battle between stupidity and infection, Infection wins against the stupid again.


That's cause stupidity keeps scoring own-goals to trigger the libs.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [pbs.twimg.com image 640x853]


So what's Kathony's Fark handle?
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good.
 
ssa5
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"I really wish people would just stop politicizing this pandemic and grow up while innocent people around us are dying," Hull also said. "You have no idea how painful it is to be forced to sit at home while your loved one dies alone in a hospital."

Last time I saw my father was in February. He was one of those that was all alone until July when he passed away. We never got a chance to visit. From the bottom of my heart I have to say I AM F***KING GLAD THIS EVIL OLD C**NT DIED. I only wish more of them would. These vile scum are working to defend and elect an equally deplorable man who is at the center of this fiasco.

F**K them all to hell these deplorable scum.
 
vernonFL
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
died from complications of the coronavirus, according to two friends of his.

Complications, eh?  But not the coronavirus itself?  The coronavirus didn't kill him?  The coronavirus wasn't the cause of his death?  Absent the Coronavirus, he'd still have died yesterday?  It was just his heart stopping because it couldn't get enough oxygen because his respiratory and circulatory systems were grossly impaired...because of the coronavirus, that killed him.  Not, I repeat, NOT the coronavirus?

/Sure, Jan.
 
vernonFL
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Turning Point USA is a conservative youth group lead by an old guy?  So it is basically a real-life version of this.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"I really wish people would just stop politicizing this pandemic and grow up while innocent people around us are dying," Hull also said.

Fark user imageView Full Size


double or nothing he doesn't make it
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.