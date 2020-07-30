 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Oregon Public Broadcasting)   Forget about gay frogs. The government is testing chemicals designed to disrupt human reproductive cycles on non-consenting people in the guise of 'crowd control'. Vote   (opb.org) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Menstrual cycle, immediate effects of tear gas, Sven Eric Jordt, tear gas, person's reproductive health, Dr. Rohini Haar, long-term, menstrual cycle  
•       •       •

864 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2020 at 8:27 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This is really farked up.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Chem trails for reals
Everything the GOP suggests others do, the GOP and its agents actually do
Evil farkers
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Chem trails for reals
Everything the GOP suggests others do, the GOP and its agents actually do
Evil farkers


Call it a contraceptive and the EvangeTrumpers will have to oppose it.
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

felching pen: Call it a contraceptive and the EvangeTrumpers will have to oppose it.



No, they're come up with some excuse to support it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But you can't have an abortion.

You're living in one
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUT WHAT ABOUT CHINA???  THEY'RE BAD TOO!!!!!
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Where are the xkcd correlation/causation police?
 
portnoyd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's really amazing at what total shiat the admins will approve for headlines these days.
 
way south
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Where are the xkcd correlation/causation police?


They're taking a break because REEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Covid-19 is an infection driven hormonal disregulation syndrome that has been observed inducing periods in women that have experienced menopause.  These women should get antibody and PCR tests to make sure something screwy isn't happening as a result of repeated exposure to the virus.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

felching pen: west.la.lawyer: Chem trails for reals
Everything the GOP suggests others do, the GOP and its agents actually do
Evil farkers

Call it a contraceptive and the EvangeTrumpers will have to oppose it.


Not if it's being used agaisnt people of color, then they will be all for it.
 
Psychonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

portnoyd: It's really amazing at what total shiat the admins will approve for headlines these days.


It's really amazing what assclowns like you are willing to readily dismiss.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No, your irregular cycles are either from too much cock juice + stdz from the nightly hike your skirt to fellow protestors OR the extra testosterone from heavy physical male-like activities like tossing molotov cocktails, trying to wreck fences, screaming obsenities at police, and other teenboyangstlime mayhem.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

portnoyd: It's really amazing at what total shiat the admins will approve for headlines these days.


No kidding.

Fark used to be fun, now it's mostly clickbait and arguing in the threads.  The batshiat insane posts have definitely gone up.

I still laugh at a lot of posts but I'm laughing at them, not with them.
 
Veloram
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can I get a hot tub UN intervention?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
News at 11: Participating in riots for 40 days may potentially be dangerous.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Breencast 02: Instinct
Youtube u2yhqxyYLUQ
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Psychonaut: portnoyd: It's really amazing at what total shiat the admins will approve for headlines these days.

It's really amazing what assclowns like you are willing to readily dismiss.


It's really amazing the assclowns like you don't realize the most common cause of irregular periods is stress.

BUT OMG CHEMICALS IN TEAR GAS!!1!

/Go stare at some goats
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Grab one of the canisters, drop it in a bucket of water and have it tested at an independent lab.  Just because they tell you it contains tear gas doesn't mean that's all that's in there.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: Grab one of the canisters, drop it in a bucket of water and have it tested at an independent lab.  Just because they tell you it contains tear gas doesn't mean that's all that's in there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good, I'm glad they are disrupted.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Not That Guy Again"

I Concur
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You libs need to realize this is the only way to protect the environment and reverse global warming.
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Psychonaut: portnoyd: It's really amazing at what total shiat the admins will approve for headlines these days.

It's really amazing what assclowns like you are willing to readily dismiss.


Was that Portnoy's Complaint?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The tear gas is telling you that you are in a space that you're not allowed to be in. They have declared unlawful assembly.

The tear gas is used so they don't have to physically arrest everyone from the space they're not allowed to be in.

If you keep standing in the tear gas in defiance, especially every night for weeks, that's on you.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.