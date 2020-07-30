 Skip to content
Coronavirus anarchy in the UK
9
1funguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Donald Trump / Boris Johnson

We only need to identify 2 more horsemen and I think we can wrap this up...
 
wesmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All these countries looking to do a second lockdown because of a small fraction of new cases compared to what is going on the U.S. every day.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Nevermind the bollocks,

Here's the coronavirus.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Americans cackle "something something darkside, something something complete"
 
Zenith
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

1funguy: Donald Trump / Boris Johnson

We only need to identify 2 more horsemen and I think we can wrap this up...


Bozonaro in Brazil surely counts, who next for the Four farkwits of the apocalypse?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wesmon: All these countries looking to do a second lockdown because of a small fraction of new cases compared to what is going on the U.S. every day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I like how Spain advising travelers for weeks that non-essential travel is a bad idea and a bunch of British morons being too farking stupid to take the warnings and getting surprised by the final-warning for exit quarantine starting becomes "Spain gives only five hours notice" for the Express.

British journalism, everybody.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

1funguy: Donald Trump / Boris Johnson

We only need to identify 2 more horsemen and I think we can wrap this up...


Putin, for one.
 
Masket
‘’ less than a minute ago  

1funguy: Donald Trump / Boris Johnson

We only need to identify 2 more horsemen and I think we can wrap this up...


I'm not gonna defend Boris' or the UK government's Covid response as particularly stellar, but there is still a world of difference between that and what's happening in America. Indeed it's either going to be us or China that probably has the first working vaccine, and we've already pre-ordered a lot of it.

Two stupid decisions cost the UK quite heavily. Not even bothering to put in checks at airports, and being far too lax about keeping care homes Covid secure, the latter of which is a main reason why our death toll is high.

Now count the stupid decisions made by Trump and/or Congress. I'll wait, but you might be counting a long time.
 
