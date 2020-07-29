 Skip to content
 
(The Atlantic)   All that power-washing and scrubbing with Clorox wipes is probably as effective against COVID-19 as TSA confiscating water bottles and strip-searching your granny is against terrorists   (theatlantic.com) divider line
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Is this some of that GRU misinformation we've been hearing about?

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo​r​ld/asia/coronavirus-super-spreader-wom​an-lift-infections-china-heilongjiang-​a9615886.html
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Whatever. I'm still going to wash down surfaces. I saw a 2 year old in Walmart gumming on a bag of marshmallows. His mother snatched them out of his hand and put them on the shelf.

I haven't bought marshmallows in years.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
From what I could find, the author is neither an empidemiologist or a virologist, so... yeah...
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, you can't stop me. Try to pull my clorox wipes out of my hands.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What the hell subby?! You can't just come in here and tell all these doomers that they can worry just a little bit less.

I can't wait to see what kind of super disease will come from all the unnecessary use of antibacterial hand cleaner.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I can't help but think this has a grain of truth to it; in a way similar to how many people, before this shiatshow, did NOT know how to properly wash their hands.

How much of that little spray-and-wipe act between transactions is actually the recommended way to disinfect?

The science updates seem to keep circling back to the things that have been consistently deemed most important:

masks
stay home
distance
WASH YOUR HANDS

Please don't hate on me. I am just waxing pensive.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
