(Asia Times)   How strong is deformed Chinese concrete?   (asiatimes.com) divider line
19
    Three Gorges Dam, Yangtze River, Hubei, Yichang, reservoir of the Three Gorges Dam, cubic meters, Chongqing  
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The Yangtze has again become a raging torrent. On Monday evening, stormwater started to pour into the reservoir of the Three Gorges Dam in the Yangtze's middle reaches at more than 60,000 cubic meters per second."

For comparison's sake, here is the average discharge of several American rivers:

Mississippi River: 17,000 cubic meters per second
St. Lawrance River: 7,800 cubic meters per second at U.S.-Canada boundary
Columbia River: 7,700
Yukon River: 6,500

However, there was this to say about the MIssissippi River flood in 2011:

"Although the size of the flooding is unknown, there are several indications of its severity. The Mississippi River is currently flowing at 2 million cubic feet per second (609,600 cubic meters per second) in Memphis, which is comparable to a football field of water at a height of 44 ft (13.4 m) per second. (Source, May 11, 2011)"

Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yu Shi has been busy.  Stay safe, Chinese farkers... you can read Fark in China, right?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You seem to have converted that using the foot/meter ratio. You need to cube that. One cubic foot is .0283 cubic meters. So the 2m cubic feet of water in your quote is 56.6k cubic meters. Which, incidentally, is just below where the Yangtze is at right now.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh, sorry, you didn't screw that up, your source did. I see an editor that needs a paddlin'.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other words it's time to book a flight to China?! I understand there will be a lot of hot, wet chinese woman?
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's still 10k m3/s under its record level though.

I do take issue with the claim that it could withstand a nuclear bomb.  Really?  I honestly have no idea.  A small one maybe?
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China makes iphones and computers, it's rude to denigrate their buildings and accomplishments
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey, the way this year is going we just might find out.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can jet fuel melt it?
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: Yu Shi has been busy.  Stay safe, Chinese farkers... you can read Fark in China, right?


TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wasn't one of the issues of this mega damn was how silty the water is and overtime the reservoir at the dam would built up with sediments until the damn is basically useless ???
I guess its possible to control the sediment to a point but then that's putting A LOT of trust in the Chinese Gov, who are more trust worthy than the Trump Administration but still not exactly a group you'd trust.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought it was the largest earthen dam and not much concrete. Apparently I was wrong but will we gain more time now?

Terrestrial impact

In 2010, NASA scientists calculated that the shift of water mass stored by the dams would increase the length of the Earth's day by 0.06 microseconds and make the Earth slightly more round in the middle and flat on the poles.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
24-Yangtse Kiang Sketch (Monty Python's Previous Record Subtitulado Español)
Youtube bqymo3K8Cxg
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Run for your lives!!!
 
PerryWinnwet [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Or a big one dropped far away, or a medium one high in the sky.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Exactly, it's a pointless measure.  And why nuke it?  Nuke a big city and do more damage.  For some reason I find it a really irritating statement.

Why yes, I am baked, why do you ask?
 
JohnnyBoy69
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I worked at some of the hydroelectric facilities on the mid-Columbia (downstream from Grand Coulee but upstream from where the Snake river dumps into the Columbia). During my time there, the highest discharge through the facilities I ever witnessed was ~500,000 cubic feet per second (~14,100 cubic meters/second) during the spring runoff after a particularly wet winter. By late summer flows are usually considerably lower, ~50,000 to ~150,000 cubic feet per second depending on the time of day. Sometimes they could even be as low as 10,000 cubic feet per second. Though a daily average minimum of 30,000 cubic feet per second was required to keep the nuke plant down the river from melting down.

I used the following example to try and illustrate exactly how much water was passing through the facility on the tours I would give to engineering students and other folks:

At full load, each of our turbines will pass 18,000 cubic feet of water per second. Picture an average house in your mind. This is probably around an 1800 square foot house. If we assume it has a little bit higher ceilings than normal at 10 feet, this means that each turbine is passing a house full of water every second.

Using said example, the plant running at full capacity was 10 houses of water per second. The highest spring runoff I saw was 28 houses per second, and Three Gorges is passing close to or above 120 houses per second.
 
Hillbilly Jim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Why yes, I am baked, why do you ask?


In theory wouldn't taking out the dam destroy more with one weapon?
 
The Envoy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

In theory wouldn't taking out the dam destroy more with one weapon?


I don't know, that's the question.  What size nuke?  What city?  Beijing with a giant one?  Or dam with a little one?  We haven't even set terms of reference for "big" or "little"!

Are you baked too?
 
