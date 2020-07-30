 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Florida Man decides to pull a George Zimmerman on a teenager heading to basketball practice   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
55
    Luis Santos, Security, Racial profiling, Security guard, duty officer, Crime, Guard  
•       •       •

55 Comments     (+0 »)
 
corq [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Looks like the teenager fared a little better this time, thank goodness.

This shizz needs to stop.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought that basketball was the thing the country had agreed that black people NEEDED to do?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Uh, the kid lived at least subby, no this is just a standard issue case of a racist male Karen, and I hope this guy gets exactly the sort of attention he deserves from this being made public.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
False statements to police (the vandalizing or breaking into cars thing) and illegal detention.  Plus I'm sure if they dig into casefiles they can find something to dispute that having a private security guard license would waive a charge of impersonating an officer.

Throw the book at him.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"off duty"....not unemployed.

Its always useful to be able to spinwords.

This asshole ...
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chris Ween: "off duty"....not unemployed.

Its always useful to be able to spinwords.

This asshole ...


If he manages to weasel out of a charge of impersonating an officer then they need to revise their laws.  Private security need to be denied the use of the term, "officer," altogether, any sort of greater authority needs to be entirely limited to the liability of their employer and thus restricted to activities in protecting the assets of said employer, and there needs to be no "off duty" reference of any kind.  If you're calling the cops when you're not on the clock, you're just some schmuck calling the cops, same as anyone else.  Hold a license but no employment?  Then you ain't nothin'.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
54 year old theme park security guard probably had a prior occupation.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the kid's still alive at the end, I take issue with dubbing it a George Zimmerman
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's Jorge Zimmermanendez "America's Watch Captain" to you, libsubby!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: "off duty"....not unemployed.

Its always useful to be able to spinwords.

This asshole ...


"Former theme park security guard"

You couldn't make that shiat up.
 
mirthfather [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see the cops help the kid get to his BBall practice. Not ACAB.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot was doing it wrong. You're supposed to shoot him dead then claim you were standing your ground. Works every time
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You work here? You live here?" asked Santos, 54, as he recorded with a cellphone

It tells you a lot about this guy that he was so sure of his righteousness that he filmed the confrontation.  RACE WARRIORS UNTIE!!!
 
PawisBetlog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
didn't straight up shoot him, progress?
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey white people, what the fark is wrong with you?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not "pulling a George Zimmerman" if the teenager doesn't have him pinned to the ground, beating the shiat out of him.   Because that's what happened to George Zimmerman.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gusanos are a trip.

It's almost like Castro had the right idea, and the US was fooled into blindly accepting the worst people Cuba had to offer.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

W_Scarlet: Hey white people, what the fark is wrong with you?


Hispanic guy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: It's not "pulling a George Zimmerman" if the teenager doesn't have him pinned to the ground, beating the shiat out of him.   Because that's what happened to George Zimmerman.


And Jorge yelled out "Dios Mio!" as the savage beast wailed upon him.  Just an hour before, he had been reading to children at the cancer orphanage and their dogs.  The dogs also had cancer.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The theme park is the victim here.  I'm sure they'll make a donation keeping Florida free of Florida.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think as COVID gets worse in Florida (there is no reason right now to talk about it getting better) that this is going to get worse.  Why am I linking this to COVID?  Well, white "respect my AUTHOR-I-TAY" meatheads are starting to feel things out of their control and they are not liking it.  Demonization of BLM plays a big role also, of course.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: W_Scarlet: Hey white people, what the fark is wrong with you?

Hispanic guy.


It's a Hispanic guy that identifies as a white meathead.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Security guard credentials?

Calling this guy an "officer" might be overreaching a bit, but I have no doubt Florida allows this, because...Florida.

In any other state, your credentials wouldn't mean squat unless you were at your place of employment, doing your security guard job.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've held that farkie high for several years now..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, if you combine Skittles and Iced Tea with  PCP, you can make a drug called SuperPCP which makes you impervious to bullets.  He already had two of the ingredients.

It looks like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong. Zimmerman was actually defending himself.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: dittybopper: It's not "pulling a George Zimmerman" if the teenager doesn't have him pinned to the ground, beating the shiat out of him.   Because that's what happened to George Zimmerman.

And Jorge yelled out "Dios Mio!" as the savage beast wailed upon him.  Just an hour before, he had been reading to children at the cancer orphanage and their dogs.  The dogs also had cancer.


That doesn't in any way modify the truth of what I posted.   Trayvon Martin, according to all the evidence presented at trial, was beating the shiat out of George Zimmerman.

There was *ZERO* evidence saying it wasn't true.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Rapmaster2000: dittybopper: It's not "pulling a George Zimmerman" if the teenager doesn't have him pinned to the ground, beating the shiat out of him.   Because that's what happened to George Zimmerman.

And Jorge yelled out "Dios Mio!" as the savage beast wailed upon him.  Just an hour before, he had been reading to children at the cancer orphanage and their dogs.  The dogs also had cancer.

That doesn't in any way modify the truth of what I posted.   Trayvon Martin, according to all the evidence presented at trial, was beating the shiat out of George Zimmerman.

There was *ZERO* evidence saying it wasn't true.


Pick a fight. Lose fight. Shoot person.

The conservative dream!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Rapmaster2000: dittybopper: It's not "pulling a George Zimmerman" if the teenager doesn't have him pinned to the ground, beating the shiat out of him.   Because that's what happened to George Zimmerman.

And Jorge yelled out "Dios Mio!" as the savage beast wailed upon him.  Just an hour before, he had been reading to children at the cancer orphanage and their dogs.  The dogs also had cancer.

That doesn't in any way modify the truth of what I posted.   Trayvon Martin, according to all the evidence presented at trial, was beating the shiat out of George Zimmerman.

There was *ZERO* evidence saying it wasn't true.


Trayvon didn't have a right to defend himself?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Rapmaster2000: dittybopper: It's not "pulling a George Zimmerman" if the teenager doesn't have him pinned to the ground, beating the shiat out of him.   Because that's what happened to George Zimmerman.

And Jorge yelled out "Dios Mio!" as the savage beast wailed upon him.  Just an hour before, he had been reading to children at the cancer orphanage and their dogs.  The dogs also had cancer.

That doesn't in any way modify the truth of what I posted.   Trayvon Martin, according to all the evidence presented at trial, was beating the shiat out of George Zimmerman.

There was *ZERO* evidence saying it wasn't true.


"Ay yi yi!" Jorge called out, as his bag of tacos went flying when the wild animal attacked him from shadows darker than the Heart of Africa!
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: It's not "pulling a George Zimmerman" if the teenager doesn't have him pinned to the ground, beating the shiat out of him.   Because that's what happened to George Zimmerman.


Yes. Heaven help victims who fight back, because Florida law won't.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: dittybopper: Rapmaster2000: dittybopper: It's not "pulling a George Zimmerman" if the teenager doesn't have him pinned to the ground, beating the shiat out of him.   Because that's what happened to George Zimmerman.

And Jorge yelled out "Dios Mio!" as the savage beast wailed upon him.  Just an hour before, he had been reading to children at the cancer orphanage and their dogs.  The dogs also had cancer.

That doesn't in any way modify the truth of what I posted.   Trayvon Martin, according to all the evidence presented at trial, was beating the shiat out of George Zimmerman.

There was *ZERO* evidence saying it wasn't true.

Pick a fight. Lose fight. Shoot person.

The conservative dream!


I believe that's called Standing Your Ground.  Or the other person's ground.  Regardless, it's so brave.  So, so brave.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lenfromak: Wrong. Zimmerman was actually defending himself.


In much the same way that a rapist "defends himself" against a victim who fights back.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: Chris Ween: "off duty"....not unemployed.

Its always useful to be able to spinwords.

This asshole ...

"Former theme park security guard"

You couldn't make that shiat up.


Before that, he was a hat check clerk at an ice rink.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When deputies arrived, they "calmed the situation down and comforted the victim. Then they took this vigilante to task for what he'd done and referred the case to our office for potential charges," Warren added. One officer then took the 18-year-old to his basketball practice.

That last bit is a nice touch.
 
realmolo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Rapmaster2000: dittybopper: It's not "pulling a George Zimmerman" if the teenager doesn't have him pinned to the ground, beating the shiat out of him.   Because that's what happened to George Zimmerman.

And Jorge yelled out "Dios Mio!" as the savage beast wailed upon him.  Just an hour before, he had been reading to children at the cancer orphanage and their dogs.  The dogs also had cancer.

That doesn't in any way modify the truth of what I posted.   Trayvon Martin, according to all the evidence presented at trial, was beating the shiat out of George Zimmerman.

There was *ZERO* evidence saying it wasn't true.


Of course, Zimmerman *hunted him down* and confronted him first. For no reason. Zimmerman was playing cop, and looking for a fight.

So, fark you.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: holdmybones: dittybopper: Rapmaster2000: dittybopper: It's not "pulling a George Zimmerman" if the teenager doesn't have him pinned to the ground, beating the shiat out of him.   Because that's what happened to George Zimmerman.

And Jorge yelled out "Dios Mio!" as the savage beast wailed upon him.  Just an hour before, he had been reading to children at the cancer orphanage and their dogs.  The dogs also had cancer.

That doesn't in any way modify the truth of what I posted.   Trayvon Martin, according to all the evidence presented at trial, was beating the shiat out of George Zimmerman.

There was *ZERO* evidence saying it wasn't true.

Pick a fight. Lose fight. Shoot person.

The conservative dream!

I believe that's called Standing Your Ground.  Or the other person's ground.  Regardless, it's so brave.  So, so brave.


I'm wondering how that case would have gone if Trayvon Martin was armed and killed Zimmerman because Martin was in fear of his life.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Rapmaster2000: holdmybones: dittybopper: Rapmaster2000: dittybopper: It's not "pulling a George Zimmerman" if the teenager doesn't have him pinned to the ground, beating the shiat out of him.   Because that's what happened to George Zimmerman.

And Jorge yelled out "Dios Mio!" as the savage beast wailed upon him.  Just an hour before, he had been reading to children at the cancer orphanage and their dogs.  The dogs also had cancer.

That doesn't in any way modify the truth of what I posted.   Trayvon Martin, according to all the evidence presented at trial, was beating the shiat out of George Zimmerman.

There was *ZERO* evidence saying it wasn't true.

Pick a fight. Lose fight. Shoot person.

The conservative dream!

I believe that's called Standing Your Ground.  Or the other person's ground.  Regardless, it's so brave.  So, so brave.

I'm wondering how that case would have gone if Trayvon Martin was armed and killed Zimmerman because Martin was in fear of his life.


I don't wonder about that at all.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

orbister: When deputies arrived, they "calmed the situation down and comforted the victim. Then they took this vigilante to task for what he'd done and referred the case to our office for potential charges," Warren added. One officer then took the 18-year-old to his basketball practice.

That last bit is a nice touch.


Police officers actually de-escalating a situation is refreshing to see. It's a shame cops not being terrible is noteworthy.
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We aren't getting the whole story here.
There must be more to this.
He must have done something to arouse suspicion.
Why do those people have to always be so confrontational and uncooperative?
Why is the media always trying to make white people look racist?
Jussie Smollet!!

Did I forget any?
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He crossed that line between everyday racism and cartoonish super-racism.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dittybopper: It's not "pulling a George Zimmerman" if the teenager doesn't have him pinned to the ground, beating the shiat out of him.   Because that's what happened to George Zimmerman.


I like how you left out a whole lot of the story, asshole.
 
unoslice
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Hey white people, what the fark is wrong with you?


White guy here... This guy does not represent the majority of us. Hes a different kind of stupid that I wish didn't exist too.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kobrakai: dittybopper: It's not "pulling a George Zimmerman" if the teenager doesn't have him pinned to the ground, beating the shiat out of him.   Because that's what happened to George Zimmerman.

I like how you left out a whole lot of the story, asshole.


Yeah, but everyone has to have fantasies. It would kill the mood and Ditty couldn't cum if Zimmerman wasn't "right".
 
Splinthar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TWX: Chris Ween: "off duty"....not unemployed.

Its always useful to be able to spinwords.

This asshole ...

If he manages to weasel out of a charge of impersonating an officer then they need to revise their laws.  Private security need to be denied the use of the term, "officer," altogether, any sort of greater authority needs to be entirely limited to the liability of their employer and thus restricted to activities in protecting the assets of said employer, and there needs to be no "off duty" reference of any kind.  If you're calling the cops when you're not on the clock, you're just some schmuck calling the cops, same as anyone else.  Hold a license but no employment?  Then you ain't nothin'.


This is my immediate takeaway.  Impersonating an officer is literally written for this kind of behavior and the prosecutor should 100% charge him with it.

His defense would try to say "as a security professional" and the prosecution should use that to point out that security professionals have no jurisdiction and therefore he is guilty.  Knowledge that what you are doing is a crime is not required to prove you committed a crime.

Its the most caucasian excuse and only caucasians don't get laughed at when they do it.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TWX: Chris Ween: "off duty"....not unemployed.

Its always useful to be able to spinwords.

This asshole ...

If he manages to weasel out of a charge of impersonating an officer then they need to revise their laws.  Private security need to be denied the use of the term, "officer," altogether, any sort of greater authority needs to be entirely limited to the liability of their employer and thus restricted to activities in protecting the assets of said employer, and there needs to be no "off duty" reference of any kind.  If you're calling the cops when you're not on the clock, you're just some schmuck calling the cops, same as anyone else.  Hold a license but no employment?  Then you ain't nothin'.


I'll give them 'Officer' at the place they are working while on duty.  Maybe.  I'll even give college football rules and only require one foot on the property.  Off property, off duty, or unemployed?  Nope.

/Do the Hispanic radio stations still use their version of the N word pretty regularly?  According to some friends who spoke more Spanish that I do, they used to throw it out pretty liberally.  Apparently the FCC was trying to get after them but they countered that "Well, that's bad in Puerto Rico but isn't in Colombia and you're racist for trying to police us"No, I'm not totally crazy
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jso2897: holdmybones: Chris Ween: "off duty"....not unemployed.

Its always useful to be able to spinwords.

This asshole ...

"Former theme park security guard"

You couldn't make that shiat up.

Before that, he was a hat check clerk at an ice rink.


... now I have that song stuck in my head, you bastard

/I could write a book
//and this book would be thick enough
///to stun a yak
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: /Do the Hispanic radio stations still use their version of the N word pretty regularly?


Its all good man
Im Mexican i can say N*****
Youtube EPObWLXoCpE
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: jso2897: holdmybones: Chris Ween: "off duty"....not unemployed.

Its always useful to be able to spinwords.

This asshole ...

"Former theme park security guard"

You couldn't make that shiat up.

Before that, he was a hat check clerk at an ice rink.

... now I have that song stuck in my head, you bastard

/I could write a book
//and this book would be thick enough
///to stun a yak


You're welcome! :D
 
ENS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meanwhile that kid will be traumatized for years. Imagine sitting there for eight minutes worried some lunatic might kill you if you flinch wrong. I hope they put this dude under the jail.
 
