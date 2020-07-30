 Skip to content
 
(ABC11 North Carolina)   Funeral workers: I'm not picking him up, you pick him up   (abc11.com) divider line
17
    Interesting, North Carolina, Death, Raleigh, North Carolina, Mark Blake, UNC Rex Hospital, state board, Funeral, medical examiner's office  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't bring out your dead!
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they haven't gotten up and started walking on their own... Yet!
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This guy's dead. Gross."
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to outfit morticians with asbestos suits and flame throwers for cremation delivery, to char your love ones to COVID free ash at whatever home, office, hospital waiting room or other inconvenient location your lived one thoughtlessly dropped dead at
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: At least they haven't gotten up and started walking on their own... Yet!


Honestly, zombies would be so much easier to deal with than this shiat. Unlike the Moronic Maskless Masses, you can just shoot zombies.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😲
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: Time to outfit morticians with asbestos suits and flame throwers for cremation delivery, to char your love ones to COVID free ash at whatever home, office, hospital waiting room or other inconvenient location your lived one thoughtlessly dropped dead at


Their trip to take care of poor Uncle Ziggy at the fireworks factory is gonna be epic.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy solution: Just arm all the funeral workers with 7' long gaff hooks. The bodies are dead so it is not like they are going to feel any pain when you stab then with a 6" long hook and pitch the body into the back of a truck.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and some thought getting a new date to tell you about any STD's was hard...

dead people don't talk much at all....
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: Trik: At least they haven't gotten up and started walking on their own... Yet!

Honestly, zombies would be so much easier to deal with than this shiat. Unlike the Moronic Maskless Masses, you can just shoot zombies.


Zombie Rights advocates triggered.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's one thing if there may be a shortage of nurses or doctors to treat the thousands of cases flooding into the hospitals, but if there's a shortage of morticians to handle the disposal of thousands of those victims, things in this country are really gonna get frightening.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Let's get Mikey!"

"Yeah! He'll pick up anything! Plus, he's wearing a mask."
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
sifumokung
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Of corpse they'd refuse!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jtown: Skeleton Man: Trik: At least they haven't gotten up and started walking on their own... Yet!

Honestly, zombies would be so much easier to deal with than this shiat. Unlike the Moronic Maskless Masses, you can just shoot zombies.

Zombie Rights advocates triggered.


Be careful, the have a vampire as a lawyer.
Hut, hut, hut.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Skeleton Man: Trik: At least they haven't gotten up and started walking on their own... Yet!

Honestly, zombies would be so much easier to deal with than this shiat. Unlike the Moronic Maskless Masses, you can just shoot zombies.


I'm honestly kind of surprised nobody has decided to live out their zombie apocalypse murder fantasies yet.
 
