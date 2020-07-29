 Skip to content
 
(Fox11 Los Angeles)   Investigation finds that Target barista is not guilty of tamponering with LAPD officer's Frappuccino, to the surprise of no one who's ever actually seen a tampon before   (foxla.com) divider line
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the bloody obvious tag not available?
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Was the bloody obvious tag not available?


Slowclap.gif
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tampons are used in mountaineering, not tamponeering.
Fark user image
 
Dj Orange Threat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.com
 
BolivarShagnasty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Target has baristas?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of women does that cop date?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have people that have their orders intentionally messed with ever thought about not being assholes?
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BolivarShagnasty: Target has baristas?


Barista: (Noun)  a person whose job involves preparing and serving different types of coffee.

They sell coffee among other prepared food items.  So yes.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean the police were lying scumbags?

I can't believe that. There's just no way. The police have never been lying scumbags.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eric Garcetti should make it mandatory that all LAPD Officers only drink their coffee through tampons until they stop being racist murder monkeys

I see a beautiful partnership with Starbucks and Kotex on the horizon -- tampoccino, anyone?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it too much to ask for a simple cup of coffee, no strings attached?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
accidentally scooped up a cleaning cloth that had fallen into ice, then unknowingly blended it into the officer's drink.

Damn.  What kind of blenders do they use at Starbucks that a towel wouldn't clog it??  Or shred it to pieces?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: accidentally scooped up a cleaning cloth that had fallen into ice, then unknowingly blended it into the officer's drink.

Damn.  What kind of blenders do they use at Starbucks that a towel wouldn't clog it??  Or shred it to pieces?


I worked for another coffee chain in the 90s. We had blenders that would have put some garbage disposals to shame.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: accidentally scooped up a cleaning cloth that had fallen into ice, then unknowingly blended it into the officer's drink.

Damn.  What kind of blenders do they use at Starbucks that a towel wouldn't clog it??  Or shred it to pieces?


Or not make a distinct and quite audible "off-putting" sound. Honestly, I call BS that this was a simple mistake. I've worked with industrial grade kitchen gear in the past and there's no way that you can put something so clearly unintended for processing without at least some indication that something was wrong
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BolivarShagnasty: Target has baristas?


The barista worked at the Starbucks inside the Target store.

/Reading is FUNdamental.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

W_Scarlet: You mean the police were lying scumbags?

I can't believe that. There's just no way. The police have never been lying scumbags.


Which lying scumbags are you referring to? The one that actually found what appeared to be a tampon in his drink and reported it, or the ones that investigated and determined that it was a cleaning rag that accidentally ended up in his drink? Who was lying in this incident?
 
Bartle J.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: W_Scarlet: You mean the police were lying scumbags?

I can't believe that. There's just no way. The police have never been lying scumbags.

Which lying scumbags are you referring to? The one that actually found what appeared to be a tampon in his drink and reported it, or the ones that investigated and determined that it was a cleaning rag that accidentally ended up in his drink? Who was lying in this incident?


Every one of you guys, when it comes down to it.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BolivarShagnasty: Target has baristas?


If they have a Starbucks attached yes
 
Bedelia Grantham
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bartle J.: CruiserTwelve: W_Scarlet: You mean the police were lying scumbags?

I can't believe that. There's just no way. The police have never been lying scumbags.

Which lying scumbags are you referring to? The one that actually found what appeared to be a tampon in his drink and reported it, or the ones that investigated and determined that it was a cleaning rag that accidentally ended up in his drink? Who was lying in this incident?

Every one of you guys, when it comes down to it.


Aaand here we go.
Fark user image
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: W_Scarlet: You mean the police were lying scumbags?

I can't believe that. There's just no way. The police have never been lying scumbags.

Which lying scumbags are you referring to? The one that actually found what appeared to be a tampon in his drink and reported it, or the ones that investigated and determined that it was a cleaning rag that accidentally ended up in his drink? Who was lying in this incident?


The cop. The cop was lying. Do you need pictures and some crayons?
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
rcain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 850x286]



Luke Skywalker in a Y-Wing fighter?
That comic makes no sense
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bartle J.: CruiserTwelve: Who was lying in this incident?

Every one of you guys, when it comes down to it.


You, too. Me, too.

Star Trek - Everything Harry tells you is a Lie
Youtube QqCiw0wD44U
 
otherideas
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: CruiserTwelve: W_Scarlet: You mean the police were lying scumbags?

I can't believe that. There's just no way. The police have never been lying scumbags.

Which lying scumbags are you referring to? The one that actually found what appeared to be a tampon in his drink and reported it, or the ones that investigated and determined that it was a cleaning rag that accidentally ended up in his drink? Who was lying in this incident?

The cop. The cop was lying. Do you need pictures and some crayons?


How was the cop lying? Did you read the farking article or just intentionally trying to be an oblivious moron?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Too bad.
 
ubermensch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rcain: fusillade762: accidentally scooped up a cleaning cloth that had fallen into ice, then unknowingly blended it into the officer's drink.

Damn.  What kind of blenders do they use at Starbucks that a towel wouldn't clog it??  Or shred it to pieces?

Or not make a distinct and quite audible "off-putting" sound. Honestly, I call BS that this was a simple mistake. I've worked with industrial grade kitchen gear in the past and there's no way that you can put something so clearly unintended for processing without at least some indication that something was wrong


Someone who doesn't pay attention to the off-putting sound is the type of person who allows a cleaning rag to fall on fresh ice, and then doesn't notice it when she scoops it up, and further doesn't notice it when adding flavors/coffee to the ice. A big blind deaf dummy.
 
Hypnotic Harlequin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

otherideas: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: The cop. The cop was lying. Do you need pictures and some crayons?

How was the cop lying? Did you read the farking article or just intentionally trying to be an oblivious moron?


The cop was mistaken about the kind of foreign object that was blended into his drink, and while he was not mistaken about a foreign object being blended into his drink, because he guessed the wrong object, he's a liar.

That's how lying works.  If you look at evidence and come to the wrong conclusion, then you are lying.

Wait, wait...I'm getting a message from the judges.

I'm sorry, I was wrong.  That judges are telling me that isn't how lying works at all.  My mistake.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hypnotic Harlequin: otherideas: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: The cop. The cop was lying. Do you need pictures and some crayons?

How was the cop lying? Did you read the farking article or just intentionally trying to be an oblivious moron?

The cop was mistaken about the kind of foreign object that was blended into his drink, and while he was not mistaken about a foreign object being blended into his drink, because he guessed the wrong object, he's a liar.

That's how lying works.  If you look at evidence and come to the wrong conclusion, then you are lying.

Wait, wait...I'm getting a message from the judges.

I'm sorry, I was wrong.  That judges are telling me that isn't how lying works at all.  My mistake.


I thought I'd get an eye roll. Let me go make some popcorn.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here

Funny Coffee Commercial (Tampon)
Youtube epPbdKecXU4
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I like how when a cop finds something in his drink there is a felony investigation. When I find something in my drink, all i get is coupon for another drink.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That may not have been a tampon, but the spit was 100% real.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: W_Scarlet: You mean the police were lying scumbags?

I can't believe that. There's just no way. The police have never been lying scumbags.

Which lying scumbags are you referring to? The one that actually found what appeared to be a tampon in his drink and reported it, or the ones that investigated and determined that it was a cleaning rag that accidentally ended up in his drink? Who was lying in this incident?


The one who decided a rag was a tampon and decided to make a "they want to vilify us" complaint about it --- that's not lying directly. It's worse. It's some monumental stupidity and the easy career path of "hey guys they're after us" approval.

Please tell me you're not going to stick up for that.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: The cop. The cop was lying. Do you need pictures and some crayons?


Which cop and what was the lie? Was there not an object in his drink that could easily be mistaken for a tampon? Did the investigating cops not interview the barista and find out it was a rag?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fusillade762: accidentally scooped up a cleaning cloth that had fallen into ice, then unknowingly blended it into the officer's drink.

Damn.  What kind of blenders do they use at Starbucks that a towel wouldn't clog it??  Or shred it to pieces?


I'd like to see the video footage they mentioned because right now I'm not buying her story.

I've filled thousands of cups with ice and find it implausible that someone wouldn't notice a cleaning rag in the blender.
 
schrepjm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fusillade762: accidentally scooped up a cleaning cloth that had fallen into ice, then unknowingly blended it into the officer's drink.

Damn.  What kind of blenders do they use at Starbucks that a towel wouldn't clog it??  Or shred it to pieces?


I think Starbucks uses Vitamixes.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BolivarShagnasty: Target has baristas?


They'll put Starbucks anywhere.  There was a Starbucks for a couple years in the Kroger I worked at.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lack of warmth: BolivarShagnasty: Target has baristas?

They'll put Starbucks anywhere.  There was a Starbucks for a couple years in the Kroger I worked at.


Fark user image
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I'd like to see the video footage they mentioned because right now I'm not buying her story.

I've filled thousands of cups with ice and find it implausible that someone wouldn't notice a cleaning rag in the blender.


THE POLICE ARE HIDING THE EVIDENCE IN ORDER TO MAKE THE POLICE LOOK BAD!
 
Hypnotic Harlequin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This thread is really begging for a joke about being "on the rag," but I can't quite make it work.  Somebody who is a better comedian than me:  make this joke work!
 
