(Fox News)   Good news America, Japan says it's okay for their citizens to visit here. Offer only valid in Hawaii   (foxnews.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
People still have to quarantine for two weeks when they get there, pretty expensive vacation considering you'd probably be there for a month or more.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Meanwhile Hawaii is like: ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sammy Davis Jr. Sings the theme from "Hawaii Five-O"
Youtube wn06KJNbVEs
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: People still have to quarantine for two weeks when they get there, pretty expensive vacation considering you'd probably be there for a month or more.


Based on TFA, I'm not sure that's true.  They didn't say explicitly that it *wouldn't* be required, but they mentioned testing in Japan.  I kind of got the idea, again, not explicitly stated, that Japan will test travelers and that they will be allowed in based on a negative test.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The check from the Hawaii tourism dept. cleared
 
sifumokung
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mahalo there you sick bastard!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hawaii without the crowds? Sounds too good to be true. Sign me up anyway.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Hawaii without the crowds

Krauts ? Sounds too good to be true. Sign me up anyway.
 
