 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Science Daily)   2020 may be the year lithium gets added to tap water supplies. What could possibly go wrong? Who cares ;-)   (sciencedaily.com) divider line
37
    More: Spiffy, Major depressive disorder, Lithium, Mental disorder, Bipolar disorder, Schizophrenia, concentration of lithium, Professor Anjum Memon, Psychiatry  
•       •       •

979 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2020 at 9:21 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm so happy, 'cuz today I've found my friends.  They're in my head...
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's been in the water in ElPaso/Juarez since they've had municipal water.
It was also in 7UP until ... some time in the '50s, IIRC.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like it. I'm not gonna crack.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In fact, the popular soft drink 7-Up contained lithium when it was created in 1929.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This whole thread is a Li.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It is the best of the satellite radio channels.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nirvana - Lithium
Youtube pkcJEvMcnEg
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


bipolar water now
 
Axis Mundi
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can think of several chemicals to put in the drinking water that would be a lot more fun than plain old lithium.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: It's been in the water in ElPaso/Juarez since they've had municipal water.
It was also in 7UP until ... some time in the '50s, IIRC.


http://content.time.com/time/magazine​/​article/0,9171,905404,00.html
 
Insain2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh joy more drugs in the local waters......dang I miss out on all of the fun.....live in the woods on a well w/artesian mountain spring waters & they pump my old drugs in the septic system I'm also on too.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Unavailable fluor comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Axis Mundi: I can think of several chemicals to put in the drinking water that would be a lot more fun than plain old lithium.


I imagine crime would go down if THC was in the drinking water. Of course productivity would also go down.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Axis Mundi: I can think of several chemicals to put in the drinking water that would be a lot more fun than plain old lithium.


The way this year is going I'd be okay with morphine.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"We've secretly replaced the lithium we normally put in the Tap Water with pharmaceutical-grade Adrenochrome. Let's see if those shape-shifting lizard people notice..."
 
ChimbleySweep [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Axis Mundi: I can think of several chemicals to put in the drinking water that would be a lot more fun than plain old lithium.

I imagine crime would go down if THC was in the drinking water. Of course productivity would also go down.


Hey, it's not like wages reflect productivity levels these days, so why not let 'em drop?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gopher321: In fact, the popular soft drink 7-Up contained lithium when it was created in 1929.

[Fark user image 577x433]


More like 7-Down, amirite?
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Anyone brewing beer with high lithium water?  I would like to place an order.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Took 5 years for that "Back To The Future Part II" prediction to come true.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Lithium mode on."
 
GodComplex
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lithium? That stuff dems sciency folk smarty pants put in batteries? A hex upon dem. If I needed more energy I wouldn't have stopped taking meth.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This, chemtrails.....what's next? Vaccines that don't cause autism?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jzeeb
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Loucifer: [Fark user image image 480x360]


Came here to say this.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sure. I'm in
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Axis Mundi: I can think of several chemicals to put in the drinking water that would be a lot more fun than plain old lithium.

I imagine crime would go down if THC was in the drinking water. Of course productivity would also go down.


What? Woah!
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm sure this will have no collateral wildlife damage....

Idiots going to idiot.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Interesting....  so tiny doses of a mood stabilizer, long term, reduces aggression and helps damp out mental negative feedback cycles that ultimately lead to depression and suicide..  all while being at so low a dose so as to avoid the common side effects.

Sowhat's the downside that we are missing, beyond "But it's chemicals!,," arguement?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dwrash: I'm sure this will have no collateral wildlife damage....

Idiots going to idiot.


If its used at the same levels as those studied, where it is naturally occuring, I'm not sure you have an arguement.  Unless you are saying those environments are already poisoning the local wildlife.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As long as it's not Lithuanians.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
R.E.M. - Shiny Happy People (Official Music Video)
Youtube YYOKMUTTDdA

Please excuse the criminal abuse of shoulder pads above.
 
waffledonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Greetings from the next town over from me....

http://drinkcrazywater.com/
 
Silversouth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Miranda"
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You mean more lithium, subby? It's already in every municipal supply and groundwater I've tested.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A little lithium ion my water supply won't keep me from my weekend plans.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Interesting....  so tiny doses of a mood stabilizer, long term, reduces aggression and helps damp out mental negative feedback cycles that ultimately lead to depression and suicide..  all while being at so low a dose so as to avoid the common side effects.

Sowhat's the downside that we are missing, beyond "But it's chemicals!,," arguement?


I think there is an interesting ethical question concerning the intentional introduction of drugs into the water supply. Fluoride is one thing, as it doesn't effect our minds. But introducing mood stabilizers seems somehow different.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.