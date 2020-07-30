 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Detroit_News)   Director of the Detroit Museum of Contemporary Art has been fired for racist harassment and abuse of over 70 staffers. Rare Detroit museum director behaving badly trifecta in play   (detroitnews.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, Board of directors, Non-executive director, Executive director, MOCAD board, Executive Director Elysia Borowy-Reeder, Managing director, day DIA Staff Action Group, Corporate governance  
•       •       •

213 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jul 2020 at 12:42 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny queso
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
elysia borowy-reeder sounds like she'd be better served running a library.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Borowy-Reeder, who came to MOCAD in 2013, wrote that she regretted she had to learn about her termination via press release, "after an investigation I disagree with, and was not interviewed for."

You worked there approximately 7 years. In that time 70 independent parties have spoken up against you and shown a pattern of behavior that is inexcusable and in violation of your expected behavior as a representative of the institution you are the Director of

That breaks down to an average of 10 parties per year you have demonstrated overt racism to, when only one single, solitary incident would be sufficient grounds to terminate your employment with cause

So given that break down, why the fark should they waste their time interviewing you and listening to the lies, bullshiat and feverish, self-contradicting spin you'd dish out?

It's done, it's over. Go apply for Director of the Confederate Flag American Heritage Museum, you racist piece of crap
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Take him to... oh, wait... hold on a minute... I've got this..."
 
Harry_Seldon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's the point of aspiring to a position of power and authority if you can't dump on the little people?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Trifecta in play?  What's the first article?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.