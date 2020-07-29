 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Detroit Free Press)   Ten days ago, a wedding hall defied orders and held a 100-plus-person reception. As of today, there are at least 5 Covid-19 cases directly linked to the event. This is why we can't have nice things   (freep.com) divider line
50
    More: Asinine, Wayne County, Michigan, Southgate, Michigan, Downriver, Wayne County Public Health Division, Detroit River, Function hall, Crystal Gardens Banquet Hall, Wyandotte, Michigan  
•       •       •

796 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2020 at 8:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's like killing people on your wedding daaaaay.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But it's only FIVE!  CHIPSMATE LIBRAGARDOS!
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I... am pretty sure I have been there.

Like eight years ago, calm down!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You. Stupid. F*ckers.
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Put the owner in prison.  That may stop people from defying orders.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ah the good old days when you got a pack of matches.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kill the newlyweds. Feed their entrails to the goats.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Death Song
Youtube M5nWM4MEYBI
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you should have your wedding at Waffle House
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid Texans.
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just saw a packed outdoor funeral (under a tent) where everyone was unmasked and in tight groups like a good old party. Ironically, I was pulling into the adjacent covid drive through testing site for my test.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kegstands kill COVID.
 
NEDM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Stupid Texans.


In Michigan?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Till death do us part.


/literally
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mitch McConnell and the rest of the senate GOP have a hard-on for a blanket immunity from COVID lawsuits because they WANT more of this. They want to encourage more irresponsible behavior for short term political gain.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/M5nWM4ME​YBI]


Side note:

He released a new song today. Check it out. It is a slow rock song. It's not bad. Not great, but not bad.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Kill the newlyweds. Feed their entrails to the goats.


No. We don't want the goats to get the 'rona. Instead, throw them into an active volcano.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So many of the many events we've had scheduled have been moved into the fall or winter. Some have been moved to an outdoor park in Southgate, but we did go ahead with this event because the people were desperate to have it."

They paid triple the usual rate, didn't they?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Downriver Dirtballs.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mazaltov!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this the one in San Francisco?

Whoops, not the same wedding, this is the same thing in San Francisco but was it the church or the restaurant. Enjoy your Covid gifts from Frisco people of Nashville, Arizona, and San Diego .

I've been saying it for 30 years now: Weddings are to be avoided like the plague Covid
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Stupid Texans.


And this has what to do with Texas? The banquet hall is in Southgate, Michigan
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh... The federal government forced me to go, in person, to have some flunky working at a tshirt printing shop verify my I9 documents.

My state government forced me to go, in person, to have my vehicle tested and pay them a ridiculous 'registration fee' that they increased by about 50 percent from the previous year.

It's pretty hard to take covid seriously when the government doesn't.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby: "five cases linked directly to the event"

TFA: "five people who attended the lunchtime reception... now have COVID-19", i.e. their cases have not been linked to the event.

Did they catch it there?  Did they spread it there?  Did they even have it at the time?  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Journalism is hard.

Now, they definitely broke the state's rules, they almost certainly knew they were breaking the rules, and they should have known better than to do that even if wasn't against the rules.  But the 11 days since then is enough for several transmission periods, so it is premature to blame the cases on the luncheon.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/M5nWM4ME​YBI]


Damn, I just dug up that CD this weekend.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Right next to the Kroger I shop at.  Covid, aisle 9!
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There are small gyms in my area (silicon valley) opening against orders. People are defending the owners on the nextdoor site. I don't understand how they are stupid enough to do that, yet were smart enough to sign up for nextdoor. You need a name, address AND an email address to do that. Usually that's too big of a hurdle for dumb people.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
the four weddings and a funeral sequel - 1 wedding and 4 funerals
 
ocelot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And they will all die,blame orange man.NEXT
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

phishrace: There are small gyms in my area (silicon valley) opening against orders. People are defending the owners on the nextdoor site. I don't understand how they are stupid enough to do that, yet were smart enough to sign up for nextdoor. You need a name, address AND an email address to do that. Usually that's too big of a hurdle for dumb people.


I think a lot of people must have relatives that do it for them.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

phishrace: There are small gyms in my area (silicon valley) opening against orders. People are defending the owners on the nextdoor site. I don't understand how they are stupid enough to do that, yet were smart enough to sign up for nextdoor. You need a name, address AND an email address to do that. Usually that's too big of a hurdle for dumb people.


do you even lift quarantine bro?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It was a wedding gift no one expected when they celebrated newlyweds at a Downriver banquet hall on the afternoon of July 18. ...

No, really, they should have expected it.

Still, the Wayne County Public Health Division alleges Crystal Gardens violated Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order 110, which limits gatherings to no more than 10 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Yeah, they have no excuse. Deny them medical care.
 
stealthsky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They should have chanted "black lives matter, F^*k the police." Then these cases couldn't be attributed to this event.
 
unixgeek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Sean VasDeferens: Stupid Texans.

And this has what to do with Texas? The banquet hall is in Southgate, Michigan


As someone who lives in North Texas, this is never inappropriate.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UninformedButEnthusiastic: I just saw a packed outdoor funeral (under a tent) where everyone was unmasked and in tight groups like a good old party. Ironically, I was pulling into the adjacent covid drive through testing site for my test.


Doesn't the test suck?!
I had my 1st experience with it Monday (I had a seizure at a pharmacy drive-thru; they called patamedics; I wound up being admitted to the hospital post ICU/ER evaluation.) Before I could leave the ICU/ER to the room they found for me, I had to be tested.
I'd heard how awful feeling it is....
They stuck the swab as far up my nose as possible, and needed to swirl it around for a full 10 seconds.
I coughed, sputtered, and I guess kinda growled a little at one point.
Once done, it still felt like I'd inhaled a q-tip like a toddler and it'd gotten stuck for the next couple minutes.

My reward = COVID-negative, so I guess the bonus is a relatable anecdote.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shut the place down permanently.
As a matter of fact, bulldoze it.
 
phishrace [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: phishrace: There are small gyms in my area (silicon valley) opening against orders. People are defending the owners on the nextdoor site. I don't understand how they are stupid enough to do that, yet were smart enough to sign up for nextdoor. You need a name, address AND an email address to do that. Usually that's too big of a hurdle for dumb people.

do you even lift quarantine bro?


Yes. But only for sex, not to go to the gym.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's the fatality rate?
 
Insain2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

VOCSL5: UninformedButEnthusiastic: I just saw a packed outdoor funeral (under a tent) where everyone was unmasked and in tight groups like a good old party. Ironically, I was pulling into the adjacent covid drive through testing site for my test.

Doesn't the test suck?!
I had my 1st experience with it Monday (I had a seizure at a pharmacy drive-thru; they called patamedics; I wound up being admitted to the hospital post ICU/ER evaluation.) Before I could leave the ICU/ER to the room they found for me, I had to be tested.
I'd heard how awful feeling it is....
They stuck the swab as far up my nose as possible, and needed to swirl it around for a full 10 seconds.
I coughed, sputtered, and I guess kinda growled a little at one point.
Once done, it still felt like I'd inhaled a q-tip like a toddler and it'd gotten stuck for the next couple minutes.

My reward = COVID-negative, so I guess the bonus is a relatable anecdote.


Same here right before my Gallbladder surgery.........me nose still hurts & that was almost 3 months ago.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
To be fair, TFA doesn't say all 5 got it at the wedding.  It just says they were all at said event.

Having said that, my niece's FIL drove from NJ to FL back in March to attend a wedding and family reunion in Florida despite the CDC saying the elderly shouldn't travel.  Both he and his wife, as well as several others, fell sick after they returned home to their various states.  The FIL wound up in the hospital a couple times, too.

To be fair to him and the others, fee were taking Covid all that seriously at the time in early March.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Meh... The federal government forced me to go, in person, to have some flunky working at a tshirt printing shop verify my I9 documents.

My state government forced me to go, in person, to have my vehicle tested and pay them a ridiculous 'registration fee' that they increased by about 50 percent from the previous year.

It's pretty hard to take covid seriously when the government doesn't.


My state government required that I go in-person to get my vehicle "smogged", where some high school dropout plugged into the OBD-2 terminal, printed out a piece of paper, and ransomed my car back to me for another year for an outrageous sum. They then demanded that I go in person to the DMV office so that I could have the medical certificate endorsement removed from my CDL, so that they don't revoke my entire drivers license, because DoT thinks fat people might suddenly fall asleep behind the wheel and kill a busload of people.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The owner chooses THIS moment to biatch that the rules are unfair because a restaurant there can have 50% capacity but a catering hall can only have 10%...

...when people may have gotten ill at his facility and the news is on that.

Yes, you might be a superspreader but you should be given a chance to spread more!

Timing is everything, Sparky.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Sean VasDeferens: Stupid Texans.

And this has what to do with Texas? The banquet hall is in Southgate, Michigan


Looks like SvD is taking geography lessons from Lucky.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stealthsky: They should have chanted "black lives matter, F^*k the police." Then these cases couldn't be attributed to this event.


You sound white and inadequate.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We didn't have some wild party there. We had a sit-down lunch for a group of nice people from the Romanian community."

Well, that explains it--vampires.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kornchex: Put the owner in prison.  That may stop people from defying orders.


Punishing only the property owner would just shift mass gatherings to parks and other government-owned property. It also seems counterproductive, and unfair to existing prisoners, to throw covidiots in with them; specialized internment camps/"hospitals" like Wuhan built in under a week would better combat the spread of disease. Keep public health violators there until they've got antibody resistance to the virus, or until the outbreak is contained. Controlling the disease seems relatively quick and easy for a developed country if reasonable public health rules are enforced.

Unfortunately Michigan's laws don't allow incarceration for violating the anti-pandemic orders; mask and gathering offenses are misdemeanors with a maximum penalty of $500 per count, and I don't think we've even had any arrests yet. Police have killed and arrested anti-maskers for other crimes, like shooting or stabbing mask proponents, but not for violating the state's mask law.
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Subby: "five cases linked directly to the event"

TFA: "five people who attended the lunchtime reception... now have COVID-19", i.e. their cases have not been linked to the event.

Did they catch it there?  Did they spread it there?  Did they even have it at the time?  ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Journalism is hard.

Now, they definitely broke the state's rules, they almost certainly knew they were breaking the rules, and they should have known better than to do that even if wasn't against the rules.  But the 11 days since then is enough for several transmission periods, so it is premature to blame the cases on the luncheon.


Depends on the infection rate in Michigan.  If it's like Indiana's, assume 1% 

Bin(n=100, r>=5, p=0.01) = 0.0035

sd = sqrt(.99) = 1

It's not likely that the five cases are just bad luck.  

At 2% infection, the chance of 5 or more cases is 0,05  The chance of exactly 5 cases is 0,035
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The thing is, the other 95 people don't care at all.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.