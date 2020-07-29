 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Deadpool pays out the bounty for Teddy   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good on him, good on Vancouver.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool! Nice to see a good outcome once in a while.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, is that $5,000 in Canadian or American?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Now, is that $5,000 in Canadian or American?


Zimbabwean
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why would someone steal a teddy bear?
 
rcain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ryan Reynolds is an awesome guy

On the subject of Deadpool - why the fark hasn't Disney put that on Hulu yet? Which it now owns outright 

When is Disney going to grow the fark up, put aside their pathetic puritan image and learn to deal with adult subject matter?

FARK U DISNEY! YOU OWN DEADPOOL, GIVE UT TO US!! GIVE IT TO US NOW!!!
 
rattchett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I LOVE YOU RYAN REYNOLDS!

Your restraining order against me isn't restraining my love for you.

I will always have the clip of you breathing in your sleep that someone obtained while laying under your bed one cold January night.  It was dusty by the way.

Sweet dreams teddy bear.
 
Tentaclefriendly
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Mr. Rogers said "Look For the Helpers."

Sometimes, that Helper is Deadpool.

*shrug*
 
