(Fire Rescue 1)   Volunteer firefighters - who look more like the board of a bad HOA - "resign" after city doesn't want them running calls that all but two aren't qualified to run in the first place   (firerescue1.com) divider line
skyotter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"We refuse to do less work, so we quit."

What am I missing?
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, I mean why do we need volunteers when we could spend money instead? Meanwhile, the same folks are pushing to get police defunded... Can you say "cognitive dissonance"?
 
haterade
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nothing against their volunteering, but only about 4 of them look like they can pass a physical putting themselves and others in danger in the event of a structure fire.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hood stated, according to KFDM.

Did anyone else here misread that the same way I did?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tax cuts baby. They killed standing fire service, and now they're killing volunteer fire service.

But hey...billionaire's money is safe! So it's worth it!
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

skyotter: "We refuse to do less work, so we quit."

What am I missing?


I'm guessing some sort of overtime scam.  Get called out to medical call they aren't qualified for so they can stand around and bill the city.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good.  Go play fireman in your yard where you won't put someone in jeopardy with your ignorance. I'm not an engineer so I don't demand to volunteer to build bridges.  They aren't medically trained so why the hell would they think they have the "right" to respond to medical emergencies?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: skyotter: "We refuse to do less work, so we quit."

What am I missing?

I'm guessing some sort of overtime scam.  Get called out to medical call they aren't qualified for so they can stand around and bill the city.


They don't get paid. I guess they like to feel important but are actually impotent when it comes to helping people in  medical emergency
 
Bruscar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
in the 70's and 80's, one of my uncles was in the civil defense and a volunteer firefighter. He kept his First Aid and CPR certifications up-to-date. He was trained to use a jaws-of-life-device and a fireman's hose - which is harder to handle than you might think.  A kind of rescue van was parked in front of his house. It had a siren, but no rear seats. Instead, it had shelves screwed to the sides to hold medical supplies.

My uncle would get a call on his radio and shout to all the kids in the vicinity "C'mon, if you wanna see the action!" We'd sprint to pile in the back. I remember sitting on the floor in the back of the van with siblings, cousins, and neighbor kids, sliding from one side of the van to the other, with spare bandages and other medical supplies spilling out of their containers, as my uncle careened through town with us in the back.  We saw fires and vehicle crashes and more.

That sort of thing is not allowed anymore. Transporting a gaggle of children at high speeds, unrestrained by any seat belt or other safety device, to witness fire, blood, mayhem, and death is deemed unsafe. Tsk, tsk, nanny state, tsk, tsk.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A rural area with meth heads on the team with maga hats and automatic rifles no doubt.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pinehurst, Texas. Population, 2000 and change.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"If you've got no Pinehurst...You've got no Texas."
 
Watubi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fire Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
 
Bruscar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Apparently, I'm the only person in this thread who had a childhood.

Some folks here need some happy-happy, joy-joy pills.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cartman - Screw You Guys I'm Going Home
Youtube RXS1sJm7QEA
 
Jz4p
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've been wondering for a while why fire and ambulance are responding to each medical call.  I remember it being implemented about 10 years ago, and parts of the reasoning make sense:

The first to arrive can provide life saving help.

In my town, though, I usually see the fire truck and the ambulance racing down the street 10 seconds apart from each other. 60% of calls seem to stop at care homes for the elderly, I suspect when it's already too late.

This doesn't mean it's a bad idea, just that I don't understand it.

/The one time I reported a medical emergency by calling 911, the police showed up and lectured a teen who had memory loss after a solo skateboarding accident that it was illegal in the area.
//The order of arrival was: Ambulance, Police, Fire.  This was right at the edge of the fire department's effective area, though.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Hood stated, according to KFDM.

Did anyone else here misread that the same way I did?


I declare war on the world?
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



In Japan, the volunteer firefighters are mostly teenagers, and also have a Priestess and a Sword user on duty at all times.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: RogermcAllen: skyotter: "We refuse to do less work, so we quit."

What am I missing?

I'm guessing some sort of overtime scam.  Get called out to medical call they aren't qualified for so they can stand around and bill the city.

They don't get paid. I guess they like to feel important but are actually impotent when it comes to helping people in  medical emergency


The city probably pay for the gas, the equipments and its maintenance though.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: Yeah, I mean why do we need volunteers when we could spend money instead? Meanwhile, the same folks are pushing to get police defunded... Can you say "cognitive dissonance"?


because the volunteers are not qualified.
Can you say, "ignorant"
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just what I want when in a medical emergency. A fat fark volunteer firefighter with minimal applicable skills.
Bonus if they show up on scene with alcohol on their breath.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They also have a handgun expert and some sort of crazy guy as well, apparently.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Calls Deemed Unnecessary For Response:

* Assaults
* Breathing Problems
* Chest Pain
* Heart Problems
* Childbirth/Pregnancy
* Choking
* Diabetic Emergency
* Falls
* Overdose/Poisoning
* Seizures
* Stroke/CVA
* Traumatic Injury
* Unknown Problem
* Unresponsive

Ok, you know what? It's obvious they're at the party, but nobody really wants them there.

"Sure, you can stay but"

* No drinking
* No smoking
* No talking
* No sexing
* No fun

"But stay as long as you like -- no really!"
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kozlo: NephilimNexus: Hood stated, according to KFDM.

Did anyone else here misread that the same way I did?

I declare war on the world?


The drug against war?
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They got matching t shirts rather quickly though.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My ex BIL was a volunteer firefighter. Made it all the way up to some sort of officer, 2nd or 3rd in command of his unit. Until one day while burning leaves in his back yard, he started a brush fire that torched over 300 acres. If it had been anywhere other than Podunk, Arkansas, I'm sure he would have made Fark, with a gleeful IRONIC tag chortling in the background.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

talkertopc: RoboZombie: RogermcAllen: skyotter: "We refuse to do less work, so we quit."

What am I missing?

I'm guessing some sort of overtime scam.  Get called out to medical call they aren't qualified for so they can stand around and bill the city.

They don't get paid. I guess they like to feel important but are actually impotent when it comes to helping people in  medical emergency

The city probably pay for the gas, the equipments and its maintenance though.


Are they still getting paid at their day jobs?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Apparently, I'm the only person in this thread who had a childhood.

Some folks here need some happy-happy, joy-joy pills.


I can't see who you're responding to, but I remember the time 17 boy scouts crammed into a car and drove around for a while, and the adults all thought it was hilarious.
 
DaveTheGreat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jz4p: I've been wondering for a while why fire and ambulance are responding to each medical call.  I remember it being implemented about 10 years ago, and parts of the reasoning make sense:

The first to arrive can provide life saving help.

In my town, though, I usually see the fire truck and the ambulance racing down the street 10 seconds apart from each other. 60% of calls seem to stop at care homes for the elderly, I suspect when it's already too late.

This doesn't mean it's a bad idea, just that I don't understand it.

/The one time I reported a medical emergency by calling 911, the police showed up and lectured a teen who had memory loss after a solo skateboarding accident that it was illegal in the area.
//The order of arrival was: Ambulance, Police, Fire.  This was right at the edge of the fire department's effective area, though.


Firefighter/EMT here - 

The reason is that almost all medical transports require more than two people to get the patient to the ambulance. Once they are loaded in, most of the time all that's needed is one EMT in the back and one driving to the hospital, but getting the patient from their living room to the ambulance in the first place is a huge job. 

So the fire department comes in. 

Fire engines carry a lot of equipment that ambulances don't, also. Things like cribbing and ropes and Stokes baskets and air bags. If the front porch is super sketchy, we can throw a few firefighters at it to stabilize it so nobody falls through while carrying the patient out. 

Lastly, in most places, there are far more fire stations than ambulances on the road, so in general the firefighters usually get there first. Portland, Oregon (where I live) often has one available ambulance on the road for every five or six fire stations. Firefighters often get there 10-20 minutes before an ambulance rolls up, and in some cases that's enough time to make a huge difference. 

My department (not Portland, but nearby) is entirely staffed with EMTs (one EMT-Paramedic per rig, and everyone else is an EMT-B) and we carry all the medical supplies on every fire engine that the ambulance carries.
 
