(Twitter)   Wow, AAA used to be pretty hardcore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That make me have terror pee urges
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, but what happens when it turns out she grabbed the wrong wrench and has to go back to the shop?
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow. Pardon while I use a pair of pliers to straighten out my toes.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Reminds me of "The Great Waldo Pepper."
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Triple "A"s?
Did the martian stripper lady get a reduction surgery?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Yeah, but what happens when it turns out she grabbed the wrong wrench and has to go back to the shop?


Not as bad as when she drops the lug nuts
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good luck finding that 10 mm socket if you drop it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
YOU CRAZY ALFALFA!
 
skyotter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Those special effects looked totally fake.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And just imagine, they had to do all of that in reverse to set up the plane with just one wheel.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Couldn't even let her sit in the back seat for the landing.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Wow. Pardon while I use a pair of pliers to straighten out my toes.


Right?  I got a bad case of secondhand terror when she hopped up on he wing of the other plane.
 
cSquids [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well that is one way of ensuring you put the tire on right, she wasn't even strapped in when they landed.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She's got more balls than any of the men in that video.

Holy, shiat, lady!
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Couldn't even let her sit in the back seat for the landing.


Her balls are too big to fit in the rumble seat.
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OldRod: She's got more balls than any of the men in that video.

Holy, shiat, lady!


Helen Keller flew planes blind and deaf? That's crazy.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Wow. Pardon while I use a pair of pliers to straighten out my toes.


That's what she said.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm surprised they didn't have, like, three ropes with hooks. One attached to the wheel (in case they drop it). One for the origin beam, and the other for the destination beam. Just in case.

That would make the only iffy moment when they swap planes as you wouldn't want to tether the two.
 
nucal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That is damn impressive!
 
Pernicious Q. Varmint
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now let's see her do it backwards in heels.

But seriously, that's farking amazing.  I'd have sat there clutching the pilot and crapping myself.
 
RonRon893 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: Trainspotr: Couldn't even let her sit in the back seat for the landing.

Her balls are too big to fit in the rumble seat.


That was probably her choice... If that wheel came off at touchdown, at those wimpy speeds 40mph to land with a decent headwind) she could jump. Not so in the back seat...
 
