(AZ Family)   Tempe, Arizona re-enacts climax from Bridge on the River Kwai   (azfamily.com) divider line
41
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a dry fire.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure that was an inside job, as I've been assured that fire cannot melt steel.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Keep watching the other bridges.

If there is another train crash, Al Queda is back at it again.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The year 2020 represented in one picture...
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
madness!
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's gonna leave a mark!

Seriously, wow. What a farking mess. Kinda wish I was in AZ right now, just to go see it. Of course, it really just needed to crash into that fetid lake. That thing is farking gross.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Massive? Just how much does the fire weigh?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Our rail infrastructure is not well. This is just the beginning.
 
khatores
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
cdn.cnn.comView Full Size
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Our rail infrastructure is not well. This is just the beginning.


Really? You're about 50 years too late...
https://wp.nyu.edu/sustainableinfrast​r​ucture/2018/12/10/u-s-rail-infrastruct​ure-problem/
 
boozehat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Crazy stuff happens on and around Mill Ave.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: I'm sure that was an inside job, as I've been assured that fire cannot melt steel.


I'm sure they were hauling that stuff that they spread out of aeroplanes.  The chemtrail shiat!
 
hodgemann
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Keep watching the other bridges.

If there is another train crash, Al Queda is back at it again.


Oh, so it is al queda who has been preventing proper funding for infrastructure maintenance!  And here I thought it was because we lived in an oligarchy.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If I recall, there is an inflatable dam under that bridge that turns a seasonably dry river bed into a year round lake.

Any food would dissipate quickly, but I can't imagine the dam is safe from failure right now.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My God, what have I done?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: nicoffeine: Our rail infrastructure is not well. This is just the beginning.

Really? You're about 50 years too late...
https://wp.nyu.edu/sustainableinfrastr​ucture/2018/12/10/u-s-rail-infrastruct​ure-problem/


Well, I would have told you 50 years ago if:
A: Fark existed
2: I wasn't 10 weeks old
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Spoiler warning for a 1957 film subby please....

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) - Ending (4K UHD)
Youtube slFklh68ZiU


Please note on the rather enjoyable movie that this was a very historically inaccurate rendition of the horrors of the Burma-Siam Railway construction during WW2, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Burma_R​a​ilway.  It was much nicer than reality and depicted the early and easy stages of railway construction. Things got much, much worse for POW forced labor leading to over 100,000 deaths.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: If I recall, there is an inflatable dam under that bridge that turns a seasonably dry river bed into a year round lake.

Any food would dissipate quickly, but I can't imagine the dam is safe from failure right now.


Any flood, not food.

My phone's house elf needs lunch.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mondays.  Amiright?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder if the heat had anything to do with it. It's been over 110 degrees in the daytime for days there. Then the temp drops a good twenty degrees at night.  Rails are known to bend like spaghetti in extreme heat.
 
hodgemann
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: Name_Omitted: If I recall, there is an inflatable dam under that bridge that turns a seasonably dry river bed into a year round lake.

Any food would dissipate quickly, but I can't imagine the dam is safe from failure right now.

Any flood, not food.

My phone's house elf needs lunch.


Like W.C. Fields said.  "I don't drink water cuz food dissipates in it."
 
RagnarD
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: If I recall, there is an inflatable dam under that bridge that turns a seasonably dry river bed into a year round lake.

Any food would dissipate quickly, but I can't imagine the dam is safe from failure right now.


The dam is about a quarter mile west of the tracks/bridge.  It burst about 18 years ago.
 
RagnarD
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RagnarD: Name_Omitted: If I recall, there is an inflatable dam under that bridge that turns a seasonably dry river bed into a year round lake.

Any food would dissipate quickly, but I can't imagine the dam is safe from failure right now.

The dam is about a quarter mile west of the tracks/bridge.  It burst about 18 years ago.


*10 years ago.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
infrastructure, not enough voter care about that for money to be allocated to it.
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RagnarD: RagnarD: Name_Omitted: If I recall, there is an inflatable dam under that bridge ...

The dam is about a quarter mile west of the tracks/bridge.  It burst about 18 years ago.

*10 years ago.


Well... It's apparently been awhile since I've been there.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: The year 2020 represented in one picture...


"It's just a little fire, a little smoke. Just like a barbeque. You like BBQs? We're opening up the bridge. We need to get people across it to work. Kids need to see their friends on the other side.'
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gomez Addams scaled up his train set:
i.makeagif.comView Full Size



Or, someone read Edward Abbey:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Gomez Addams scaled up his train set:
[i.makeagif.com image 320x213]


Or, someone read Edward Abbey:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 235x346]


I don't wanna be your monkey's friend.
 
whitroth [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Keep watching the other bridges.

If there is another train crash, Al Queda is back at it again.


Really? You're sure?

Things you learn by being a model railroader: in the eighties, cabooses were upgraded, nationally, to meet new standards. Those standards included being able to shrug off a cinderblock dropped from above, and to the able to handle SOME PSYCHOTIC CUN NUT SHOOTING THE CABOOSE, WITH PEOPLE IN IT, FROM THE SIDE WITH A .22.
 
raygundan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RagnarD: turns a seasonably dry river bed into a year round lake


It's not "seasonably dry," it's dammed with huge traditional dams to create reservoirs in the canyons upstream.  It just doesn't get let through at all for the most part.

Before the dams, it flowed year-round.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
All aboard the Deregulator!

/ Choo choo, rollin' coal!
// Farkin' Goldwaterworld.
 
Iczer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Interesting they haven't figured out the obvious solution to all this:

Drop the bridge and the lake puts the fire out. I mean you'll have to rebuild the bridge, but come on... Is your rail system really that recently completed?
 
jsmilky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whitroth: studebaker hoch: Keep watching the other bridges.

If there is another train crash, Al Queda is back at it again.

Really? You're sure?

Things you learn by being a model railroader: in the eighties, cabooses were upgraded, nationally, to meet new standards. Those standards included being able to shrug off a cinderblock dropped from above, and to the able to handle SOME PSYCHOTIC CUN NUT SHOOTING THE CABOOSE, WITH PEOPLE IN IT, FROM THE SIDE WITH A .22.



lol
 
jsmilky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

whitroth: studebaker hoch: Keep watching the other bridges.

If there is another train crash, Al Queda is back at it again.

Really? You're sure?

Things you learn by being a model railroader: in the eighties, cabooses were upgraded, nationally, to meet new standards. Those standards included being able to shrug off a cinderblock dropped from above, and to the able to handle SOME PSYCHOTIC CUN NUT SHOOTING THE CABOOSE, WITH PEOPLE IN IT, FROM THE SIDE WITH A .22.



so, what happened in the 1980s?

u say someone shot at a train, caboose
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

King Something: [Fark user image image 850x478]


A bailey bridge with logs glued to the side?
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whitroth: studebaker hoch: Keep watching the other bridges.

If there is another train crash, Al Queda is back at it again.

Really? You're sure?

Things you learn by being a model railroader: in the eighties, cabooses were upgraded, nationally, to meet new standards. Those standards included being able to shrug off a cinderblock dropped from above, and to the able to handle SOME PSYCHOTIC CUN NUT SHOOTING THE CABOOSE, WITH PEOPLE IN IT, FROM THE SIDE WITH A .22.


They also learned to make windows on engineer that could withstand a cinder block running into it because people in the urban areas used to hang bricks and cinder blocks off bridges so the trains would smash into them
 
Rent Party
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Our rail infrastructure is not well. This is just the beginning.


"We" don't have any rail infrastructure.  Union Pacific owns lots of it, though, as does BNSF and CSX and NS.

Our rails are for the most part privately owned.   The US as a whole might own something around 1000 track miles.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RagnarD: Name_Omitted: If I recall, there is an inflatable dam under that bridge that turns a seasonably dry river bed into a year round lake.

Any food would dissipate quickly, but I can't imagine the dam is safe from failure right now.

The dam is about a quarter mile west of the tracks/bridge.  It burst about 18 years ago.


A purely recreational lake, in a desert, filled from the Colorado River, that loses 1.7 million gallons of water per day to evaporation.

Arizona needs to be forcibly depopulated.
 
Rent Party
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bluewave69: infrastructure, not enough voter care about that for money to be allocated to it.


The voters could allocate the entirety of the nations GDP to that bridge, and it wouldn't matter because the voters don't own it.  Union Pacific does.
 
