 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Japan Today)   🎵 Winter, spring, summer or fall / Chiba cops will pick up your call / And you'll be there, yeah, and you'll say / "I stabbed a friend" 🎵   (japantoday.com) divider line
9
    More: Scary, English-language films, Tadashi Abe, Chiba City, Police, 68-year-old man, Black-and-white films, Crime, male friend  
•       •       •

279 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2020 at 10:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The sky above the port was the color of television, tuned to a dead channel.
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Were they lovers?
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wait, Chiba City is a real place?!

//packs bags
 
kyuzokai
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Wait, Chiba City is a real place?!

//packs bags


It's a whole prefecture, too! (A prefecture is somewhere between a state and a county.)

/Chiba resident
//I didn't stab anyone, honest
///He just tripped and fell on the knife
 
mekkab
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"C'Mon, Tadashi, this kinfe-proof belt is flawless! Go ahead! Just stab me! I'll never feel a thing!"

...
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Wait, Chiba City is a real place?!

//packs bags


Not that chiba lol it is a wonderful little area  though that  I was familiar with in my younger twenties.  Used to date  a migrant filipina  there that was I guess my first serious relationship. nice little area  not as built up as a major city like Yokohama or even Tokyo. you could see some farming of rice paddies or even some wasabi. Loved  when they had the Bunodori festival. The locals wore summer kimonos when they celebrated. They had a local river in which  they had damns the had writings the existed since at least the 1940's. A beautiful little area. The apartments where small but, accommodating. When my lady was working I used to wander around a bit. There was a  little bar that used to play live sessions playing jazz many saturday nights.
/two hour via a JR  line  from Aashi city where I was stationed that went from their to yokohama,to tokyo, and beyond. passed Disneyland yet, never went.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: Wait, Chiba City is a real place?!

//packs bags


The sky is not really like a tv tuned to a dead channel.

/the comments are very politely snarky
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rummonkey: NephilimNexus: Wait, Chiba City is a real place?!

//packs bags

The sky is not really like a tv tuned to a dead channel.

/the comments are very politely snarky


this is  Fark you shouldn't expect less
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.