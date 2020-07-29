 Skip to content
150,000
whisper in the wind
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We're #1

We're #1
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just imagine what will happen if it decides to copy the Spanish Flu, and mutates into something *really* nasty for round 2.
 
Boudyro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But I was assured by my nearest MAGAT we've passed the herd immunity stage, and everyone who's going to get it has got it.

So no big deal right?

Right?!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It surpassed 150K weeks ago, but OK. (wanking motion)
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm just here for the hand-wringing and pearl-clutching.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GansoBomb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thanks, Orange Turd! I sure do miss some level of leadership in this once "less awful" country.
 
Mukster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
USA! USA! USA!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It is probably higher since hospitals are no longer allowed to directly report their data to the CDC.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dear President Trump,

Let me apologize for having good doctors and not becoming another number in your race to 200,000 dead with your Virus!
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GrogSmash: Just imagine what will happen if it decides to copy the Spanish Flu, and mutates into something *really* nasty for round 2.


Imagine? Hell I expect it to. Probably in December.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
WWII US deaths  -- 405,399.    Over 1/3 of the way there and that's using the "official and often revised" count.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.