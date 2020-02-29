 Skip to content
Fark NotNewsletter: Remember what the hot debate topic was 5 months ago?
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-07-29 2:41:47 PM, edited 2020-07-29 2:51:56 PM (23 comments) | Permalink
It was whether or not it's acceptable to recline your seat on an airplane. Seriously, that topic went on for weeks, with new videos of fisticuffs-filled flights, unwelcome opinions, and endless debates on all forms of media. I remember very well when focus in the U.S. suddenly dropped that topic like a hot potato and shifted to the new virus we'd been hearing about because it felt really weird when I was writing the NotNewsletter and so much of the previous week's discussion was about who should get to be slightly more comfortable on an airplane. 

XOXO,

DisseminationMonkey
________________________

A message from Drew Curtis:  
________________________ 

Hey everyone - couple of quick notes.

Last week's discussion about TotalFark features and changes etc went great.  Let's do another one tomorrow (Thursday) at 2 p.m. -  I've got a compiled list of all the suggestions and I'll list out which ones are interesting, doable, both, and so on.  

The Fark News Livestream airs again today at 3 p.m.  It won't be as thick as yesterday, but it should still be fun and interesting.  It's going to be strangely Florida-centric today. 
________________________

We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________ 


Top Comments

Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week

Funny:
gilgigamesh felt sympathy for a woman who made a scene in a grocery store
Cyberluddite explained how sneezes and coughs are different from farts
mofa pointed out something missing from a list of things restaurants supposedly will never have again
gopher321 yearned for stimulating debate
ThomasPaineTrain knew about top secret personal protective equipment we all need
Devolving_Spud told us an idea for women whose bosses tell them to wear makeup for Zoom meetings
Pocket Ninja guessed at why Chick-Fil-A has had way more COVID-19 outbreaks than any other fast food restaurant in Colorado
NewportBarGuy agreed with a man who refused to follow store policy
JTtheCajun found the fun in the deslidifier putting the wrong photos with the descriptions
scottydoesntknow considered the question of wearing makeup for Zoom meetings

Smart:
HighlanderRPI addressed a popular misconception regarding frivolous lawsuits
markie_farkie gave examples of people not wearing their masks properly
Cyberluddite explained how sneezes and coughs are different from farts
styckx recognized one of those guys you definitely don't want to be
gilgigamesh discussed doing what you enjoy
Pocket Ninja found a positive side to having to wear face coverings to decrease the spread of the virus
Devolving_Spud told us an idea for women whose bosses tell them to wear makeup for Zoom meetings
Hevach argued that ducks smell smoky
feckingmorons answered the question, "Who knew that Navy ships were so flammable?"
Mr. Coffee Nerves had a solution for people who refuse to wear masks on airplanes

CSB Sunday Morning: Pandemic stories
Smart: runbuh sadly couldn't be there when a loved one died
Funny: FriarReb98 scared a skittish hiker

CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.

TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers  
Funny: merrillvillain was excited about who might've returned to TotalFark Discussion
Funny: Unikitty should not be allowed to be around dogs
Smart: CommieTaoist ate a ghost pepper for the internet and a good cause
Smart: generalDisdain had reason to doubt a TotalFarker's supposed dating dilemma
Smart: Unikitty straightened out some potato-based breakfast food confusion
Smart: Eclectic explained how it feels to be a transgender person
Funny: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat found a way to benefit from ytterbium's bartering scheme

Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
Smart: weddingsinger literally did the math on farts versus COVID-19

Politics Funny:
kbronsito explained why Mitch McConnell's pants looked rather short
ralphjr showed what the Donald Trump campaign might use as an attack ad
BeesNuts made this tear gas deflector for you and me
hobnail had a classic reply to the United States running low on change
markie_farkie found the strange cause that wademh was hoping Sarah Cooper would raise money for

Politics Smart:
NewportBarGuy pointed out one of the most important things the U.S. Postal Service does
KungFuJunkie figured that what looks like a fark-up might be intentional
GardenWeasel described the feeling when the "Wall of Moms" showed up to protest
Ker_Thwap reflected on what a proud man Trump is
Alphax made a prediction about the number of people protesting


Top Contest Entries

Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down

Photoshops:
Driver designed the gilded armor of a warrior
opalakea updated Fark's error page photo of Mike
Mojongo took extra care to make sure this tunnel won't collapse
opalakea revealed just how similar dogs can be to their owners
asstamassta made this accidental frankenfish look even more unnatural
Bumcheese showed how Darth Vader ensured he could still be a Jedi Knight
Thrakkorzog discovered that Queen Elizabeth enjoys role-play
Circusdog320 made a mask that might get major Trump fans on board with wearing them
Thrakkorzog reminded us that there are plenty of fish in the sea
hail2daking showed what it's like when the flipper's on the other foot

Fartist Friday: Show us the a Fark-inspired event you'd medal in for the Farklympics
thatguyoverthere70 excelled at the uneven bars

This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Show & Tell, Volume 2. Show us a work of art you've made and tell us the story behind it (entries from previous Fartist threads not eligible)

Farktography:
Farktography Contest No. 794: "Monumental 2" ended in a tie with MightyMerkin's Milky Way over Stonehenge World War I Memorial and Unobtanium's wall and hanging obelisks of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice

Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.


Beyond Fark - written by quantum_jellyroll's friend sherpa18

Long time Farker quantum_jellyroll has crossed the Rainbow Bridge. He was a regular on the Caturday threads, a Photoshopper extraordinaire and bane of people on the politics tab.

Rick was a sweet, kind, generous guy. He was always ready to answer questions on photography, Photoshop, computers, anything he knew about. Most of all, he loved to make people laugh, and the world will be a sadder place without him in it.

May he rest in peace.

You can read quantum_jellyroll's memorial thread (which, fittingly, is also a Caturday thread) here


Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)

Another fun time on last week's Quiz, although the 1000 outdoor-masked-properly-socially-dista​nt-club will be empty this week. Which is kinda a good thing, as we just installed a skeet shooting range and the skeets are just really cute and we probably shouldn't shoot them. On the Quiz itself, Data came in first with 983, followed by White Chocolate Morpheus in second with 965 and The Third Man appropriately in third with 934. WoolyManwich made fourth with 921, and zerkalo took fifth with 920.

The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about their wacky Brits and their booze, namely the classic "Buckfast" originally made by monks in the UK and now popular amongst young people who already have more than one ASBO. As only 29% of quiztakers knew, it's wine fortified with caffeine and even more booze, so it's kinda the 29th century equivalent of FourLoko. Those monks really do know how to throw down.

The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was over the Yakuza and their recent annual tradition of handing out sweets and small gifts to youngsters in their areas. 81% of quiztakers knew that the Japanese cri-... er, legitimate businessmen sometimes illegitimately accused of outlandish behavior targeting others have been attempting to rehabilitate their image with the general population, starting with trying to bring the Western holiday of Halloween to their local areas, with they themselves supplying the treats to youngsters who visit their offices dressed in costume. Which I guess balances out because they also allegedly supply the tricks as well.

The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over Alex Trebek's favorite animal. Only 39% of quiztakers knew that the long-time "Jeopardy!" host was a huge fan of the Canadian muskox, which he said he likes because of its affinity for family and social groups. Which I guess is understandable, as they usually smell so bad other critters don't want to be around them. 

The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over the new officially licensed "Central Perk" sign available from many outlets online. 85% of quiztakers knew that this was the coffee shop made famous by the show "Friends," where somehow the characters always had the prime couch available no matter how busy the shop might be. The "Seinfeld" crowd generally had the same seat at Monk's Cafe, but it was never shown as too crowded for them to have realistically found a table. 

If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Felcome to Wark.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Balls: shorn, or hairy?"
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: "Balls: shorn, or hairy?"


One of each.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the end of February?  People were talking about that virus in China that was hitting Italy and the rest of Europe, and the fallout of the Tiny Dick Daughterfarker Impeachment.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yoinked From Fark on Feb 29, 2020:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: "Balls: shorn, or hairy?"


I shaved once. Exactly once. It was an itchy nightmare. But I do keep things nicely trimmed. Like a crew cut for my soldiers. Because I appreciate when the ladies do the same.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: "Balls: shorn, or hairy?"


both kinds: country AND western.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Back in the end of February?  People were talking about that virus in China that was hitting Italy and the rest of Europe, and the fallout of the Tiny Dick Daughterfarker Impeachment.


Yeah, I didn't mean exactly 5 months ago. Seemed weird to put 5 1/2. *shrug*
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap, I made the NotNewsletter! :D
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FriarReb98: Holy crap, I made the NotNewsletter! :D


Yay!!!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DisseminationMonkey: NM Volunteer: Back in the end of February?  People were talking about that virus in China that was hitting Italy and the rest of Europe, and the fallout of the Tiny Dick Daughterfarker Impeachment.

Yeah, I didn't mean exactly 5 months ago. Seemed weird to put 5 1/2. *shrug*


That wouldn't have changed my response.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: gameshowhost: "Balls: shorn, or hairy?"

I shaved once. Exactly once. It was an itchy nightmare. But I do keep things nicely trimmed. Like a crew cut for my soldiers. Because I appreciate when the ladies do the same.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "Balls: shorn, or hairy?"


They should look like two unwrapped cadbury eggs in a pile of green plastic easter basket grass
 
bazbt3 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was it the deaths of millions of possibly perfectly delicious (but almost certainly deadly to us humans) animals down-under in Austria's uncontrollable fires‽ :(
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
10 months ago...
denverpost.comView Full Size



C+C Music Factory - Things That Make You Go Hmmmm.... (Video Version) ft. Freedom Williams
Youtube XF2ayWcJfxo
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, Internet Fist Bump to MightyMerkin. That's some cool astrophotography.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No word of a lie, 5.5 months ago I was busily preparing for my birthday trip to NYC (which had already been delayed a year, because I was unemployed at the time).

I:
- saw shows on Broadway (Hamilton/Come From Away/Wicked)
- ate in fancy restaurants (I learned that I don't like foie gras, which makes the moral quandary helpfully moot, and that I do like applejack, especially if it's poured from a $400 bottle produced by America's oldest distillery)
- rode the subway 2-3 times a day, and walked through Times Square like 4 times.

Life couldn't get better.

On the last day of my trip, I walked past Google HQ en route back to my hotel, and unlike every other day when I walked past it, there was a sign on the door saying it was shut until further notice as a COVID-19 precaution.

The next day I flew home.

A couple days later Broadway shut down, restaurants shut down, Tom Hanks got coronavirus.

Over the next few months the city would become... well, you saw what happened.

I made it home safe to Canada by, like, 48 hours. I'll likely never forget it.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I kept myself busy for a little while the other day.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm just super proud the newsletter chose to share my fart math with all of Fark.  That's definitely going into the wedding vows.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
