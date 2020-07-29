 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   WHO official points out COVID-19 is not in a "second" wave and is not a seasonal illness like the flu. Reports indicate this comes as a surprise to those who aren't clear on the definition of "second," "wave," or "is"   (theguardian.com) divider line
6
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

136 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2020 at 4:05 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They keep moving the goalposts and nobody believe them.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did everyone see the data from Spain showing the neurological effects?  20% of all age groups, regardless of other symptoms, will suffer insomnia, anxiety, and/or psychosis.

At work I mask.  If I'm at a desk 6 feet from others I now double mask.  Our kids will not being going to school in person this fall.

Fark the aholes who won't take this seriously and Fark anyone who shared that bullsh*t video from the loony "doctor" who thinks vaccines are made from alien DNA

That damn video is so popular with the MAGA COVIDiot crowd that my wife's ex-boyfriend texted to ask whether she still has hydroxychloroquine for her Lupus.  A friend who works as a state contact tracer says both that nobody she contacts gives a sh*t and the state health department is getting a LOT of calls asking for the drug.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
But I want to be unrealistically optimistic instead
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [media1.tenor.com image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


Drink!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.