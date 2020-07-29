 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   BC Premier asks citizens to be tolerant and polite if they see American license plates on the road, since not all Americans are halfwitted Covid carriers. As for Americans in province, he advises them to change plates or bicycle or take transit   (cbc.ca) divider line
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Canadians are assholes.

// So am I. Call me, Canada!! ❤
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
1) Ditch the car.
2) End every sentence with "eh", or "soory".

/you'll be fine
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Why is Canada letting any of us in? Death wish?
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: 2) End every sentence with "eh", or "soory".


rude
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
CSB:
Moving to Portland 10 years ago I had CA plates on my car. First month I was there I got "go back to CA!" written with finger in the dirt on my dirty car.

Never experienced anti-CA since then here (other than obvious sarcasm). But, online my gosh.... you would think CA is a leper colony in most Oregonian's eyes, even in Portland.

So, welcome to the club everyone.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What about my red MAGA hat?

Should I take it off?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: 1) Ditch the car.
2) End every sentence with "eh", or "soory".

/you'll be fine


That's not how you use "eh" it would be a dead giveaway that you're a sneaky foreigner.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Phreyd2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We have lived in Canada for 3 years, but have US plates because we are not permanent residents (student permit), and in BC that means we cannot register our car here. Worst we have has is people asking "How did you get across the boarder?" but that is somewhat aggressive by local standards. Gonna be glad when we get PR next year and can go full incognito. Would love it in the mean time if there was a sticker we could put on the car to indicate that we "belong" here.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Nick Nostril: 1) Ditch the car.
2) End every sentence with "eh", or "soory".

/you'll be fine

That's not how you use "eh" it would be a dead giveaway that you're a sneaky foreigner.


Eh = ?
Sorry = how are you? (American greeting not intended to be taken or answered honestly)
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Phreyd2: We have lived in Canada for 3 years, but have US plates because we are not permanent residents (student permit), and in BC that means we cannot register our car here. Worst we have has is people asking "How did you get across the boarder?" but that is somewhat aggressive by local standards. Gonna be glad when we get PR next year and can go full incognito. Would love it in the mean time if there was a sticker we could put on the car to indicate that we "belong" here.


well, hopefully whatever you're taking in school will help with your spelling.
 
NEDM [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And this is how we look with our facade off.  A Canadian premier having to not only ask his citizenry to not be prejudiced against cars with American plates (at least, if they don't deserve it), and to tell Americans "You need to hide if you don't want to catch shiat.  Sorry, not sorry."

Every day increases the shame I feel for the curse of being born in this shiathole.

/can't even leave now since everyone has closed their borders to us
 
otherideas
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Based on deaths per capital, they need to keep the U.K. out. https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data​/morta​lity
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So here we are.   Open conflict in the street.  Federal and local authorities crashing.  Disease running more less unabated through the country, with hundreds dying every day.  Economy is crap.  Unemployment is high.  We are starting a new cold war.  Our foreign allies don't trust us anymore.  Borders are being closed to us.  The UN is warning us about the way we are handling protests.  And people are being told to disguise their American roots.

Is America Great yet?  Are we winning?
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just stick a Vancouver Canuck sticker on your car and you should be fine... right?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Americans bicycling or riding public transportation? He doesn't know Americans very well, does he?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Why is Canada letting any of us in? Death wish?


Playoffs are about to start.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: So here we are.   Open conflict in the street.  Federal and local authorities crashing.  Disease running more less unabated through the country, with hundreds dying every day.  Economy is crap.  Unemployment is high.  We are starting a new cold war.  Our foreign allies don't trust us anymore.  Borders are being closed to us.  The UN is warning us about the way we are handling protests.  And people are being told to disguise their American roots.

Is America Great yet?  Are we winning?


Trump still thinks we are Greatest America, but even some of the GOP is starting to think maybe not.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
GET THE fark OUT OF CANADA, YOU PLAGUE RATS.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
or change your plates. i bet they are drunk drivers who cant get plates here.
 
Phreyd2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Salmon: Phreyd2: We have lived in Canada for 3 years, but have US plates because we are not permanent residents (student permit), and in BC that means we cannot register our car here. Worst we have has is people asking "How did you get across the boarder?" but that is somewhat aggressive by local standards. Gonna be glad when we get PR next year and can go full incognito. Would love it in the mean time if there was a sticker we could put on the car to indicate that we "belong" here.

well, hopefully whatever you're taking in school will help with your spelling.


Yeah, there is no help for that. Thankful, I can still word gud enough to immigration.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

otherideas: Based on deaths per capital, they need to keep the U.K. out. https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/​mortality


Deal. Every car trying to enter directly from the UK will be turned back.
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Just use the ones I picked up on last vacation.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: Is America Great yet? Are we winning?


In the eyes of the 35% of Americans who want to turn the US into a white ethnostate akin to Apartheid era South Africa, then, yes, Real America is winning. Bigly. This is what Real America wants, and thanks to the electoral college and senate, this is what Real America is going to permanently impose on every other American.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Americans bicycling or riding public transportation? He doesn't know Americans very well, does he?


I mean, right?!

Are these people up there churning their own butter, too?

We will take our chances with Covid, thanks.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

otherideas: Based on deaths per capital, they need to keep the U.K. out. https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/​mortality


That's a meaningless statistic when it comes to travel restrictions. The issue is how likely a visitor is to spread an infection, not his/her chances of surviving the disease back home.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Phreyd2: We have lived in Canada for 3 years, but have US plates because we are not permanent residents (student permit), and in BC that means we cannot register our car here. Worst we have has is people asking "How did you get across the boarder?" but that is somewhat aggressive by local standards. Gonna be glad when we get PR next year and can go full incognito. Would love it in the mean time if there was a sticker we could put on the car to indicate that we "belong" here.


So this is pretty false. You don't need to be a citizen to get BC insurance. They'll let any asshole with a driver's license do it. But it does cost money, to be insured. Presumably it costs money to be insured from your American state and you're keeping that current, so the difference is marginal. Presumably.

However, it does cost money to import the car. There's an import tax. And that's really the only reason not to abandon your American insurance and take Canadian.

So stop lying about why you "have" to have American insurance on your car, and just admit it's an economic decision. That's understandable.
 
Dorf11
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Phreyd2: Would love it in the mean time if there was a sticker we could put on the car to indicate that we "belong" here.


An Anne of Green Gables vinyl car wrap should do the trick.
 
